5 Rom-Coms You Should Watch This Winter

With the cold weather persisting, roms-coms are the perfect cozy pick for any sleepover or hangout. With familiar tropes, engaging storylines, and the always thrilling “will they/won’t they,” here are five rom-coms I would personally recommend watching, in no particular order.

1. Notting hill

Starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant (the respective king and queen of rom-coms,) Notting Hill follows Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Roberts) and British bookstore owner William Thacker (Grant). After an unexpected encounter, their lives become intertwined. The movie deals with the struggles of fame and how their differing worlds strain their relationship. It also offers incredibly entertaining side characters, such as Williams’ unconventional roommate, Spike, who steals every scene he is in. With palpable chemistry between the two leads and the iconic “just a girl” monologue, Notting Hill is sure to be swoon-worthy and an iconic pick to watch.

2. Valentine’s Day

The 2010 film Valentine’s Day features a starpowered ensemble cast, with big names like Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper. Using the Love, Actually formula, the movie follows several characters as they navigate Valentine’s Day, whose stories all connect by the end. For some characters, it’s simple; high school sweethearts, a child wanting to buy flowers for his crush. For others, the holiday is a bit more complicated, like florist Reed Bennett and teacher Julia Fitzpatrick (played by Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Garner). For the friends who are both having relationship issues, their story comes to a head as they both realize their true feelings for each other, all in the midst of them dealing with their own separate heartbreak. If you enjoy a fast-paced story, you’ll enjoy Valentine’s Day.

3. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

One of the most popular modern rom-coms, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is an adaptation of the book by Jenny Han, who also wrote, what would become the phenomenon, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The film’s protagonist, Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, is an introverted girl who writes love letters to boys she has crushes on, though never actually sending them. Notably, she writes letters to the popular Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and her sister’s ex-boyfriend Josh Sanderson. When the letters mysteriously get sent to the boys, chaos ensues, including a deal with Peter to pretend-date, in order for Josh to not get the wrong idea. Filled with the compelling fake dating trope, Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship blurs lines as both are confused on what is real or fake. Fortunately, their story ultimately culminates in a romance that continues in the sequels To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. If you’re looking for a relatable lead in a modern setting, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is your movie.

4. 13 Going on 30

Friends to lovers with magic sprinkled is the heart of one of my personal favorite rom-coms. Jenna Rink is a 13-year-old girl who is tired of being a kid, and wishes to become “30, flirty, and thriving.” However, when she wakes up as a 30-year-old Jenna, played by Jennifer Garner, she goes on a journey of self-discovery and realizes what is actually important to her. In this narrative is Matty, her best friend who in the future, she loses contact with. Played by Mark Ruffalo, Matty and Jenna re-connect throughout the movie, although he is engaged to someone else. At first glance, it is a feel-good movie, but at its core it’s an emotional story about treasuring the present. If you need a reminder that your life is in your hands, I’d highly recommend.

5. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows columnist Andie Anderson, played by Kate Hudson, writing an article on how to make a guy lose interest in 10 days. Executive Ben Berry, played by Matthew McConaughey, makes a bet with his co-workers that he could make a woman fall in love with him, in (coincidentally) 10 days. They, of course, choose each other as their victim. Without the other knowing their intentions, the movie is filled with comedic moments of Andie trying to drive Ben away, while the latter tries his best to withstand her behavior for the sake of the bet. With conflicting interests, both their plans evidently backfire. Though, falling in love instead is a pretty good alternative. This movie has one of my favorite climaxes, and my favorite leads. A cult classic in the world of rom-coms, the perfect balance of romance and comedy makes this movie the perfect pick.

Whichever movie you choose, these five movies are sure to be worth your watch. Make sure to grab some friends, snacks, and enjoy!