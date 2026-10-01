‘American Horror Story’ Ranked Worst To Best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The horror anthology series, American Horror Story, is one of my favorite shows of all time. The first season aired in 2011, and since then, it’s grown a cult following. Each season of the show focuses on a unique haunting theme with a revolving cast. The newest season, American Horror Story: 13, features many of the original cast members returning to reprise some of their iconic roles from seasons prior. In honor of season 13, I’ve decided to rank all 12 seasons from worst to best.

12. Delicate

Season 12, American Horror Story: Delicate, is centered around a famous actress’s fertility struggles as she begins to believe she’s being haunted. This season feels super disconnected from many of the other seasons and is extremely lackluster compared to earlier anthologies. The writing and plot miss the mark big time, and do not even get me started on Kim Kardashian’s acting. Overall, this season is a huge skip for me.

11. NYC

Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC, is set in 1980s New York City and follows the investigation of a killer picking off gay men while a new virus emerges, also targeting the LGBTQ+ community. I was really interested in the season’s concept, but a lot of the actual episodes feel slow and boring to watch. This season feels more like a crime show than a horror one compared to the other seasons. The end plot twist was more heartbreaking than scary, but I appreciated the idea of it. This season’s storyline was compelling; however, the execution makes it unremarkable.

10. Double Feature

Season 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature, has an ambitious premise but clumsy execution. This season is split in half, attempting to fit two separate storylines into one season. The first part, Red Tide, takes place in a Massachusetts beach town following an ambitious writer’s questionable methods to cure his writer’s block. The second half, Death Valley, is about an alien conspiracy that starts in the 1950s and ends in the modern day. Red Tide, the more interesting of the two, would’ve made a perfect standalone season, but forcing it into six episodes ruins it. Death Valley, however, is super confusing and should’ve stayed in the drafts. The two halves are both underdeveloped due to the shortened duration, making them both feel super rushed and messy.

9. Freak Show

Season 4, American Horror Story: Freak Show, follows a struggling circus troupe in the 1950s. The circus faces bigotry, killer clowns, and unhinged but iconic man-child Dandy Mott. This season has a lot going on, and it comes across as a bit chaotic. There are so many characters and side plots that a lot of the season feels unnecessarily convoluted. However, this season also has some of my favorite AHS moments, like Jessica Lange’s character, Elsa Mars, performing Lana Del Rey’s “Gods and Monsters” and David Bowie’s “Heroes,” making it a fun rewatch. While I do enjoy this season for what it is, it just doesn’t compare to some of the other seasons.

8. Hotel

Season 5, American Horror Story: Hotel, features the Hotel Cortez, a fictional hotel heavily inspired by the real-life Cecil Hotel and all of the horrifying events that took place there. This season has one of the most iconic casts, featuring AHS alums Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, while also including stars like Naomi Campbell and, of course, Lady Gaga. The biggest issue this season has is its pacing. There’s a lot going on in this season, from vampires to a serial killer investigation; it ends up feeling like watching a bunch of different shows rather than one cohesive season. The parts of the season that take place in the hotel are campy and fun, but the many side plots get old fast. The main plot twist was fun, but it takes a long time to get there. So while I do enjoy revisiting this season from time to time, it’s not a favorite.

7. Apocalypse

Season 8, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, involves the end of the world, time travel, and the antichrist. But more importantly, this season serves as the crossover between many of the seasons prior. Every classic AHS character seems to make an appearance here, and it ends up creating a lot of problematic plot holes. This season basically exists as a sequel to previous seasons, Coven and Murder House, and relies heavily on nostalgia to carry it along. Due to the heavy involvement of characters from previous seasons, it’s pretty impossible to view this as a standalone season the way you can with the others. While it’s true this season has a messy plotline and exists as fan service, seeing all of my favorite characters interact makes this season a guilty pleasure of mine.

6. Roanoke

Season 6, American Horror Story: Roanoke, is a half-documentary, half-found-footage story inspired by the Roanoke colony. The first half of the season tells the story of a couple whose move to Roanoke quickly turns into a deadly ordeal. The second half switches into found-footage style, creating an eerily realistic atmosphere. This season’s dual format really makes it stand apart from the others. It’s also one of the scariest seasons due to how raw and graphic the found-footage scenes are.

5. 1984

Season 9, American Horror Story: 1984, serves as an homage to the classic camp slasher style of the ’80s. The majority of the season takes place at Camp Redwood as the camp counselors are hunted by a serial killer. The season features a lot of ’80s nostalgia, and it’s super aesthetically appealing to watch. It’s one of the less scary seasons, making it a great intro to the show for the faint of heart. This season is such a fun ride, and it’s one of my favorites.

4. Cult

Season 7, American Horror Story: Cult, takes place after the 2016 election, showcasing an extremist cult’s reign of terror in a Michigan community. This season relies fully on psychological horror as it is the only season without a supernatural twist. It also features some of the best acting of the entire show, specifically in the case of AHS alum Evan Peters, who plays seven different characters. The political commentary of the season was done really well, and the plot is incredibly engaging, making it one of the better seasons.

3. Asylum

Season 2, American Horror Story: Asylum, takes place in Briarcliff, an asylum in the 1960s. This season covers a lot of dark topics and is more psychological than some of the later seasons, but I think that’s what makes it so great. The tense vibe each episode has doesn’t let up until the last second of the finale. The alien subplot is the only thing that stops the season from being perfect, but it’s minimal enough that Asylum still remains in my top three.

2. Coven

Season 3, American Horror Story: Coven, follows a coven of witches in New Orleans in search of a new supreme. There is a reason why future seasons continue to go back to this one; it’s just that good. The aesthetic of the witches is unforgettable, and the characters are even more so; who can forget the cameo from Stevie Nicks herself? Emma Robert’s character, Madison Montgomery, is one of my favorite characters of all time, and I often rewatch this season for her alone. The plot line manages to tie together a wide variety of aspects while remaining entertaining, making it my second favorite season.



1. Murder House

Season 1, American Horror Story: Murder House, puts a twist on the classic haunted house story. This season follows the Harmons after they move into a haunted house. Murder House has something for everyone, from the wide variety of ghosts, the infamous romance between Tate and Violet, and, of course, a few plot twists that still get me on every rewatch. This season is not only my favorite season of American Horror Story but one of my favorite seasons of any television show.

Whats Next?

Season 13 of American Horror Story, aptly named American Horror Story: 13, premiered on Sept. 24 with three new episodes and is gearing up to be a wild ride full of familiar faces. I’m excited to keep watching and to find out where this newest installment will place in my ranking.