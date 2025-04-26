8 Simple Ways To Live More Sustainably

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With the recent celebration of this year’s Earth Day, I felt that it was important to reflect upon the impact human activity is having on our planet. It is clear that Earth is experiencing the effects of climate change, and scientists have agreed that this dramatic warming of the planet can be attributed to the use of fossil fuels. While the vast majority of these emissions are the result of huge corporations, there are many things that people can do to lower their individual carbon footprint.

Below, I will discuss eight small changes that you can make to help our planet, almost all of which I have implemented into my own life with minimal impact on my overall lifestyle. However, they have a huge impact on my carbon footprint and overall contribution to global warming.

1. Stop Overconsuming

Gen Z has become obsessed with following trends, scrambling to keep up with the latest hairstyle or piece of clothing. When this happens, these items are bought by the masses only to be discarded after a few months. This process is extremely wasteful and reflects a larger issue riddling American society: overconsumption. People rarely think about the utility of a product before they buy it, simply swiping their card and justifying it as “retail therapy”. Instead of simply buying things because they are trending, think about how likely you are to continue to use the product and if you truly like the item. Often, this simple act will stop the buying of things just because they are “in” and ensure that less production occurs.

2. Use beeswax Wraps And REUSABLE CUTLERY

If you ever pack yourself a lunch, consider investing in some beeswax wraps and reusable cutlery. Both of these things help to reduce the amount of single-use plastics used, and if you pack a snack/lunch daily, this reduction in plastic can really add up. Beeswax wraps are a great option for sustainability, as they can be made from fabric scraps and simply re-waxed if they lose their stick. Instead of constantly using plastic bags, consider ordering a pack of three wraps from beeswrap.com for $20!

3. Donate Old items You No Longer Use

Instead of simply throwing away clothing and items you no longer use, consider donating them to thrift stores, women’s shelters, or other collection events. With summer around the corner, you may be getting rid of some winter items, which could be donated to homeless shelters or other programs where the items can be redistributed. Doing this gives them a chance to be reused rather than simply ending up in a landfill, which helps to lower the production level of goods if a collective majority engages in this behavior.

4. Make an Ecobrick

Ecobricks are bits of plastic that have been condensed into a plastic bottle, and are used to build projects including small residential structures, benches, and artwork. This process allows for a large density of plastic to be put in a smaller area, keeping it from being exposed to the elements and away from ecosystems. Through this, animals have less risk of eating or getting caught on plastics, and the material doesn’t continue to emit CO2 as it does while breaking down. The ecobrick website discusses how to make one, and the process is very straightforward, only requiring plastic waste, a plastic bottle, and a wooden dowel. Those participating in ecobricking were found to have 61% less monthly plastic consumption than the per capita average, so give it a try!

5. Compost Food Waste

When you eat anything organic, there will naturally be some food waste. By simply saving these scraps and getting a compost bin, you can lower your garbage output and create a powerful plant fertilizer. Reducing the waste sent to landfills is an important aspect of protecting our planet, and helps to lower emissions from the processing of trash at landfills. When you compost, gardens are supplied with all the nutrients they need from the soil naturally, rather than using fertilizers with toxic chemicals. Consider saving organic food waste to help contribute to the growth of strong plants and the exclusion of trash from landfills.

6. Thrift New Items

If you do need something new, consider checking out local thrift stores before simply running to Target or ordering from Amazon. With clothing, decor, kitchen essentials, games, and so much more, thrift stores have almost everything you may need. They offer a great alternative to traditional shopping as they allow donated items to have a second life, and are an important stepping stone in curbing overconsumption. As an added bonus, they are almost always less expensive than buying the item brand new.

7. Stop Using ChatGPT

As a college student, ChatGPT is used more frequently than Google, and many even use the AI for advice. However, using this server is actually really bad for the environment, as it uses almost 40 million gallons of water daily to cool its servers. This water consumption has a negative effect on the environment, depleting resources that are currently fighting to keep ecosystems alive. Instead of turning to ChatGPT, just Google your questions, or better yet, head to the library and pick up a book!

8. Pressure LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT GREEN LEGISLATION

While there are changes that every person can make to lower their own carbon footprint, this will only go so far if corporations are able to continue using fossil fuels with no consequences. In order to limit the amount of CO2 emissions that companies can have, legislation must be created that puts restrictions on these corporations and encourages a transition to renewable energy. In order for this legislation to be passed, lawmakers must be pressured to support it, which means that their constituents must express dissatisfaction with their voting patterns. Calling your representative or participating in a protest can help push public officials to prioritize a cleaner production of goods.

Simply making these small changes can have a huge impact on your carbon footprint, and if every person followed this list, there would be a real positive impact on slowing global warming. Things as simple as donating unused items or rethinking a purchase can lower CO2 levels without virtually any change to your life. For the sake of the animals and plants that inhabit Earth, as well as mankind as a whole, consider making choices that are more environmentally friendly and living more sustainably!