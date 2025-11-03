A Taste Of Texas: Making My Friends Try Buc-ee’s Snacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever been to Texas, you know Buc-ee’s isn’t just a gas station; it’s a cultural experience. Between the massive bathrooms, walls of beef jerky, and shelves of beaver-branded snacks, it’s basically a roadside paradise (or chaos, depending on who you ask). I’ve talked to my friends about it for months, but none of them understood my yearning for a Buc-ee’s run. So, I decided to bring a little bit of Texas to my uncultured friends from the Northeast by having them taste-test some Buc-ee’s classics: Beaver Nuggets, Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky, Dill Pickle Sticks, White Cheddar Habanero Beaver Nuggets, Chili Chees’N Crackers, and Hot N Spicy Cheese-e Puffs. Here’s how it went.

Meet The Judges

Tina: Keep Calm & SMirk On

Our Rhode Island queen, Tina, may be the most “go with the flow” type of person I’ve ever met. With her signature smirk (it’s become an addiction, I fear), she can rope anyone into a spontaneous excursion or side quest. There’s never a dull moment with her. Tina’s the reason “just running to the store” turns into a full-blown adventure, which is why she’s a perfect candidate for this tasting.

Andre: Just A Chill Guy

Straight out of New Jersey, Andre is the definition of nonchalant. He’s always down to try something new, and somehow, he makes everything seem a little too effortless. His hidden talent? Music production. Not to boost his ego, but he’s actually pretty good. I’ve learned a thing or two from his genius, but it’s my turn to show him a little about my Texan heritage.

Sylvia: A True Academic Weapon

From Massachusetts, Sylvia is the glue that keeps us together and on task. She never fails to shock me with her time management, somehow managing to study an absurd amount while still making room for all of us mere mortals. She’s the calm, steady force in our chaos, and I honestly admire her work ethic and deep care for her friends. If anyone’s earned a Buc-ee’s snack spread, it’s Sylvia.

Emily: My Chronically Online Counterpart

Also hailing from the lovely state of Massachusetts, Emily just gets it. She never judges my embarrassingly large screen time because, truthfully, she’s right there with me (might I add, we’re both in group 7). Whether we’re indulging in another late-night movie or silently scrolling next to each other, Emily’s the kind of friend who makes you feel instantly understood and at ease. She’s the reason this taste test happened in the first place — and for that, she definitely deserves some credit.

The tasting

BEaver Nuggets

The most iconic Buc-ee’s snack earned solid praise all around. Emily gave them a 7/10, calling them “very sweet but kettle corn adjacent,” while Tina liked their “nice butterscotch flavor” and satisfying crunch. Andre thought they were “pretty cool, nothin’ crazy,” and Sylvia said they were “quite lovely” and could “easily eat a whole bag.” With an average of around 7/10, Beaver Nuggets proved why they’re a Buc-ee’s staple.

Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky

When you grab a bag labeled “ghost pepper,” you know what you’re getting into. Emily rated it 4/10 for being “SO SPICY and hard to bite,” Tina found it “spicy, yet not overwhelming,” and Andre, who once bravely survived the infamous One Chip Challenge, noted that the spice “creeps up like some sort of ghost pepper.” The jerky averaged around 6/10 overall, making it more of a challenge than a casual snack.

Dill Pickle Potato Sticks

It’s safe to say this snack everyone’s hearts. Emily immediately declared, “SO YUMMY, I love the dill! I want more,” giving them an 8.5/10. Tina loved the strong dill flavor and compared them to hickory sticks, while Sylvia, who requested the snack, couldn’t stop raving, calling them “top tier” and “perfectly designed.” With a near-perfect average of 8.8/10, these were hands-down the group’s favorite.

White cheddar Habanero Buc-ee’s Nug-ees

This spicy take on Buc-ee’s Nug-ees split the room. Emily was unimpressed, giving them a 3/10, but Tina couldn’t stop eating them. “YUM YUM,” she said, giving them a 9/10 and praising their “satisfying crunch” and slow-building spice. Andre agreed with a 7.9/10, calling them flavorful with a “decent slow burn.”

Chili Chees’N Crackers

These crackers got middle-ground reviews. Emily liked the texture and rated them 6/10, while Tina gave them a 7/10, noting they’re “powdered with flavor — maybe too much.” They might not have stolen any hearts, but they definitely left an impression.

Hot N spicy Chees-ee Puffs

The final snack was the most divisive. Emily gave them a brutal 1/10, saying she couldn’t eat them because they “smelled weird.” Tina thought they were “pretty mid” with a 5/10, while Andre surprisingly loved them, giving an 8.6/10 and saying they “grow on you crazy style.” Sylvia landed in the middle with a 7/10, calling them “fun but oddly textured.”

The Verdict

After a chaotic but delicious tasting, the Dill Pickle Sticks came out on top as everyone’s favorite and the Beaver Nuggets maintaining their classic beloved status. The jerky brought the heat, the puffs brought mixed feelings, and the nug-ees brought nostalgia. The Buc-ee’s snacks turned out to be just like Buc-ee’s itself: bold, over-the-top, and unforgettable. If this tasting proved anything, it’s that no snack can replace the full Buc-ee’s experience. My next challenge is convincing them to take a trip to Texas so they can experience what it’s really like to walk the aisles of Buc-ee’s.