A Sorority Merch Chair’s Guide To Trend Forecasting & Staying Inspired

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever wonder how organizations all over campus always seem to have the cutest merch? As a sorority merch chair at the University of Connecticut, I am here to share all of my tips and tricks for trend forecasting and designing merch that people actually want to wear!

Pinterest: Where Every Merch Vision Begins

Whether you are in charge of merch for your organization or just love aesthetics, trend forecasting is what you need. Trend forecasting focuses on spotting what is coming next and adding your own creativity to it. Starting with my holy grail, Pinterest.

All visions are born here. Before I design anything, I start by building a board to create a vibe and foundation for the merch I want to design. Start by typing in keywords that match the vibe you are going for. Be specific, creative, and scroll intentionally. As you pin, patterns will naturally start to show up. Take note of recurring fonts, colors, or even graphics. I find that this is the best way to establish a feeling for what you want to create, and is always helpful to go back to for future designs! The mood board is something you can keep coming back to throughout the design process to stay focused and inspired.

TikTok: Trend Forecasting in Real Time

If Pinterest is the vision board, TikTok is the crystal ball. TikTok is where trends are born, so it is important to stay active there so you can see patterns better! I love scrolling through fashion TikTok, small business merch creators, and campus style videos to see what people in our age demographic are actually wearing. You can do this by following apparel companies, Greek social medias, and staying up to date in other social media trends. Pay attention to recurring details: notice if they are using tees versus oversized hoodies, embroidery, minimalist logos, or bold graphics. Once you notice a trend popping up over and over, that is your sign to experiment with incorporating it into your merch before it feels overdone! Keep an eye out, trends end as fast as they start.

The Holy Trinity: Colors, Patterns & Textures

One of the most simple ways to elevate apparel is through thoughtful color choices. Neutrals like cream, brown, and gray are always safe, but adding a trendy accent color can make your merch feel trendy and more unique. Soft pastels give off a sweet, feminine vibe, while bold, bright, or dark tones create more of a statement. Some people prefer to casually represent their organizations, while others love apparel that is bolder.

Utilize different styles with each drop, so you can create a variety of designs for your members. Even things you might not think of like patterns and textures deserve attention. Embroidery, puff print, and screen printing all portray different vibes. For me, the overall goal is to design something I feel people would wear even if it did not have Greek letters on it!

Trust Your Vision

Trend forecasting is not about following trends blindly, it is about pulling inspiration from current trends while still considering the personality of your organization. If something does not feel authentic, do not stress over forcing yourself to incorporate it. In my opinion, the best merch always feels comfortable, cute, and fun! Ask yourself: would I actually wear this around campus confidently? If the answer is yes, keep going. Overall, be creative, enjoy yourself, and do your best to create inclusive merchandise that everyone in your organization will be proud to wear around campus!