This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student who rarely goes a day without coffee, I spend much of my free time exploring coffee shops near me in search of the perfect latte. Throughout this mission, I’ve learned that a great coffee shop experience is about more than just coffee. The atmosphere is sometimes just as important in making a cafe memorable. Below is a list of my top five favorite coffee shops in Connecticut, chosen based on aesthetics, food, and, of course, coffee. Each of these five shops has its own unique vibe, but they’re all definitely worth checking out!

1. Silk City Coffee – Manchester, CT

Silk City Coffee’s guiding motto, “Love People Love Coffee,” perfectly describes the energy that fills this space. Silk City has a relatively small drink menu, featuring homemade vanilla, chocolate, and caramel flavor options that let the high-quality coffee stand out. The atmosphere couldn’t be more perfect for any occasion. There are plenty of tables for getting work done, as well as comfortable couches and window seats for a more casual outing. As a student at the University of Connecticut, I’ve found Silk City to be the perfect place to bring my schoolwork when I need somewhere to study off campus.

Silk City Coffee has even gained international recognition, ranking #67 globally on the “World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops” list, revealed at Coffee Fest in Madrid, Spain.

2. Heirloom Market – Wethersfield, CT

With its historic homes, local shops, and town green, Old Wethersfield feels straight out of Gilmore Girls, giving visitors a picturesque New England experience. Heirloom Market is a definite must-visit if you’re in the area, not only for incredible coffee (my favorite is their iced honey cinnamon latte), but also for farm-to-table food. The menu offers everything from homemade sourdough sandwiches and pizzas to a variety of massive cookies and muffins. Heirloom Market is housed within a historic seed company building, which makes the wooden and greenhouse-inspired details a perfect fit. There’s even an entire section with a variety of seeds and gardening tools available for purchase, paying homage to the market’s unique history. Heirloom Market is usually pretty lively, making it my favorite place to catch up with my hometown friends when we’re home on break!

3. Tony’s Flour Shop – Cromwell, CT

As someone who grew up in Cromwell, Tony’s Flour Shop holds a special place in my heart because its 2024 opening brought a much-needed community space that Cromwell was missing. What makes Tony’s stand out most to me is the welcoming atmosphere and creativity behind everything they do. The baristas craft monthly drink themes, which keep each visit exciting. You can follow along with their themes on Instagram, which have ranged from “’90s Icons of Sound” to “Candyland of Sweets.” My sisters and I all agree that the chai latte is their standout menu item. You can get it iced or hot, depending on the weather, and even add one of their many homemade syrup options if you want to switch it up!

4. RaonJena – Glastonbury, CT

RaonJena in Glastonbury brings something different to the Connecticut coffee scene. The owners have combined Korean and European influences through their food, drinks, and minimalist interior. The name, RaonJena, comes from a Korean expression, meaning “Happy Together,” which fits the relaxed atmosphere that fills this space. Savory meal options like kimchi rice bowls and bulgogi sandwiches reflect RaonJena’s Korean roots. Their pastry case is also impressive. It includes crepe cakes, egg tarts, and macarons with flavors like taro, red bean, and lychee. Even though this article focuses on coffee, I can’t leave out RaonJena’s matcha, which is my favorite to grab after a day of shopping in Glastonbury! High-quality matcha is sometimes difficult to find, but RaonJena’s smooth and vibrant matcha is definitely worth coming back for.

5. Ashlawn Farm – Old Saybrook, CT

Old Saybrook is a coastal Connecticut town with a historic downtown and easy access to the Connecticut shoreline. This charming town was the perfect place for long walks with my sisters this past summer, which almost always ended with breakfast at Ashlawn Farm. Even though it began as a coffee bean roasting company in a barn, Ashlawn Farm has since expanded to its Old Saybrook location. Today, the shop still has a rustic vibe and continues to make its products in-house. Their wide selection of coffee beans from around the world is also a highlight, including “Costa Rica Willows,” “Colombia Tolima Volcano,” and “Bali Blue Moon.” With such a wide variety to choose from, Ashlawn Farm is a great place to branch out from your usual coffee order.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to get schoolwork done, catch up with friends, or try a delicious drink in a welcoming atmosphere, you should add any of these five shops to your list. Each coffee shop offers something different and brings something new to my daily coffee routine, which reminds me why I love supporting local shops in the first place!