Amber Glenn: From The Rink To The Ballroom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past September, Olympic gold medalist Ambler Glenn traded the ice rink for the ballroom. Glenn is currently starring in this year’s season of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with professional dancer and choreographer Pasha Pashkov.

“When I heard that they wanted me, it was obviously a yes,” Glenn said in an article from USA Figure Skating. “What am I going to do, say no and pass up on an opportunity of lifetime? It’s something different, something new. I wanted to try this and be a part of it.”

This past February, Glenn was an athlete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, winning the gold in the team event for the USA. Aside from her achievements on the ice, Glenn has racked up many off the ice. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she has voiced her support for representation in the LGBTQ+ community, all while advocating for mental health.

Now, fans have a chance to see her talents on full display as Glenn and Pashkov are vying for the Season 35 Mirrorball trophy. Over the past four weeks, for the various theme nights, they have found themselves at the top of the leaderboard.

With their chemistry and dynamic dances they bring to the ballroom floor each week, both Glenn and Pashkov have become fan favorites.

For week one, Glenn danced a cha-cha to “Smooth” by Santana, scoring a six from each of the judges for an 18 out of 30 score. Since then, she has improved immensely, still staying steady at the top of the leaderboard alongside Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech.

Most recently, for Super Bowl night, the pairing danced a rumba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. They scored two eights and two nines for a final score from the judges of 34 out of 40.

Fans were impressed by the solo moments Glenn had in the Rumba, saying it looked like she’s getting more confident with the dance moves; she even did the splits alongside the DWTS troupe members.

Even with her skill, Glenn has won over many fans of DWTS. She emphasized in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that along with the dancing, there’s a content creation aspect to the competition as well.

While the judges’ scores are important to propel the couples to the finish line, the fan votes are as well. Every Tuesday during the episodes, fans have a chance to text the name of their favorite star to 21523. Over the last two seasons, the show has broken record after record from fans voting. The celebrities and their pros often use social media as a way to gain a heftier following, giving them more votes.

“The social media is a whole new factor and doing things like this. It’s great, and I love it, but I am an athlete. I want to go work,” Glenn said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “I want to progress and use my entire time with Pasha to work. But this isn’t just a normal dance competition. It’s being voted on. I need people to see me.”

Now, as the DWTS reaches its midway point this season, Glenn and Pashkov will look forward to dedication night, where they will dance a contemporary to “Breathe Me” by Sia. According to the DWTS Instagram page, Glenn will dedicate this dance to her sister, Brooke.

In an extratv interview after this week’s past episode, Glenn said her dedication night dance will be “raw” and “authentic” to honor her sister.

“It’s really about my story,” Glenn said in the interview. “And how I got through hard times.”

While Glenn is currently competing for the Mirrorball on DWTS, she is still training in the rink, but maybe not as intensely as she’s used to. With DWTS, she can only practice on certain days to prevent an injury, Glenn pointed out in an interview with Elite Daily.

“The only competition I’m doing is Dancing with the Stars, and I would hate to hurt myself on the ice and cost both my partner and me an opportunity to keep progressing,” Glenn said in the interview.

As her dances keep getting better and better, Glenn is solidifying herself as a fan favorite this season. And if she’s any indication, it shows that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything. It all just starts with one step outside of your comfort zone.