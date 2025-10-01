6 Trader Joe’s Snacks You Need To Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people know Trader Joe’s as a place to go for a few minutes, either to get a couple of items or to stock up on groceries. For me, it was the place I spent most of my summer. I worked at my local Trader Joe’s this summer, and it was just as fun as you might imagine! I loved being able to interact with customers, have fun conversations with my coworkers, and contribute to a fun working environment. Working at Trader Joe’s also gave me the opportunity to try lots of their snacks. Here is my list of six Trader Joe’s snacks I believe everyone needs to try. I hope I can give a little insider expertise into what snacks are definitely worth the hype, and which snacks need more recognition.

1. Chili Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips

Original photo by Anna Kaplan

I’m sure a lot of people were expecting this one, and what can I say? They are super popular for a reason. You might know them as the “off-brand Trader Joe’s Takis,” but they are much more than that. The chili lime flavor is addictive, and the chips being rolled up make them more interesting than if they were simply flat chips. These chips have a spiciness that makes your mouth water, but the spice is never too overpowering. The chili lime rolled tortillas are a yummy snack, good for any occasion.

2. Organic Garlic Naan Crackers

These aren’t super popular, so I wouldn’t be surprised if people haven’t heard of them. Luckily, I can remedy that right now and gush about how great the Organic Garlic Naan Crackers are. Some crackers will wrongly claim to taste like different foods, but these crackers are the real deal. They embody the “garlic naan” taste super well, so the garlic naan lovers will definitely enjoy these. But even if you aren’t the biggest naan fan in the world (why?), you could still really enjoy these. They are flavorful, crunchy, and easy to get addicted to.

3. Movie Theater Popcorn

Original photo by Anna Kaplan

I have to preface this one by saying what a big popcorn fan I am. Anything popcorn-related, I am down to try. Of all the popcorn items at Trader Joe’s, though, this one is my favorite by far. It’s called “Movie Theater Popcorn” for good reason. Although it doesn’t taste exactly like the popcorn you would get at the movies, it very accurately captures the movie theater vibes. The smell reminds one of being in a dark theater waiting for a movie to start. This snack is light and airy, making it easy to finish the bag without noticing, and I can’t recommend it enough.

4. Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

This one is mostly for the garlic lovers, because the garlicky flavor of these chips is almost overpowering. The “almost” is critical because whoever made these chips did them just right. The chips are perfectly crunchy and salty. The butter flavor paired with the salty garlic makes these chips a delicious snack. Not to mention that the bag is super cute, which is always a plus.

5. Buffalo Ranch Popcorn

Speaking of cute bags, this bag caught my eye the first time I saw it in the store. It has a fun and colorful design, which does a good job of enticing you to the snack. The buffalo ranch popcorn has become very popular since it launched a few months ago, and it’s not hard to see why. This popcorn is another one for the spice lovers. The buffalo flavor is strong and delicious, and the hints of ranch are a welcome addition. The buffalo, ranch, and popcorn combo makes a top-tier snack, one that you won’t want to stop eating.

6. Baked Cheese Crunchies

I’ve been eating Baked Cheese Crunchies since I was a little kid, and I still haven’t gotten sick of them. Would it be bad to say these are way better than Cheetos? My apologies to all the Cheeto lovers, but the Trader Joe’s Cheese Crunchies are on another level. The cheesy flavor is addictive, but subtle enough that it’s not overpowering. The crunchy texture is exactly what you want in a snack, just crunchy enough to savor, but not so crunchy that it’s hard to bite into. These were a lunch break necessity for me, and I can’t recommend them enough.

Trader Joe’s was an awesome place to work, and not just because of the snacks. I loved being able to work in such a fun and friendly environment this summer. Of course, the snacks probably contributed in part to my enjoyment. I’m a big snacker, so working in a place and getting access to so many yummy snacks was amazing. I wanted to make this list for my fellow snack lovers out there. Hopefully, this list has inspired a few people to take a trip to Trader Joe’s and give something from this list a try!