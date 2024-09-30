The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Most little girls dream of getting to work in the fashion industry someday. With all the glitz and glamour of the movies we grew up with, who wouldn’t want to live that life? This is my real, hour-by-hour experience working as an intern during one of the largest fashion events in the world: New York Fashion Week.

4:30 A.M.

Why on Earth is my day starting at four in the morning, you may ask? I’m about to travel to New York City to work at my first fashion show during New York Fashion Week. I’m from Connecticut, so New York is a bit of a journey and as such, I needed to get up during ungodly hours to make it to the show on time. Don’t you worry about my sleep schedule, I could barely sleep the night before anyway from how excited I was. I threw on my all-black, stylish outfit as required and threw my hair and makeup together as fast as possible. Even though I am a college student, my parents still feared me going to New York City alone, so my dad accompanied me to the Big Apple. I ran to him like a kid on Christmas telling him we needed to leave to catch the train on time. He has always had a reputation for being late, but today was not that day. Our travel plan consisted a car ride to New Haven, a train ride to Grand Central Station, and two subways to get to the venue in Brooklyn. It sounds like a lot, but I couldn’t have cared less because of what awaited me at the end.

6:45 A.m.

I will spare you the details of the arborous car ride to New Haven since even I didn’t want to sit through it. We got to the train station and had to make a mad dash to our terminal despite my best efforts to be on time (remember my father’s tendency to be late for everything). But luckily, we made it with two minutes to spare and all was right with the world. What could go wrong?

9:00 A.M.

We made it to Grand Central Station — my favorite place on Earth! The subways would get us to Brooklyn in about 30 minutes and my shift started at 10 a.m., so my dad suggested we stop for a quick bite at the train station before we headed out. Having eaten nothing all morning and knowing I would be busy until 5 p.m., I couldn’t resist. We quickly ate some Playa Bowls and were off to start my legacy in the fashion industry. We got to the subway station, and it was one of the most terrifying places I had ever been. For directionally challenged people, the subway is not a great time. There were signs with arrows pointing in all directions, tons of people all trying to get somewhere fast, and overworked attendants who couldn’t bear to give one more person directions. It would all be worth it when I got to the show…right? We finally boarded the subway, and I realized I was going to be around eight minutes late. No big deal, I texted my boss and filled her in on my whereabouts. We were so close.

10:00-11:45 A.m.

We were just two more stops away from where I needed to be on Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn. It was so close I could almost taste it. That is, of course, if we hadn’t gotten on the Subway to Flushing Main Street in Queens by mistake. Could this have been any worse? I was already late for my shift, but now I’m going to be even more late?! I should’ve realized there would be an issue when neither I nor my dad were very directionally savvy, especially when away from home. I called my boss frantically trying to explain the mix-up. I hoped I didn’t end my career before it even began. I was lucky enough to be led by a woman who understood that people make mistakes and gave me directions for who to talk to when I finally did arrive. I have never been so nervous to get to a destination in my life by this point.

12:00 P.m.

Two hours late, starving, but still determined, we made it to the venue. Everything I had put into that morning of getting ready, and the prep work of the event starting in August was about to pay off. Let me tell you, it did. I was making behind-the-scenes content with the models and makeup artists for the company socials, helping move tables and redirect talent to other spaces, putting together clothing racks, and helping set up the changing rooms for the models. Everything you imagine interning at a fashion show to be like is completely right.

When my boss finally arrived decked out in a matte black outfit with big Versace sunglasses, I was expecting to be berated for being late, I mean that’s what they have in all the movies when interns mess up — surely this would be the same. My boss opened her mouth, and her first words were, “I’m so glad you finally made it, are you busy?” What? You want me to help you with something specific? You don’t want to throw me out and banish me from the New York fashion scene? I couldn’t have been more surprised or excited about what would come next. We stuffed swag bags for influencers, made VIP badges for the important guests, and rolled out a literal red carpet for photo ops later in the event, all for one of three shows at 3 p.m. This was about to be the first in-person fashion show I’d ever seen.

3:30 P.M.

Despite our teams’ best efforts, the show started a little bit late due to being shorthanded. I was tasked with monitoring the refreshments and getting more content during the show. Seeing fashion shows on reality shows don’t do real-life shows any justice. The show was inspired by traditional African wear and the four designers showcased all created beautiful clothes that couldn’t have been found anywhere else. Granted, it was my first show, but it’s hard to imagine it getting better than that. The models all walked so elegantly; their makeup was done with such expertise that you couldn’t look away, all to draw more attention to the gorgeous designs. Nothing would ever beat this moment in my life.

6:00 P.m.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and we had to say goodbye to New York. I said my goodbyes to my fellow interns and boss and hopped on the Subway back into Manhattan. My dad and I went and got dinner, Italian of course, and got on the train to return home.

My time in New York was nothing short of amazing and I’ll take the memories of my first fashion show with me for the rest of my life.