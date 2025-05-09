72 Steps Of Legacy: My Visit To The Rocky Statue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Through my internship with UConn Softball, I’ve been able to travel to some really cool places this semester. Since we are a part of the Big East Conference, we play against Villanova. During this road trip, we had the most amazing opportunity to stop in the heart of Philly to visit the iconic Rocky Balboa statue, often coined as the “Rocky Steps.” As someone whose dad showed her the most iconic films of the 70s and 80s, this was a big moment for me and how I thought about the ideas of legacy and nostalgia.

The Rocky movies

If you’re unfamiliar with the Rocky franchise, I’ll give you some context (and as soon as you’re done reading this, you need to watch these movies ASAP). Rocky is an American sports drama that follows the life of boxer Rocky Balboa, played by actor Sylvester Stallone. The first film was released in 1976 and has spanned six films total, not including the more recent Creed spin-offs. The films are a raw and realistic depiction of life as Rocky trains his heart out to defeat his opponents, maintain his relationships with those around him, and live up to the standards he has for himself. The films showcase themes of resilience, grit, love, grief, success and failure, mental health, and heart. The films often have the fan-favorite underdog story backed up by a consistently amazing soundtrack. The characters are complex, and you find yourself rooting for them even with their flaws. Rocky faces a unique roster of opponents across the films, each one bringing out something different in Rocky. Rocky, as a franchise and a character, has become a cultural phenomenon that is still celebrated to this day.

where is it?

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania is the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Standing triumphantly at the top of 72 stone steps is a statue of Rocky Balboa with his fists raised. The statue was built in 1980 for a scene in the filming of Rocky III, but Rocky’s journey at these steps starts in the very first 1976 film. Something important to note is that the Rocky movies are famous for their training montages. The training montage in the first movie had such an impact that it inspired the statue and the entire tourist atmosphere that comes when you visit it. In Rocky, we see our favorite boxer running through the city of Philadelphia in his iconic gray sweatsuit. With the inspirational theme song (“Gonna Fly Now” – Bill Conti) enveloping us, we watch as Rocky interacts with his community and pours his heart into his training. As we get to the final moments of the training montage and the crescendo of the music, Rocky runs up the steps, and when he reaches the top, he throws his fists up in achievement, thus creating the blueprint for the future statue.

Sylvester Stallone actually commissioned the statue from artist A. Thomas Schomberg for the Rocky III film. The scene in which the statue was used for is very reminiscent of how it’s viewed today as an attraction. In the film, the city creates this memorial statue for Rocky to honor his dedication to the city’s legacy. The statue was representative of the character Rocky Balboa’s work ethic, climbing the stairs towards success through perseverance, and thus reflecting the values of Philadelphia. After the filming of Rocky III was completed, Stallone then donated the statue to the city, prompting an overwhelmingly positive response from fans of the films.

Why I love Rocky

My personal history with the Rocky films spans as long as I can remember. My dad absolutely loves them and the music, so I grew up watching Rocky IV (my favorite one) and listening to the soundtrack on his CDs in our old CR-V. He would play “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor on the way to every basketball game I had, and to this day, I still listen to it when I need to hype myself up. Even from a young age, I was inspired by Rocky’s ability to bounce back and persevere when things got tough. As an athlete, it really spoke to me because I was always trying to improve, and I never gave up. I’m a sucker for inspirational, underdog stories, so despite having seem the films many times I still get this anticipation and hope bubbling in my chest when I watch Rocky train and fight. These movies are a source of comfort and nostalgia for me, so when I found out I was going to be visiting the statue, I couldn’t believe it.

When our team bus was approaching the heart of Philadelphia, I was so excited that my hands started shaking and I couldn’t stop smiling. It was pure, unrestricted exhilaration, and part of me was wondering why I was having such a strong reaction. What is it about old boxing movies and my dad’s nostalgia passed down to me that causes my heart to pound and my stomach to swoop? These movies were made in an era where I hadn’t been born yet, an era that my parents were growing up in, yet I still feel such a strong attachment. How interesting is it that my dad’s memories, my dad’s heartfelt awe of the message in these films, have crossed timelines and woven their way into the fabric of my being? His love for these films has led to my ability to be swept away by the humanity and emotion that reside in these cinematic depictions of life’s rollercoaster.

My experience at the statue

When I stood at the base of the steps, staring up at the statue, I felt like I was a part of something bigger than myself, especially with my teammates next to me and watching other people marvel at the living legacy above us. And of course, as the tradition goes, I ran up all 72 stone steps to reach the summit and throw my fists in the air. As I was running, I felt all the stress of the semester melt away, all my doubts silenced by the wind, the magnetic pull of the statue telling me to keep going. The whole place had this cool energy, everyone was smiling and just enjoying the moment to its fullest. You could see how much it meant to everyone, some quietly staring at the statue in awe, some humming the soundtrack, and some sprinting full tilt to stand by one of the greatest characters of all time. In addition to the scenic atmosphere of the museum, Rocky faces a picturesque view of the Philadelphia skyline, making it feel like you’re on top of the world. It was amazing to take pictures and pose with the Italian Stallion (Rocky’s nickname alluding to his Italian-American heritage), but just being able to sit in that moment, see what Rocky saw, and be grateful for what I was experiencing was honestly very healing.

Fun fact: There are actually two Rocky statues at the museum. One is positioned at the top of the stairs, but another is at the base of the steps behind the Rocky Shop (which I absolutely went straight to and bought some overpriced merch), surrounded by a circular fenced area with speakers playing iconic hits from the film scores. This statue at the bottom is the original statue that was created for Rocky III. The one currently at the top of the steps is a replica that was loaned by Sylvester Stallone for a special event. By visiting, you get an all-encompassing experience, you can see living movie history at the base of the steps, and then re-create one of the most iconic film scenes in history at the top of the steps. And when you’re buzzed with nostalgia and enthusiasm, you can head right to the Rocky Shop and be transported to all of the famous moments in Stallone’s career in the form of posters, clothes, and cheesy mugs. I bought my dad a winter hat that he absolutely loved, and even though he wasn’t with me this time, I definitely plan on going again with him so we can share that special moment together.

This visit made me reflect on how much we are impacted by the people around us, whether that’s our parents or a fictional boxer fighting his way to the top. No matter the year, no matter the camera quality, no matter the story, passion and nostalgia will always cut through and connect people across generations and lifestyles. I highly recommend watching these movies and taking the time to appreciate the humanity and emotion within them. And once you’ve done that, you’ve earned your ticket to run up the Rocky Steps.