A Love Letter To Home: Romanticizing My Hometown

When most of us turn a certain age, we start imagining what life would look like away from where we’re from. What other life could we live, and how do we want to get out of our hometowns and start a new chapter? After being at college for two years now, and coming home from time to time on the weekends, it has made me appreciate my hometown so much more, and what I take for granted. This is a love letter to my hometown of Milford, Connecticut.

Breakdown of milford

Milford, Connecticut, is a “small city with a big heart.” It is a coastal town about 15 minutes away from New Haven, Connecticut and about an hour away from New York City. Growing up there, I never realized how lucky I really am. There are multiple beaches that are all not even ten minutes away, the downtown green with an array of shops and restaurants, and the Post Road, which has any fast food place or store imaginable. Milford also has some staple festivals that bring such great childhood memories, like the Milford Oyster Festival, Oktoberfest, the St Patrick’s Day Parade, and more.

you don’t miss it until it’s gone

As I was growing up and getting older, I remember thinking about what my life would be like living somewhere else. I never lived anywhere else than Milford, so I really had no clue. When deciding what college I wanted to attend, I knew I didn’t want to go somewhere super far, but not too close. When I decided to go to the University of Connecticut, I was so excited to start this new chapter in this new place (that was only an hour away from my house). Going in, I knew that UConn was in the middle of nowhere, and I was ready to accept that as my new life. Now, I know this sounds dramatic, but for me, Storrs, Connecticut, is like a whole other world compared to Milford. The rural farm roads, and the longer distances it takes just to get to a Big Y, or a Target, are very different than the busy, congested Post Road, and the not even five-minute drive it takes to get to a Big Y at home. Because of the difference, it can make being in Storrs isolating sometimes, especially not being able to have a car yet. Whenever I feel isolated, I think of what I would be able to do if I were home. I think about being able to take a ride to the beach and sit and watch the water, go to the local mall, go downtown and get ice cream, and even just go to the McDonald’s right down the road. Trust me, I know these are first-world problems, but it’s something that I ponder about often. I love Storrs and being at UConn, but sometimes, I miss the convenience of being home and having everything right at my fingertips.

the memories (and people) that make the place

Growing up in Milford has given me amazing memories throughout my entire life. These memories wouldn’t have happened without the town, and of course, the people. The beaches are where I think of my fondest childhood memories. Having access to multiple beaches made for some fun times growing up. Trick or Treating with my childhood best friends at Laurel Beach because they would give the king-size candy bars, or walking to the beach from their house with our parents right behind us. Those same beaches we used to play in as kids have become the beaches where we took photos for senior sunrise, spend the 4th of July together, and walk on when we are all home from college. Another area of town that my mind goes to is the Downtown Green. The Downtown has been home to so many town events that I would go to growing up, like the Oyster Festival and St Patrick’s Day Parade. I think of the countless times my friends and I would wanna meet up for dinner and always choose a restaurant on the green (shoutout SBC and Colony Grill), and of course, get ice cream after from Scoopy Doo’s or The Sundae House (RIP). Even the little basic things in this town, like having a Dunkin’ to go to literally every mile, which is so New England, or the McDonald’s right next to my high school, where everyone would go to after school, halftime of football games, and where my tennis team would go after practice. All of these places, big or small, have curated countless memories that I will never forget.

My Hometown Friends: Lexi and Ashley (top row and bottom middle) and Molly, Grace, and Kiley :)

My grandparents, Ron, and Nancy, and I after a dinner, beach, and ice cream trip.

why we should embrace our hometown’s

As I said before, so many people spend their lives wanting to leave their hometowns and move away and never look back. If you are as lucky as me to live in a town like Milford, then I think we should embrace the beautiful town we live in, and what it has to offer. To be honest, when I first started writing this article, I thought I would only be writing about the beautiful locations in my town. As I continued to write, it made me realize that what makes the town so special to me isn’t just pretty scenery and places, but it’s really the people I have met along the way. I have met lifelong friends with whom I have had amazing experiences, and for that, I am forever grateful. Milford has given me those people, and that pretty scenery, and cool places have given us the opportunity to create memories that I will always remember. So, Milford, Connecticut, thank you for giving me an amazing place to grow up, make amazing friends, and spend time with my family. I hope this can be a lesson that no matter where we live, we can always find joy in it and be grateful to be able to have experiences that will eventually all fade to cherished memories.

Gulf Beach, Milford, CT

That’s all! I hope this article makes you think about your hometowns and some of the positive memories that have come from them, and appreciate the relationships you have made along the way, as it did for me.