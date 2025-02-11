5 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Your Significant Other

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Valentine’s Day is all about showing the people in your life how much you care, and what better way to do that than with something that you’ve put your time and effort into? Instead of buying the usual gifts, why not create something that feels more personal and meaningful? Whether it’s a DIY or a cute gift that reflects your relationship, these gift ideas will help you add your own personal flair to your V-Day celebrations. Here are a few of my favorite picks for unique and heartfelt gifts for this Valentine’s Day.

1. DIY Valentine’s Day Card

One of my favorite things to create for literally any holiday is a homemade card, as it adds your own personal touch to an otherwise generic gift. There is something about putting your time and effort into a card that makes it much more meaningful and special than a generic card, and it really shows the recipient how much you care. You can add your own personal touches, as well as details and touches that make it unique to the person you’re giving it to. For Valentine’s Day, one fun and playful option is a DIY lipstick kiss card. All you’re going to need for this is a lipstick of any color — I would choose shades of red and pink for that romantic feel — and/or a lip gloss of your choice to really lock it in.

2. LEGO Figurines

While I was scrolling on my TikTok for-you page, I came across the most adorable Valentine’s Day gift idea that instantly caught my attention: LEGO® figurines that can either wear “I love my GF” or “I love my BF” shirts. For any LEGO® lovers, this could be such a fun and unique way to express your affection. The concept is fairly simple, you can create tiny personalized figurines that represent you and your significant other, one with a shirt that represents yourself, and another with one that represents your partner. Then, you can give the figurine of yourself to your significant other, and keep the figurine of them for yourself, that way you can both carry symbols of love and stay connected even when you’re apart.

3. V-Day Gift Basket

I know that this one is probably going to be pretty popular this year, especially because gift baskets like the “brr basket” which was popular on TikTok, have been all the rage. I figure that if we can do one for the winter holidays, we can make one for Valentine’s Day too! For my Valentine’s Day gift basket, I would fill it with flowers (because who doesn’t love flowers?), a heartfelt card or letter, my significant others’ favorite drink or snacks, some chocolates, and as a cute finishing touch, a Jellycat plushie like this one. Get creative with it, personalize the basket and fill it with things your s/o will enjoy to make it extra special and thoughtful. You can also find more ideas on how to fill a v-day basket on Pinterest or TikTok!

4. DIY Instant Photos

This Valentine’s Day, I wanted to incorporate pictures of my significant other and I into the gift I’m giving them, but I unfortunately didn’t think to take pictures using my polaroid camera — so instead, I decided to print out some of my favorites from my camera roll, and create my own DIY instant photos. I loved how simple, cute, and affordable this idea is, and it’s the perfect way to further personalize your V-Day gifts. All you need for this one is a printer, white paper, scissors, and some glue. To make it extra special, you can write little notes either on the front underneath the photo, or on the back of the polaroid. You can also use stickers or markers to decorate the borders for a little extra flair. This is the perfect DIY gift idea that allows your significant other to carry pieces of you with them, always. These aren’t just photos, but a collection of meaningful moments shared between you and your partner.

5. We’re Not Really Strangers: Couple Edition

If you aren’t familiar with the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game, it’s a card game designed to help you become more familiar with whoever you’re playing the game with, by asking a series of questions through three different card levels. It’s incredibly unique in the sense that it encourages vulnerability and communication between players, which can lead to unexpectedly heartfelt moments. I personally own this game and it’s definitely a fun way to strengthen existing relationships, but I recently discovered they have a couples edition! This version is specifically designed to help partners connect on a deeper level, and it’s filled with thoughtful questions that prompt real discussions about trust, love, and shared experiences. I think that this game is an excellent addition to your Valentine’s Day gift list, especially if you’re looking for something different from typical gifts.

Final Thoughts

While this entire article was literally just a list of gifts, I want to stress the importance that Valentine’s Day is not just about giving and receiving gifts, but it’s a reminder to appreciate and love the people who mean the most to you. Whether it’s through a homemade card, a cute LEGO® figurine, or simply spending some quality time together, it’s the thought and effort that makes the day memorable and special.