A League Full Of Love: The Best Of The 2025 WNBA Season

For many, summer into fall is marked by a chill in the air or a back-to-school shopping spree. But for me, it’s the end of the WNBA season that tells me autumn has arrived.

This summer, the WNBA saw record-breaking viewership numbers. It’s safe to say people are paying attention to women’s basketball — and I know I sure am.

To celebrate this for-the-books season, I’ve chosen some of my favorite on and off the court moments of the year.

THE Reverse “welcome to the league” MOMENT

If there’s one thing I look forward to at the start of the season, it’s the rookies’ “welcome to the WNBA” moments: plays where the veteran players challenge the new ones, typically leaving a rookie sprawled on the ground. The moments are hilarious to watch and a true rite of passage in professional basketball.

But this year, things looked a little different.

In her first game as a pro, Kiki Iriafen delivered the viral moment that flipped the usual “welcome to the league” script. In a gritty fight for a rebound, she showed seventh-year Sophie Cunningham that she doesn’t mess around.

My favorite part of the video is Iriafen’s simple smile of pride. A true “I just did that” look. I respect it. Based on Cunningham’s reaction, I would guess that this play wouldn’t come close to her top five moments of the season. But what can I say? I love to see true competitors.

This year’s rookie class followed in Iriafen’s footsteps, fearing no one and challenging everyone. Watching these fresh-out-of-college kids hold their own against league veterans was truly priceless.

And of course, a few of them still had the high honor of being slammed by a Brittney Griner screen. Sorry, Sonia Citron.

cameron brink’s return

Once an athlete has won me over with their personality, I’ll forever cheer on their wins. So while I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m an L.A. Sparks fan, I would say that I’m a fan of Cameron Brink. And I’m always mad when UConn doesn’t win the national championship, but even I was happy to see her win one at Stanford.

Brink was the second overall pick of last year’s WNBA draft, but she only got to play 15 games before tearing her ACL and meniscus. Her rookie season ended before it truly got to take off. After her injury, she took to Instagram to share these inspiring words: “I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it.”

And she truly made the most of her time away! Between rehabbing and supporting her teammates, she modeled for Sports Illustrated and got engaged to her fiancé. She also launched her podcast, Straight to Cam. If you’re into sports and want to listen to someone who is truly a ray of sunshine, I suggest checking it out.

This July, she stepped on the court for the first time in 13 months. And for a WNBA season that was marked by injury after injury after injury, her story was the hope that I needed. Nothing makes me happier than seeing someone reunite with the sport that they love after overcoming a physically and mentally taxing injury. I’m no stranger to knee surgery recovery, so there’s a special place in my heart for every professional athlete who comes out on top.

72-hour stream

If you didn’t already know the names Courtney Williams and Natisha “T” Hiedeman, I hope you do them by the end of this season. They are best friends who play for the Minnesota Lynx by day and are viral Twitch streamers by night.

This duo, also known as the “Stud Budz,” spend their days off by live-streaming for fans. Several WNBA players make regular appearances on their streams, even ones from opposing teams. And fans tune in religiously, loving to see how tight friendship runs in the league.

And thus, the 72-hour stream was born.

After realizing how their platform showcased a new side of women’s basketball, Williams and T took things to the next level. During All-Star weekend, they hosted a three-day-long livestream, bringing fans into every aspect of the joy and pure chaos. They ate, slept, partied and played basketball in front of an incredibly dedicated group of viewers, who might have gotten even less sleep than the players themselves!

Most importantly, they accomplished their mission of showing the culture of the WNBA through the eyes of the players. The league has historically been about more than just basketball, but a united group of women who support each other’s successes and fight for social justice. And for 72 straight hours, that’s exactly what everyone saw. And thanks to their efforts, this will be many people’s first impression of the league going forward.

Needless to say, the Stud Budz may have been the real All-Stars of that weekend.

doordash for everyone

The WNBA launched a partnership with DoorDash this season. For every game where a player scored 40 or more points, all DashPass members would get 50% off their orders the following day.

Weeks went by. Many players came close. 36 points one game, 37 another night. But it was none other than Paige Bueckers who actually got the job done. Personally, I’m not surprised. After watching her 40-point Sweet Sixteen performance just a few months ago, I knew she would be the one.

With a 44-point masterclass, Paige did something that no other player was able to do this season — a common theme of her rookie year. It became a win-win situation. Fans got a great deal on dinner and Paige silenced the Rookie of the Year debate. And my Connecticut heart bursts with pride.

I’m not a DashPass member, but I would’ve chosen Chipotle.

pay us what you owe us

A moment for the shirts. Read them and read them again.

The WNBA All-Stars made a major statement with the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts that they debuted during All-Star warmups. The intention behind this message was not lost. The All-Star game happened just days after the players met with league representatives to negotiate collective bargaining agreements.

The WNBA Players’ Association is holding its ground, refusing to sign a deal that doesn’t enact the changes that players have been fighting for: fair revenue share, increased salaries, improved and sustainable working conditions. Or, to put it simply, paychecks that reflect the league’s growth and necessary season adjustments to preserve players’ health.

The organizations are racing against a rapidly approaching Oct. 31 deadline. If an agreement is not achieved by then, the 2026 season is in danger of delays or even cancellation.

There’s a pretty clear solution to this problem if you ask me: pay these women.

A season for the books

The WNBA playoffs are now full swing, making an official wrap on the 2025 regular season. Here’s to another summer full of excellence, community and the magic of women’s basketball. And a friendly reminder: support women’s sports and support women in sports!