5 Upcoming Movies To Look Forward To This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring officially started on March 20, and what better way to celebrate than a trip to the movie theatre? There are many anticipated movie releases this spring. With a wide range of themes and genres, there is something for everyone to watch and enjoy. Though this list doesn’t include every movie coming out, here are just a few that I am personally very excited for.

1. ‘Project Hail Mary’

With a release date of March 20, 2026, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as a science teacher faced with the task of saving the world. After waking up on a spaceship with no memory, the story slowly unravels as he remembers his mission to save the sun from the mysterious substance that’s dimming its light. It’s based on the book of the same title by Andy Weir. This is the only movie on this list that I have seen, and it pleasantly surprised me. I am usually not into space-themed movies, but Project Hail Mary had a perfect balance of humor and emotion. I found it had a beautiful message of hope and connection in trying times. The cinematography was also breathtaking to look at and (literally) out of this world. If you are a fan of movies like Interstellar and The Martian, I highly recommend taking the time to watch Project Hail Mary.

2. ‘The Drama’

Starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the movie follows their characters, Emma and Charlie, who are an engaged couple, as their relationship falls apart right before their wedding day. Specifically, a shocking revelation from Emma during an innocent game puts their relationship to the test. The movie was released on April 3, 2026, and was directed by Norwegian film director Kristoffer Borgli. The movie premiered in Los Angeles on March 17, 2026, with much discussion stemming from the unexpected turn, with some deeming it controversial. As the audience is left in the dark until it comes out, anticipation for The Drama is high, and hopefully lives up to expectations.

3. ‘You, Me & Tuscany’

Set in the romantic countryside of Tuscany, You, Me & Tuscany is a rom-com starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page. The movie follows Anna, played by Bailey, as she sets off to Italy to stay in an abandoned villa without permission. When she gets caught, she convinces the owner’s family that she is his fiancée. This lie quickly complicates as she begins to fall for her “fiancée’s” cousin, Michael, played by Page. Set to release on April 10, 2026, You, Me & Tuscany is sure to be a wild adventure, filled with humorous moments and classic rom-com tropes.

4. ‘Michael’

The biopic for music legend Michael Jackson, starring Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Jackson himself, recounts his rise to fame, from a member of the Jackson 5 to the King of Pop we know today. The movie also stars Nia Long, Colman Domingo, and Miles Teller. It will be released on April 24, 2026, including songs performed by Jackson, spanning from his early songs from the Jackson 5 to his later solo hits. The movie has been in the works since 2019, making Michael years in the making.

5. ‘The Devil wears prada 2’

As a sequel to the cult classic, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunite in their iconic roles as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly 20 years later. The plot follows Miranda as she navigates the decline of print media, and Andy’s return to the magazine. Returning characters include Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), now a rival executive to Miranda, and Nigel, played by Stanley Tucci. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, 2026, and is being eagerly anticipated by its huge fanbase.

Going to the movies is a simple, yet fun activity to do with your friends, family, or even by yourself. If you find yourself bored one spring afternoon, be sure to keep an eye out for one of these five movies.