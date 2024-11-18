This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Recently, I turned 20 years old.

The night before my birthday, I watched the time near closer and closer to midnight. I put my phone away, ready to sleep so as to not think about the fact that my age will start with a “two.” Trust me, I was freaking out.

As childish as this sounds, I believed that turning 20 marked the end of my youth. I could never go back to being a fun, eager teenager again; I was now an adult with adult responsibilities. But in reality, turning 20 is simply the beginning of a new era in my life. It’s scary to think about if you’re a teenager, but once you actually are 20, it grants you a new perspective on life.

Out of all of my friends, I am the youngest, so as I congratulated my friends on turning 20 (or even 21) this year, I never thought about how I would feel when it was my turn.

goals for my 20s

1) Self-discovery

You would think I know much about myself already, but the fact is that I don’t know all of myself yet. I want to be able to explore places besides my hometown. I want to drive (officially licensed this summer) late at night with friends, blasting music and singing songs! I want to be able to take action in my sexuality, as in, finally, being with someone, regardless of their gender.

One of the most important aspects of this goal is self-acceptance. I am strong in certain areas but weaker in others. I have personal challenges I want to overcome, and I even started one resolution for my 20s, which is that I am working extremely hard to stay true to my promise.

2) Education and Career

I have always been academically focused; it defines my self-worth. Currently, I am almost halfway through my junior year of college! As a first-generation student, I aim to make my parents’ sacrifices worth it. I plan to pursue graduate school, get my master’s degree, and work with children and families as a therapist!

As impossible as it sounds, I want to move to the heart of New York City and establish my career in a city that never sleeps. It’s my one true dream, and if one day it does come true, I will forever be thankful.

3) Enjoy the moment!

One of my flaws is that I’m too caught up in the past. In my 20s, I want to move on from the not-so-good parts of my childhood and teenage experiences and focus on the many good things that happened to me. I met great people, improved my self-esteem, and much more. I’ll definitely start enjoying my life as it goes, not reminiscing on the past or stressing about my uncertain future.

There are so many things I look forward to as I enter a new decade of my life! Above all, though, I hope to live my life to the fullest as I know once I reach my 30s, I could never be as young as I am today (a bit of pessimistic thinking, but hey, what can I say).

As I have closed the teenage chapter of my life, I think about all I have accomplished during those years. It was a fun, crazy ride, but even though I can’t restart this portion of my life, I remember that my teenage youth was a great experience, and I cannot wait to live a greater life in my 20s!

Here is a promise I’ll make to myself going forward: accept all your flaws, work on yourself, and live in the moment!