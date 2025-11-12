A Love Letter To Manolo Blahnik: My Top 10 Pairs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one designer who’s mastered the art of timeless femininity, it’s Manolo Blahnik. His shoes are more than just footwear: they’re a statement, a statement of elegance, confidence, and personality. Whether it’s a sleek pump or a jewel art, every single pair is a piece of history and the future. Here are my 10 favorite Manolos that I hope to own one day.

1. Hangisi Pumps in Blue Satin

The ultimate Manolo. Made iconic by our favorite Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. Here, “something blue” were these gorgeous pumps that define classic romance. The jeweled buckle sparkles like a fairytale ending, and the satin feels royal and classy. They are the kind of shoes you only see in your dreams. You can wear them down the aisle or to any other event with a little drama.

2. BB Pump in Nude Patent

Sleek, sophisticated and endlessly versatile, the BB pump is the classic love language of simplicity. The pointed toe elongates your legs, and the finish just has the right amount of polish. It’s a pair that you wear to get your life together, even if you’re running late for your graduation (gift idea!).

3. Maysale Mules in Suede

The minimalist buckle detail gives these mules vintage charm, while the soft sleek suede adds comfort and warmth. They’re the perfect day-to-night transition shoe that will last you from a bad day at work to a great candlelight dinner date. You wear them with jeans and a blazer or a slip dress, you’ll always have a little Manolo on.

4. Campari Mary Jane Pumps

Timeless, feminine and retro. The Campari’s delicate strap and rounded toe are pure-Hollywood gold. They can make you feel like our beloved Audrey Hepburn running around Paris. Every girl’s dream closet has to have them.

5. Nicusan Gold nappa sandals

These metallic babies are the ultimate showstopper. The slender straps and shimmering finish scream “I’m here to stay.” They go with everything, from a cocktail dress to a simple white outfit. Put them on and feel like the main character that you are.

6. MAYSLI Slingback Pumps

Understated luxury at its finest. These shoes combine a pointed toe with a sculptural heel that’s my favorite combo of delicate and daring. They’re ideal for business presentations, date nights, or at any other moment where you want everyone to think, “I maybe polished, but I come with a personality.”

7. Hangisi Crystal Mesh Heels

Do I really have to say it? These shoes are straight-up art. The mesh is embellished with crystals that catch the light in a way that can’t be described. They feel unreal, like something you’d wear to a gala. They make you shine, catch attention, and are sultry in a way that is just right.

8. Lurum Embellished Mules

A masterpiece in crystal design, the Lurums are opulent yet subtle. The jeweled leaves along the strap look like something out of a dream. They’re my personal “if only I could own one pair forever” shoe.

9. BAYLOW Red Velvet Booties

Velvet boots? Yes, PLEASE. These are what luxury is made of. The rich fabric and sculpted heels need a moment of its own. Imagine pairing them with a trench coat or an oversized sweater dress. Effortless chic that you see a model strut down 5th Avenue.

10. Hangisi Flats

These are for my girlies who “even when I’m not in heels, I still want a little sparkle.” The Hangisi Flats are everything I love about classic pumps, just made more practical. They are elegant yet comfortable for you to wear however you want. Because sometimes, luxury is comfort that still turns heads.

A shoe with a story

Owning a pair of Manolos is like collecting art work or fashion history. Each shoe tells a story on its own. They are unapologetic glamour that everyone should experience have in their life. Whatever you’re doing or whatever stage of life you’re in, there’s always a Manolo for you.