A Recipe To Spice Up Your Autumn Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter and the air turns crisp, everyone needs that perfect soundtrack to accompany walks under changing trees and silver skies. This list explores rock and alternative tunes, as well as classic fall melodies, with release dates ranging from 1977 to 2019. Whether your playlist is accompanying a foggy morning or a golden sunset, here are some delicious and timeless tracks to spice up your fall playlist.

1 cup of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

“Kiss Me” is an innocent, dreamy love song that brings warmth into any chilly day. It sounds like warm apple cider and knit sweaters, sparkling eyes and timeless romance. The strumming acoustic guitar accompanies dreamy lyrics of sparkling twilight and a silver moon. Why not spend your autumn fantasizing about a romcom-worthy love story?

A Hint of “heroes” By David Bowie

To me, this song just sounds like back to school, sneakers beating against the sidewalk as I make my way to class. The bass feels like striding across a campus that has been painted with the red and yellow of changing leaves. “Heroes” is on the same wavelength as colorful sweaters and faded jeans. David Bowie sings a meaningful song about unity and hope — what more could you ask for in an uplifting fall tune?

A Dash of “mary On a Cross” by Ghost

This song got popular on TikTok in 2021 and has since been a staple for a vibey fall playlist. With bouncy, organ-like synth and layered vocals, this eerie tune is a guaranteed earworm. It sounds like a stormy fall day, sheer tights under a jean skirt and dark red nail polish. This song’s minor chords add depth to any autumn playlist.

3 Drops of “There is a Light that never goes out” by The Smiths

The Smiths is a popular rock band from the 1980s, known for their alternative and melodic sound. The violins in this song perfectly contrast its melancholy lyrics, creating a layered and soulful vibe that perfectly accompanies the darkening season. If your taste leans a bit more dejected, this song can be substituted with other tracks by the Smiths, such as “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.”

A smidge of “State of Grace” by Taylor Swift

This track from Taylor Swift’s Red is the perfect deep cut to accompany a hot mug of tea and fresh-baked cookies. The cryptic, poetic lyrics about the possibilities of a new relationship are the perfect handbook for the changing seasons. The somber acoustic version or the upbeat, original one are both heartfelt additions to any fall playlist.

1 Tablespoon of “Heaven or Las Vegas” by Cocteau Twins

This band is my favorite to accompany the change of seasons. This song uses layered vocals and ethereal instrumentals to create the dreamy sound that was popular in 1980s shoegaze music. “Heaven or Las Vegas” sounds like hair blowing in your face on a windy day, smudged eyeliner and long skirts.

2 Teaspoons of “Dreams” by The Cranberries

Lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s floaty voice makes this song sound like colored leaves dancing across the sidewalk. Originally released in October 1992, this rock song serves as the perfect soundtrack for a grunge autumn. The lyrics about “life changing in every way” are nothing but an inspiration for starting a new semester. If you like your fall with a bit more yearning, you can add “Linger” by The Cranberries instead.

1/2 a cup of “1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins

When school starts to pick up, sometimes we need songs with a bit more power to get to class. 1979’s groovy baseline and drums are the perfect pick-me-up. If the band name “Smashing Pumpkins” isn’t seasonal enough, the catchy chorus of this song gives spiced chai, foggy mornings and crunchy leaves.

The perfect fall playlist

I hope you feel inspired to add one of these scrumptious tunes to your playlist this season. All of these songs will make your playlist so much more delicious. No matter your taste, these songs are perfect for this season of change.