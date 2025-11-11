Amber Mark Opens Up About Her New Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watching a musician’s career increase in popularity is always an exciting phenomenon. Whether the fame is gradual or an overnight sensation, witnessing a star’s rise to fame in real time never gets old. It’s especially exciting when one can say, “I knew them before they became really famous.”

Between opening for Sabrina Carpenter and recently releasing a new album, Amber Mark’s career is truly taking off. Her latest album, titled Pretty Idea, was released on Oct. 10, 2025 to an enthusiastic audience. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, she also made an extra surprise announcement, which will be discussed in detail later in this article. Regardless, Mark has certainly made her “mark” on the music industry.

°1824/Universal Music Group

background

Amber Mark is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in a blend of genres, including R&B and Soul. She released her first album, titled 3:33am, in 2017. She was also a featured artist on Chromeo’s Head Over Heels, which was nominated for “Best Engineered Album” at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.

album discussion

In a recent press conference, Mark opened up about the significance of Pretty Idea and what the album means to her. When asked about the album’s inspiration, she replied that while it is about boys, and more specifically a long-term relationship she was in, it also dives deep into a lot of feelings. It’s an album with emotional depth that is derived from a long-term experience.

When asked about how Pretty Idea hopes to resonate with young people, Mark emphasized the importance of self-growth.

“We’re constantly growing and we’re constantly learning about ourselves and how we handle certain situations…I think that’s really what it comes down to,” she said.

Although this album dives deep into the world of emotions, it has a fun vibe. When asked which mixed drink describes her new album, Mark replied that a cosmopolitan describes it because of the red and pink hues reflected in her work.

future plans

Mark’s future looks very bright, especially because she recently announced the The Pretty Idea Tour! This tour is embarking across multiple cities in North America and Europe, such as Boston, Toronto, and London, to name a few. Going on this tour is a testament to Mark’s growth over the years, and it is sure to be a success. Seeing her perform would truly be a delight.

conclusion

Overall, watching Mark’s career achieve a high level of success is very exciting. Her album is a wonderful mix of different sounds and is an overall pleasure to listen to. With the wonderful vibes of her new album, this tour will help her take off. She deserves all the hype that will inevitably come her way!