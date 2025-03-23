All Good Things Must Come To An End: Songs For Senior Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

College graduation always sounded like some faraway day that was never actually going to arrive. For 2025 graduates, it is approaching far too quickly. For some, college graduation is a good thing, the gateway to new opportunities whether that be grad school, a new job, or moving to another city. Others, like myself, find the idea of graduating college to be extremely daunting and even dreadful as major life changes are occurring. I have absolutely loved my time in college. Music is a way to help someone articulate their feelings and emotions so I have curated a list of songs that summarize some of my feelings about being a 2025 graduate.

“Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart

Starting strong with an immediate tear-jerker, “Rivers and Roads” describes the idea of being away from your loved ones. The song starts off with the phrase “A year from now we’ll all be gone, all our friends will move away.” This is a concept that I have been struggling with. I cannot believe that I have to go from living with my college best friends to going home to our respective towns and states. The irony with this feeling is that four years ago, I could not believe I had to leave my hometown and my family to go live in a new state at a new school. The lyrics, vocals, and melodies are guaranteed to get you in your feels with your friends and roommates. My friends and I have definitely had some sappy moments listening to this together.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

This song is obviously very popular and utilized for many different occasions. Lately, I have been listening to the lyrics from the perspective of graduating college and have been hearing this song in an entirely different way. One of the most notable lyrics in this song is, “Well I’ve been afraid of changing ‘cause I built my life around you.” I am deeply terrified of change. I have lived with the same girls since sophomore year and cannot fathom that in just a few months, we will not be sitting together to watch the weekly episode of Dancing with the Stars, helping each other pick out outfits for student teaching, or going out, or just sitting on the couch talking. I like my little routine in my college town where I know what to do in the gym, what to do for fun, where to eat, who I’m going to see etc. It is unsettling to think about it all being gone.

“The World at Large” by Modest Mouse

This song is perfect for driving around as the weather gets nicer. The lyrics of this song contemplate the nature of existing and moving from one place to another as time progresses. Time does not stop for anyone so it is important to reflect on your pace and role in life. This song does have a melancholy feel to it but to me, in some way, it does give spring energy. The lyrics “You don’t know where and you don’t know when” encapsulate the feeling of unknowingness that I and many (almost) college graduates are facing.

“Vienna” by Billy Joel

SLOW DOWN, YOU’RE DOING FINE!!!! This song embodies the emotions that many people, including myself, feel in their 20s. It is the anthem of my friends and me. I am graduating college and I still do not know what I want to do with my life. I do not know what job I want or even the steps I am going to take to get there. This song is for the graduating seniors who feel like they are a step behind. The ones who feel like they are watching everyone find their path while they’re stuck wondering where to go next. So if this song resonates with you, remember that everyone is on their own path and timeline.

“Closing Time” by Semisonic

I definitely enjoy going out and having fun with my friends as much as the next person. Embarrassingly enough, we have heard this song once or twice on a night out as the bar is closing and we are still there. This song reminds me of many late nights with my friends. I know there will be plenty more, but the memories in college will forever be some of my favorites.

“Headlines” by Drake

Okay, enough with the doom and gloom. I am a very big rap fan, and I definitely feel my mood and confidence increase with certain songs. This song has that upbeat energy that makes you want to dance and have a good time with the people you love. Although I have a good “existential crisis grad playlist” going, I do have plenty of high-energy songs to help me finish out the rest of my time in college to the best of my ability, maximizing every day and enjoying the people and moments around me.

I know that one day I will look back on my undergrad days fondly. I have friends that will last a lifetime and memories that will be planted in my soul forever. I have grown so much in these past four years, yet at the same time, I still feel like the same 17-year-old deciding where she wanted to go to school. I am eternally grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and as much as it is daunting, I look forward to what is ahead of me. The best is yet to come!