This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Ramadan is one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims. During Ramadan, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset where they will abstain from any eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations. It’s a way for Muslims to strengthen their relationship with Allah by practicing self-restraint, and self-control, and becoming more in touch with their spirituality. Whether you’re fasting for the first time to support a friend, or you’re an experienced Muslim who’s navigating fasting on campus, here are my tips to make this Ramadan a smooth one.

1. Make some Muslim friends

Original photo by Sonia Ahmed

I know when I came to campus, fasting away from home was a bit of a challenge because I wasn’t used to having to get up alone for Sehri (meal before starting the fast), by myself. It felt a little isolating at first, so I decided to branch out and meet some fellow Muslims. After all, fasting with friends can make the experience a lot easier and more enjoyable. Attending the Muslim Student Association’s Iftars at the ICUC (Islamic Center at UConn, a masjid on campus) can be a great way to put yourself out there and meet people, and it’s always nice to break your fast with others. Plus, who doesn’t love free food?

2. Find out about events on campus

Speaking of free food, take advantage of the fun events planned on campus by various Muslim clubs during Ramadan! UConn Salaam has organized a calendar that outlines all Iftar events on campus. Organizations like the Pakistani Community at UConn and Al-Nisa have events planned, you just have to keep an eye out. Iftars in the past have been catered by restaurants like Shah’s Halal, Haven Hot Chicken, Rasham’s, and many more. Making time in your schedule for these events can be a great way to break your fast with some delicious food, socialize, and attend prayers to strengthen your relationship with God. There are also usually Eid events hosted in the Student Union by Muslim organizations where you can dress up, take cute pictures with your friends, and celebrate the holy day with some more food.

3. Make use of campus resources

Besides club events, if you have a residential meal plan, you can take advantage of it by signing up for Iftar and Sehri meals using a form on the Dining Services website. These meals will be available for pick up at South and Towers until 10 pm. Students must swipe their ID for the Iftar meal, and sign in for their Sehri meal. Flex passes are accepted if students want to pick up a meal for a friend who is fasting but does not have a meal plan. Lastly, South and Northwest have vegetarian and fish options for students upon request.

Another way students observing Ramadan can take advantage of using campus resources is by reaching out to the Dean of Students with any academic accommodations they need. The Dean can let your professors know that you are observing Ramadan, and can support you with requests like asking to leave class for prayer or to break your fast, as well as getting exams rescheduled if they fall on important days such as Eid. Ramadan can be a very tiring time physically and emotionally, so it’s a good idea to take advantage of these resources to make your academic career during the month as easy as possible.

4. Get into the Ramadan spirit

Original photo by Sonia Ahmed

One of the best ways to enjoy celebrating Ramadan on campus is to get into the Ramadan spirit! This year, I’ve got into the Ramadan spirit by decorating my apartment with a countdown to Eid and a lightbox that has a design of a mosque on it. In the past, I’ve also had a chalkboard with verses on it, and an LED moon and star, to signify Islam. Besides decorating, getting into the Ramadan spirit can mean talking about it with friends, celebrating Eid with your loved ones, and much more! Ramadan is a great month, so make sure you’re making the most of it!

Ramadan can mean a lot to many different people, and while it can be challenging, it is an ultimately rewarding month. I hope these tips were helpful, and Ramadan Mubarak!