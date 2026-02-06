A Foolproof Guide To Studying Abroad: My Advice As A Study Abroad Survivor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of the Fall semester of my junior year, I moved out of my dorm room and hugged my friends goodbye as I got ready to spend the Spring semester studying abroad in London. I was beyond excited, but if I’m being honest, I was also a hot mess. I didn’t know anyone who was in my program, I’d never been on a flight longer than four hours, and I’d never fully lived on my own, let alone in another country.

I watched every study abroad TikTok, read every article, and Googled any and every question you could imagine. But at the end of the day, I was left pacing in my room with clothes all over the floor the night before my flight, thinking, “What the hell did I get myself into?” For the weeks leading up to my four months abroad, I wished I had a step-by-step guide of exactly what to do and how to do it, or someone from my school who did this program to tell me exactly what to do and what to expect. This is the guide I wish I had in December 2024, as I cried in my room with two empty suitcases and a pit in my stomach.

Original photo by Sydney Haywood

Pack Light, But Pack SmarT

When you ask someone what the biggest piece of advice they have for studying abroad is, nine times out of 10, they will say to pack light. And I agree, especially since I came home with a 60-pound checked bag and my carry-on busting at the seams. Aim to pack just a carry-on and one checked bag with clothes, shoes, toiletries, and beauty products, saving your personal item for your laptop, chargers, and other random essentials. But don’t just start taking random clothes out of your suitcase to save space; instead, prioritize the things you know you will wear over and over again.

I already have a uniform of basics that I live by, with my closet being a beautiful array of white, grey, navy blue, dark green, and black. I already cycle through the same four pairs of jeans, two Brandy Melville sweatpants, and three pairs of leggings. So, that’s what I packed. People will also try to convince you that Europeans don’t wear sweatpants or leggings, but nobody really cares what you’re wearing. There will come a day when all you want to do is throw on a sweat set and go about your day. Pack them.

Packing will be stressful, and you will overthink everything you put in your suitcase. But remember, you can (and probably will) always buy something if you forget it at home. There were specific things I didn’t have and knew I needed, like the infamous study-abroad leather jacket, black boots, and black mini skirt. So, I used that as just another excuse for me to shop, and shop I did!

Unfortunately, the packing headache doesn’t stop at just clothes. I soon realized that I may not have access to some of my favorite hair products, skin care, and makeup while in the U.K. So, I packed them. All of them. People will tell you to save space in your suitcase and buy those things when you get to your new home. But I think it is worth it to have the products that you know and love, especially since so many things in your life are going to change.

Here are a few things to add to your checklist:

If you’re studying in the U.K. or are planning to visit, you need to buy a separate adapter for the outlets since they are different from those in the European Union. Or opt for a couple of universal adapters that can be adjusted to wherever you are.

Medicine: You will get sick or get a headache, and you will wish you packed your Advil, Nyquil, and Tums because they may not be in the local pharmacy.

Flip flops: Whether it’s for a weekend beach getaway or to use as shower shoes in questionable hostels, you will need a pair of cheap flip flops. I ended up buying a pair for £1 at Primark, but there’s no harm in bringing a pair from home.

Travel-sized containers: I honestly don’t know how I expected to go on all these trips with my full-sized products, but bring a couple of these containers from home. I found a cheap set at Primark, but I was definitely stressed before my first trip.

Original photo by Sydney Haywood

Set A Budget, And Stick To It

The hardest part about studying abroad is budgeting. Everywhere I went, I said to myself, “Who knows when I’ll get the chance to be here again,” as I tapped my card to justify going over my budget for the 40th time. There were things I spent money on that I shouldn’t have, and I never would have if I were at home. Do I regret going to Pret every morning for a chocolate croissant or buying a Tesco meal deal three times a week? No, but I could have saved the $30 a week and woke up a bit earlier to have breakfast and pack a lunch.

If you plan on traveling during your study abroad, a budget will be your best friend. On our second night together, my roommates and I sat and made a list of all of the places we wanted to go and planned when to go. Our plans changed a bit, but this at least gave us an idea of how many trips we were going on together, so we could start looking at flights and housing. Budget airlines, like Ryanair and EasyJet, are a study abroad student’s dream. You can find cheap flights to just about anywhere, as long as you are willing to sacrifice legroom and only bring one backpack. Don’t be afraid to stay in a hostel, especially if you’re traveling in a group and can book a private room. And even when you’re on a trip, budgeting is still important! It’s a hard balance, but once you find it, you’re golden!

