A Girl’s Guide To Thriving This Exam Season At Uconn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Spooktober? Yeah, no kidding. We college students really know how to embrace the October scaries (and no, not because of Halloween). As the leaves turn orange and start to fall, the breeze becomes a bit more chilly, and we collectively start to break out our sweatshirts and face the bane of our existence: exam season. We’ve all faced the scaries of leaving Homer Babbidge Library at ungodly hours, facing the Union’s packed Dunkin, cramming for exams, and sludging around on campus trying to get through the day. But, it doesn’t have to be like that. Let me introduce you to a girl’s guide to thriving during this year’s exams season. Here’s a hint: it follows one big theme: romanticizing.

They really weren’t kidding when they said fake it till you make it. But let me tell you, it’s a saying for a reason, and it really does work. Romanticizing the college lifestyle does wonders for motivating yourself to do your work, go to class, and honestly enjoy it all. It’s the best piece of advice I could give to any college student; and here’s how you’re going to mobilize it during exam season:

FINDING A PLACE TO DO WORK

Finding a place to do your work is one of the most important things to motivate yourself. Once you find a spot that works for you, it’s time to take some steps to make it aesthetic. Step 1: find a spot you know you are going to enjoy. If you want to pretend to be in some fancy library from Harry Potter, the Wilbur Cross reading room will be your go-to. If you want a nice spot with open windows and natural light, check out the second and third floors of Rowe. If you like doing work outside, check out the greenhouse; they usually have benches open for students to do work! There are so many hidden spots on campus that are so easy to romanticize. And if you’re like me and just like good old Homer B, stick to what you know. But take my advice, switch up what floors and areas you do work on! I’ve gotten sick of the library countless times, but that’s because I’ve overused the same area.

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Dress to Impress

When you look good, you feel good. That’s a motto I always stand by. Even if I’m having the worst day, when I put effort into my outfit and put a little makeup on, it motivates me to get some work done. When you’re studying for your exams, especially if you don’t have any class, putting some time into your outfit can make a world of difference. Instead of feeling groggy or put into too comfy of a mood to do work, your mindset will be more refreshed and focused on being productive. This is another key to romanticizing exam season.

Cutesy drinks, snacks, and rewards

When I think about romanticizing my life, a part of me always thinks of some sort of fun drink. And no, I don’t mean a pink beaver (unless that’s your cup of tea). Whether it be coffee, matcha, chai, or lemonade, one step I always take to keep myself happy while studying is grabbing my favorite drink. A cute study spot, a cute outfit, and a nice drink are like the holy trinity for romanticizing your exam season. Another thing that works to help yourself thrive is making sure you have your favorite snack or candy at the ready. This will help keep you motivated so you don’t have to get up and disturb your flow when you get a little hungry.

Don’t overlook Bookworms White Mac and Cheese either, it is one of the best study snacks. If I’m having a particularly hard time, I treat myself to a little ice cream or something I know I would look forward to so I have a better relationship with actually studying. What’s better to help romanticize your exam season than ice cream?

Take lots of pictures

Listen, part of romanticizing your lifestyle is taking a bunch of photos of what you’re doing. Most of these photos will make no sense, but trust me when I say you’ll get some really cute, aesthetic, “college girl” ones. Not only will this help you stay mindful of what you’re doing and appreciate the little things like a beautiful sunset while studying, but it will also attach some better memories to your exam season. Even if you aren’t feeling productive or in the vibe, these photos will help convince you that you are. Try to embrace your inner Pinterest.

Original photo by Maryam Abu-Hasaballah

Don’t study too much

Don’t study too much. This might sound counterintuitive, but it’ll keep you from burning yourself out. Block a select amount of time during the day to study. This could be a lot of time, but make sure you schedule time before or after to relax, meet with friends, go out, etc. Exam season is super important, but it shouldn’t control your social life. Balancing studying and me-time is probably the best thing you can do to thrive for your exams. You’ll end up not hating the whole process and learn a thing or two about time management. Plus the feeling of hanging out with friends after a long study session, or even doing nothing at all, is such a good feeling. You get to work hard and be productive, but you also have time for yourself.

P.S. Go see the cows at Horsebarn when you’re feeling too stressed!

Original photo by Maryam Abu-Hasaballah

Romanticizing my college life, especially during exams, has been one of the best decisions I have ever made. As a senior in college, I started doing this after freshman year, and it’s made a world of difference. If you’re just starting out at UConn or are a few years in and need to figure out something that works better for you, start romanticizing and see how much of a difference it makes. I can guarantee Spooktober will have much fewer scaries and more moments to thrive this exam season.

