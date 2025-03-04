The 5 Biggest Scandals In Fashion History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

In this article, we’ll be diving deep into history and breaking down some of the most notable controversies in fashion history from Zara to Gucci.

Balenciaga We have all heard the horrendous controversy so big that even Cardi B spoke up. In 2022, Balenciaga issued an ad showing children holding bears in BDSM wear (sexually natured costumes). There are so many people that these campaigns have to go through and give approval before being published that surely someone would stop and think, maybe this isn’t appropriate. But alas, it made it to print anyway, and they took a large hit to their reputation. People were so furious they even burned their Balenciaga products in protest. Balenciaga apologized and even tried to sue the production company that made the ad for $25 million… until it was later dropped. Cardi B was locked in a contract with Balenciaga and was forced to walk in a show for them. At the end of the show, instead of continuing down the runway with the rest of the models, Cardi made a sharp turn off the stage and left the event. If that’s not a public display of disapproval, then I’m not sure what is. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSIdiotspodcast (@csidiotspodcast01) Calvin Klein Calvin Klein has reigned as one of the most popular brands since its creation in the 1960s. However, they are not exonerated from guilt as they have also had a scandal of their own. Brooke Shields has been sexualized her entire career since starring in The Blue Lagoon at 14 years old. The following year at 15, she posed for Calvin Klein, and it was quickly scrutinized. The line of the advertisement reads, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvin’s? Nothing.” Clearly a sexual double entendre, Calvin Klein came under fire for continuing the sexualization of Brooke Shields when she was underage. In 2021, Shields did an interview with Vogue where she even admitted to being naive and not recognizing the nature of the ad when she did it. Brands need to wake up and realize that putting teenagers in ads with adult content is not OK. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CC Cinephile (@cccinephile) Gucci In recent years, mental health has been taken much more seriously socially. However, some fashion brands have not yet gotten the memo. Gucci faced backlash within their show when model Ayesha Tan-Jones wrote the words “Mental health is not fashion” on their hands in response to Gucci featuring straitjackets in a 2020 campaign. Mental health is something that a lot of people deal with and yet, are still chastised for. Most commonly, people are referred to as crazy, which a straitjacket symbolizes and reinforces. It shouldn’t be used to make a “bold” fashion statement and we need to hold brands accountable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANNON ROSE (@channonrose) Disclaimer: Not a picture from Gucci, meant to show the insensitivity toward mental health in pop culture Zara At the end of 2023, Spanish fashion retailer Zara released a campaign for a line of jackets they were planning to release. The ad features a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in plastic with a disheveled, torn-up background. This campaign was posted on social media very shortly after a horrific attack in the Gaza Strip which killed at least 18K people and injured nearly 50K. Customers and users on Instagram and X were deeply offended by the campaign calling for a boycott of Zara. Although Zara made a public apology and removed the image, people are still angry, and Zara should be more thoughtful of the world around them going forward. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palestine Pixel (@palestine.pixel) Burberry *Disclaimer: mentions suicide* In the debut of the 2019 Fall collection, Burberry made headlines at London Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for a good reason. Model Liz Kennedy was sent down the runway in a hoodie with a noose around the neck. Kennedy had recently lost a loved one to suicide, so she felt compelled to speak out. She wrote that she felt “extremely triggered” and reinforced that suicide is not fashion in addition to drawing attention to the horrific history of lynching. Honestly, I don’t see how this could have possibly been thought to be a good idea. Perhaps this scandal was done intentionally to make headlines. We can only hope that fashion will do better. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mass Appeal (@massappeal)

As glamorous and beautiful as it is, fashion companies are prone to mistakes and blunders just like every other industry. The best thing we can all do is educate ourselves and brands on how to be better. Consumers hold more power than ever in the age of the internet and it’s our responsibility to hold brands accountable by taking action.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.