While we’re talking money, I have to confess it took me an embarrassingly long time to realize the difference between the American dollar and the British pound. So that £6 coffee is actually $8, and it adds up. The £7 pint you bought at the pub after class was almost $10. If you have an iPhone, the calculator app has a conversion feature that honestly changed my life. Use it. Every day, before every purchase, no matter what country you’re in. And if you’re thinking about whether you need cash, I would say bring no more than $100 worth. I found it easier to just use my card or Apple Pay, but there were a few times that I needed cash, and it was nice to already have it.

It’s Ok To Say No Sometimes

Studying abroad is overwhelming. You’re in a new country with new people in a new routine, and there are days when I was so overstimulated and I just wanted to stay home. So, I did. There is always something new to do and a new place to explore, but those places will always be there. It’s just as important for you to say yes as it is for you to take time for yourself. There were trips I said no to and events that I skipped for no other reason than I didn’t want to go. And sometimes, I asked myself if I made the right choice, but I honestly came home with no regrets (except not going to Amsterdam, but that was not for lack of trying).

Saying no doesn’t always have to mean that you’re missing out on something. The weekends I sat out on trips were times for me to explore London on my own. I did things that were just for me, even if it was as simple as walking through a new part of my neighborhood. There won’t be many times while abroad that you can be alone, and as a true introvert, I need that time to stay sane. So, saying no allowed me to create that time to deal with the homesickness and just recharge.

Homesickness will bite you when you least expect it, and it never really goes away. There were days when I was so happy with my new life and couldn’t imagine leaving, but there were other days when I wanted nothing more than to go home and be with my family. On the tougher days, be kind to yourself and give yourself time to decompress. Some of my favorite memories were in the living room with my roommates and laughing at the most random things. Ella, Lexy, and Sydney were my family for the four months we were away, and it’s important to find people you can find home in, even when you’re thousands of miles away.

Original photo by Sydney Haywood

Collect Something From Everywhere You Go

I’m not joking when I say I have thought about my semester abroad every day since I got home. I sobbed on the plane home, and every sentence started with “when I was in London,” for at least three months. I took pictures of everything and kept all of my boarding passes in my Apple Wallet. But sometimes having your memories exist only on your phone isn’t enough. I knew I wanted to have physical reminders of everything I experienced, so I kept everything. I collected coasters from pubs that I loved, receipts, train tickets, business cards, and museum tickets. I even kept my Oyster card in my wallet for longer than I would care to admit (it’s still there).

When it comes to souvenirs, I struggled to figure out what I could buy that wouldn’t break the bank and would fit in my already stuffed backpack on trips. Before leaving, I had seen many collages of postcards on Pinterest and knew this would be perfect. They’re pretty cheap, no more than a couple of dollars each, and are a great way to capture scenes from the city. I grabbed two or three postcards from each city, and I know the point is to send them to family and friends, but I held onto mine in the same bag as my random collection of knick-knacks.

Jewelry is also a great option because it’s something you can wear every day, and you can just wear it, rather than having to pack it. I started to buy charms for my Pandora bracelet since I already wear it every day. They are a bit more expensive, but I think some things are worth the splurge. When walking through markets, I gravitated towards the jewelry and took home a few rings, bracelets, and a watch from Portobello Street Market. The markets were my favorite places to shop in London because you can haggle for a lower price, and most times it will work out in your favor. My roommate, Ella, collected shot glasses from each city, which is another great small keepsake.

Don’t Forget the Study In Study Abroad

Most study abroad TikToks and YouTube videos will talk about everything under the sun, except for the studying part. Everything is new, and you probably have so many travel plans, but do not forget that, before all of that, you are a student. The classes you’re taking abroad are real, the grades are real, and it is just as important for you to work hard in the classroom there as it is here. Most likely, you will have a strict attendance policy as you are there under a student visa. My schedule while I was abroad was packed, as a major part of my program was my internship, along with the three classes I took. But that’s why I was able to go to London in the first place. Go to your classes and study hard!

Original photo by Sydney Haywood

The semester I spent in London was honestly better than I could have imagined, and I loved every second of it. If you have the chance to study abroad, take it. As scary as it was to pack up and basically move to a new country alone, I learned so much about myself, had a new experience every day, and met friends for life. Everyone’s experience is different, but I hope this guide will help you as you start your study abroad journey.