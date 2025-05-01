5 Of My Favorite Places To Eat As A Boston Local

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer break on the horizon, now feels like a great time to look towards all the amazing things that come with returning home. For me, home is Boston, Massachusetts. While I love Storrs and the rural area, I always miss the food from back home. So, here are my five favorite places to eat in Boston as a local.

1. Paisani Food Truck

From the University of Massachusetts Lowell to the Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, Paisani is serving up some amazing food. They are an Italian food truck specializing in sandwiches and other quick bites, like arancini, located at Rowes Wharf or Dewey Square, but I would recommend checking their Instagram for the most updated schedule. Their most popular, and honestly my favorite, menu item is the Drunken Parm Sandwich. It’s a chicken parm sandwich made with thin cutlets, slathered in their vodka sauce (instead of the traditional marinara), and finished with fresh mozzarella. If dairy doesn’t bother you, then I highly recommend adding a side of the honey-whipped ricotta. You won’t be disappointed (I literally dream of this sandwich, that’s how good it is).

2. Bova’s Bakery

The North End is a staple when it comes to Italian food in Boston. While everyone will tell you to try Mike’s Pastry or Modern Pastry, my favorite spot for a sweet treat is Bova’s Bakery. Located on Salem Street and open twenty-four hours a day, Bova’s has some of my favorite desserts. Whenever I go home, my best friend and I always make a point to get a slice of their chocolate fudge cake. As a chocolate cake lover, I can confirm that this is one of the best: thick, chocolate fudge sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake and topped with chocolate chips. What’s better than that? I have also gotten a slice of the chocolate mousse cake, which is just as good if you’re looking for something a little less decadent. Of course, if you’re stopping in the North End, you need to try cannoli. Bova’s makes Florentine cannoli, which uses a Florentine cookie as the shell. It’s delicious! If you have a sweet tooth, then Bova’s is a must.

3. Nuts Factory

Nuts Factory is a candy store located on Newbury Street in downtown Boston. While it is a chain, this is definitely a must-stop. Aside from having a wide variety of nuts and chocolatey creations, Nuts Factory makes the viral Dubai chocolate bars. For those who don’t know, Dubai chocolate features a layer of chocolate with a mixture of pistachio cream and Kadaifi inside. Over spring break, my mom and I decided to try it, and these bars lived up to the hype. They are a little pricey, but so worth it. The chocolate has a nice bite to it, and the pistachio flavor sticks out despite all the other ingredients. If you don’t think you can eat a whole chocolate bar, but still want the Dubai chocolate experience, Nuts Factory also makes a strawberry cup, covered in pistachio cream, melted chocolate, and crispy Kadaifi. This is another amazing, sweet treat. The strawberries are always so fresh, and pair perfectly with the toppings. Again, this is another great spot to try if you’re in the area.

4. Taqueria Jalisco

Located in East Boston, just a few minutes from Logan Airport, Taqueria Jalisco is serving up amazing Mexican food. It’s a small family-owned business, and the staff are amazing. Aside from that, they make two of my favorite things: birria tacos and tamales. The birria tacos come in an order of three, and they are always so good. The cheese is always melty; the consommé is so flavorful; the tacos are a great size, so there’s a high chance of leftovers! Birria tacos aren’t my only recommendation. My family and I love their pork and chicken tamales. There is always plenty to share, and Jalisco always gives a handful of their homemade sauces. If you’re looking for great Mexican food, this is the spot.

5. Florenza

Florenza is an Italian restaurant in East Boston. Their menu features Italian specialties like gelato, panini, and pizza, which is served on freshly made focaccia dough. While they’ve only been open for about a year, Florenza has quickly become one of my favorite spots to eat. On their menu, the Massi Mortadella sandwich is a must. It features mortadella, an Italian cold cut, with burrata and pistachio cream between two slices of their homemade focaccia bread. (By the way, this is another sandwich I dream of.) Another favorite is the chicken Caesar salad pizza. Imagine a crispy chicken Caesar salad on top of a piece of focaccia bread. That’s basically this dish. While it can get a little messy, the bite is totally worth it. The salad to bread to dressing ratio is perfect, and this makes a great dish to share with friends. If sharing isn’t your style, however, they do offer a personal-sized portion.

Boston has some great places to eat, both local and well-known. As someone who grew up in the city, these are some of my favorite places to grab a quick bite or satisfy my sweet tooth. While everyone has their own taste, I am positive that anybody can find something they like at all of these places. So, the next time you’re in town for a concert, Celtics game, or just to see the city, make sure to give these five spots a try.