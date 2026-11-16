This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every shopaholic’s favorite day of the year is almost here! With fashion trends constantly evolving and new products always grabbing our attention, it can feel impossible to keep up without breaking the bank. Luckily, Black Friday is right around the corner, making it the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, stock up on winter essentials, and finally purchase the items that have been sitting in your notes app. From cozy sweat sets to beauty and tech must-haves, I’ve been holding off on some of my most-wanted purchases in hopes of scoring the best deals. Here are seven stores and products I’m waiting until Black Friday to shop for!

1. Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is easily one of my favorite places to shop, but the prices can add up quickly. Last year, the brand offered Black Friday discounts ranging from 25% to 50% off, with opportunities to stack additional promo codes for more savings. While this year’s deals have yet to be confirmed, I’m hoping for something similar. I will definitely be stocking up on their workwear, specifically the Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant. This is also a great opportunity to grab basics for class and a new pair of jeans at a more affordable price.

Also, if you’re struggling to find a gift for a guy in your life (because why are they always so hard to shop for?), Abercrombie’s NFL collection is worth checking out. A vintage-inspired tee or cozy sweatshirt featuring his favorite team makes for the perfect holiday gift, especially if you can get it on sale!

2. Aerie

If there’s one thing Aerie knows how to do, it’s make the coziest loungewear that will never go out of style. With Black Friday deals offering 30% to 50% off American Eagle and Aerie, plus 40% to 50% off jeans, this is definitely a sale worth taking advantage of.

Aerie has some of the cutest matching sets for class that are already affordable, so getting them on sale is a double win! While there are plenty of everyday essentials I could add to my cart, I’m especially excited to shop their holiday pajama collection. From festive prints to matching sets, I’m hoping to grab a few pairs so my sister and I can twin throughout the holiday season while we’re home from college. After all, is there anything better than spending a cozy winter night in matching Christmas pajamas?

3. Ulta Beauty

Didn’t get a chance to shop the Sephora Savings Event? Well, you’re in luck because Ulta Beauty is offering up to 50% off select beauty favorites this holiday season. With discounts on popular brands, it’s the perfect opportunity to restock your everyday products or try out ones you’ve had your eye on. Personally, I’m hoping to get my hands on Tate McRae’s new perfume, while also stocking up on the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara, which I have been using for years and have never been disappointed with. I can seriously wipe my face on my shirt or walk through a storm without an umbrella, and my makeup will stay completely in place with these two products. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying some stocking stuffers for friends and family, Ulta is definitely a store worth keeping on your radar.

4. Victoria’s Secret

Let’s be real, when was the last time you went through your drawer and replaced some of your older bras and underwear? Black Friday is the perfect excuse to invest in some higher-quality options without paying full price. The store is offering seven for $35 on select underwear and even a free tote and mini-bag set with purchases of $75 or more.

Beyond the basics, Victoria’s Secret has my absolute favorite pajama sets. I wear their SoSoft Modal sets every night, which come in both short- and long-sleeve styles, making them perfect for year-round wear. Even better, the same patterns come in both styles, so you can mix and match as you wish. They even have adorable festive prints for the holiday season.

5. New Balance

If there’s one pair of shoes you’ll see me wearing almost every day, it’s my New Balance sneakers. With Black Friday discounts historically reaching up to 40% off select styles, I’m hoping this year will be the perfect opportunity to treat myself to a new pair. Currently, I have my eye on the New Balance 740s in White with Metallic Silver and Reflection. With the gray tones and vintage design, they’re the perfect everyday sneakers to throw on with any outfit.

I also own a pair of New Balance 327s, which have quickly become another favorite of mine. However, my mom definitely loves them even more than I do. She has almost every color offered and somehow manages to get her hands on new colorways as soon as they drop.

6. Madewell

I actually only recently started shopping at Madewell after walking through the mall and spotting some adorable pieces in the store window. Naturally, I had to go inside, and after loving everything I purchased, I continued to go back. Although Madewell is especially known for its denim, I have yet to purchase a pair of their jeans, so they’re definitely at the top of my wish list. Luckily, Madewell is also known for its generous sales, even offering 40% off sitewide during last year’s Black Friday event. If this year’s discounts are anything like that, I will be stocking up on so many basics for work and class.

7. SharkNinja

I’ve been dying to get my hands on a Shark product for what feels like forever, and Black Friday will definitely be my excuse to finally make my purchases. As someone with naturally curly hair, styling my hair can feel like a never-ending process, especially when I want to switch things up with a blowout. I’m most interested in The Shark Glam because I love the idea of simplifying my hair routine and cutting out some of the extra steps that come with blow-drying my hair. Even better… it comes in pink! Last year, Shark offered insane Black Friday deals, with discounts reaching nearly 50% off their select hair tools.

But my wish list doesn’t stop at haircare. I’ve also had my eye on the Shark CyroGlow LED Face Mask and the Shark Depuffi Hot & Cold Face Sculpting Tool in Pink Sparkle. I’ve used the same gua sha every night for years, so I think it’s finally time to upgrade to something more high-tech.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your beauty routine, or get a head start on holiday shopping, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to check a few things off your wish list while saving big. After all, some things are worth the wait, especially when they come with a discount.