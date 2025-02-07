Across Borders: My Top 5 Unforgettable Travel Destinations Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Spending almost four months abroad in Florence, Italy, was a dream come true. Living in the heart of Tuscany, I immersed myself in the Italian culture and wandered through the streets of Florence. Not only was I exploring the beautiful city that I called home, but I also had the privilege to visit 11 different countries and 20 cities while I was abroad. Each country has its unique charm, culture, and unforgettable experiences. However, some destinations stood out in ways I never expected, leaving me with memories that I will cherish forever. Here is a list of my top five places from my travels, and why they will always have a special place in my heart.

5. Monte Carlo, Monaco

Monte Carlo was absolutely breathtaking. From luxury cars to grand castles, I was in awe with every step I took. While I wouldn’t call myself the biggest Formula One fan, seeing the high-end sports cars up close was an incredible experience. The city’s wealth and sophistication were unlike anything I had ever encountered, making it feel like a world of its own. The glamour, the stunning coastal views, and the energy of Monte Carlo made it one of the most unforgettable places I visited.

4. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam was an unforgettable trip, not just because of the city itself, but because it was the place where my best friend and brother visited me. Exploring the city together made every moment even more special. It was probably the most indulgent food experience I had while abroad, but every bite was absolutely worth it. From the most incredible french fries topped with truffle parmesan aioli to warm, gooey stroopwafels, Amsterdam was a food lover’s paradise. Beyond the amazing eats, the city’s charm was undeniable — I loved strolling along the canals, admiring the picturesque streets and vibrant energy. One of the most memorable moments was visiting the iconic bench from The Fault in Our Stars, a surreal experience that made the trip even more meaningful.

3. Paris, france

Going to Paris was like stepping into a dream. Ever since I was a little girl, I had imagined visiting the Eiffel Tower and watching it sparkle, and finally experiencing that moment with some of the best friends I made while abroad was truly surreal. Stepping out of my comfort zone, I even tried some classic French delicacies like escargot and frog legs — something I never thought I’d do — but to my surprise, I actually enjoyed them! And, of course, no trip to Paris would be complete without a visit to Café de Flore, the iconic spot where Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl spent her time. Sipping on rich hot chocolate and enjoying a buttery croissant on a chilly Parisian day felt like the perfect way to soak in the city’s charm. Beyond the incredible food, visiting the Louvre and seeing world-renowned artwork was another unforgettable highlight. Never in my life did I think I’d stand in front of the Mona Lisa, but there I was, face to face with one of the most famous paintings in history. Paris was the final trip of my semester abroad, and it was truly the perfect way to end an already unforgettable adventure.

2. Madrid, Spain

If I hadn’t chosen to study abroad in Florence, Madrid would have absolutely been my second choice. I truly fell in love with this city, from its electric energy to its incredible culture. The highlight of my trip was undoubtedly seeing Real Madrid play at their home stadium — and they won! The match was intense, with Real Madrid trailing at first, but they made an epic comeback, making the experience even more exhilarating. Having grown up watching them play, seeing the team in person was a surreal and unforgettable moment.

Beyond the game, Madrid’s nightlife was unlike anything I had ever experienced. I was completely unprepared for the late-night culture—people don’t even show up to clubs until 1 a.m., and the party doesn’t stop until nearly sunrise. I had the absolute best time. And, of course, I can’t talk about Madrid without mentioning the food. I had the best tacos of my life at Taco Al Pastor, where you order tacos individually — I loved them so much that I went back for seconds.

Another thing I loved about Madrid was the fashion. Spanish style has always influenced me, so being able to shop at Bershka, Stradivarius, and Pull&Bear was exciting. The variety of trendy, stylish pieces made it hard not to leave with a full suitcase. Madrid truly has it all — sports, nightlife, food, and fashion — and I would go back in a heartbeat.

1. Marakkech, Morocco

Wow — there’s no other way to describe my experience in Morocco. Traveling to another continent and exploring a country as vibrant and beautiful as Morocco was truly unforgettable. The streets of Marrakech were alive with culture, and walking through the bustling market in the city center was an experience like no other. I loved bringing home unique souvenirs, including a specially made belt and pure argan oil straight from Morocco. And the food — wow. I had so much chicken tagine, a dish bursting with flavor, unlike anything I had ever tried before.

One of the most surreal parts of the trip was visiting the Zagora Desert. Riding camels into the vast dunes and spending the night under the stars felt like something out of a movie. The sky was unbelievably clear, allowing us to stargaze like never before, and my favorite moment was spotting a shooting star alongside my friend Olivia. The next morning, we climbed the dunes — definitely an exhausting task — but reaching the top just in time for sunrise made it all worth it.

To top it all off, I had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of going on a hot air balloon ride. At first, I was super nervous, but the moment we floated into the sky and watched the sunrise from above, all my worries disappeared. It was peaceful, breathtaking, and something I’ll never forget. Overall, Morocco was one of the most incredible trips of my life — one that I will cherish forever.

Looking back on my time abroad, I feel incredibly grateful for the experiences, memories, and places that shaped my journey. Traveling to these places not only allowed me to see the world but also pushed me out of my comfort zone, introduced me to new cultures, and created memories I will cherish forever. Studying abroad was more than just an opportunity to visit new places — it was a time of growth, exploration, and self-discovery. There is so much more of the world to see, and I can’t wait for my next adventure. Until then, I’ll hold onto these moments and the lessons they’ve taught me.