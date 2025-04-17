10 Pieces of Advice That Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Sometimes, one simple sentence can shift your entire perspective. Here are some of the most meaningful pieces of advice I’ve ever heard, and how they impacted my outlook on the world.

1. “Risk nothing, gain nothing” – Sofia Carson

Life is all about putting yourself out there, and that can mean putting yourself in uncomfortable situations. However, you don’t grow from staying in the same place. Take a risk. Even if you don’t get the answer you were hoping for, you are closer than you would be if you did nothing at all. As said in a Forbes article by Robert W. Bache, “For any successful entrepreneur, risk-taking is a must for true success.”

2. “You never know what other people are going through. Be kind.” – Anonymous

This quote truly impacted the way I go about life. The car in front of you does not go at a green light? I try not to be impatient, you never know if that person just drove back from a funeral. That person walking slowly in a crowded space? I don’t push past them, you never know if they just received a life-altering diagnosis. The overall message? Hold doors open, don’t throw trash on the ground, and say “thank you” to customer service workers. Choose kindness.

3. “When you look back on life, you will remember how much fun you had on the beach, not how you looked in that bathing suit” – Anonymous

This advice is a good reminder to live in the moment. Sometimes, we can get so caught up in our insecurities, and it may take away from our ability to enjoy each experience. It’s not easy, but it is important.

4. “Who cares for what you’ve got if you’re not having any fun” – Elaine Stritch

I first heard this advice in a Volkswagen commercial from earlier this year, strangely enough. The commercial plays the song “Are You Having Any Fun?” by Elaine Stritch, accompanied by vibrant and lively scenes. Since discovering the commercial, I listen to this song when the world feels overwhelming and I need a reminder to “have a little fun.” It makes me feel like I can breathe for a second. This song helps me to remember that life is so much richer with laughter, and not to always take things too seriously.

5. “Well-behaved women seldom make history” – Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

According to Central Penn College, Ulrich first coined this quote in her 1976 article “Virtuous Women Found: New England Ministerial Literature, 1668-1735,” published in the journal American Quarterly. Personally, I love this quote. I won’t get into too much detail, but let’s just say it is one of my favorites.

6. “Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” – Dead Poets Society (1989)

This quote has resonated with me since I first heard it. Growing up, I felt a lot of pressure to choose a career in STEM. Sometimes, I still feel that way. This quote reminds me that pursuing my dreams is just as impactful as a more traditional career. It motivates me to stay passionate and true to myself in times when the future feels uneasy.

7. “Hurt people hurt people” – Various sources

This is one of those quotes that pops into my head every now and then. There have been instances in real life, in books, and in movies or TV where I see the reality of this quote. It’s not necessarily advice, but I always think about it when I feel someone has wronged me. Whether I feel the person deserves my forgiveness or not, I find it helpful to look at things from a fuller picture. That, to me, provides the most clarity.

8. “Someone out there still remembers a compliment you gave them” – Anonymous

Ever since hearing this quote, I try to compliment my friends, family, and even strangers more often. One of the best feelings, in my opinion, is getting a random compliment. You have the opportunity to make someone’s day with this small gesture, and it truly goes a long way.

9. “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough” – Mae West

What I take from this is to live fully and live freely. Take chances and give every opportunity your all. Remember to love, remember to laugh, and remember that you are only here for a limited time. Create a life that you will look back on with pride.

10. “Why not?” – Various Sources

Self-explanatory. Sometimes, we get so caught up in overthinking and questioning little decisions that we forget to approach life with confidence. In certain situations, consider asking yourself both perspectives. “Why,” but also, “why not?”

In one way or another, each piece of advice here has left a lasting impact on me. For whatever path you’re on, I hope these quotes resonated with you, too.