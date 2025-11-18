5 Must-Haves For The Coziest Winter Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the time of year when your walk to class starts feeling less like the cute, walkable campus you signed up for and more like a trek through the Arctic tundra. Between the wind tunnels on Fairfield Way and bitterly early mornings, your dorm room is about to become your best friend and hibernation zone. Whether you’ve already decked out your dorm in decorations or haven’t had time yet within your busy schedule, here are my top recommendations for the coziest winter dorm essentials!

1. festive throw blanket

My favorite way to dress up my bed to feel more festive is by getting seasonal throw blankets. I usually have one for each season or holiday, so I’ve just swapped out my fall-themed one for a cute winter plaid one. A matching pillow will make it look even better. Since the bed is usually the focal point of the room and it’s what people see first when they walk in, I think a nicely decorated bed is the best way to achieve a comfy winter vibe.

2. Bath & Body Works “winter” plug-ins

If you want a cozy winter scent that’ll last long in your dorm, look no further than Bath & Body Works’ “Winter” wallflower plug-in. It’ll have your dorm smelling like a warm winter ski lodge, with notes of white woods, pine needles, clementine, and spiced clove. It’s not too sweet and not too overpowering — perfect for small spaces like a dorm.

3. humidifier

Now that the heat’s turned on (hopefully), your room is about to get really dry. To prevent sickness or skin problems from the dry air, a humidifier is essential. This should work wonders for your quality of sleep, preventing congestion, alleviating dry skin and eczema, boosting your immunity and respiratory function, and overall making your dorm feel more comfortable. It also doesn’t hurt to pair this with an air purifier, especially during flu and cold season, to prevent illness.

4. door decor

To make your dorm feel a little more like home, add some cute decor to the outside of your door. This could be a holiday wreath, wrapping paper covering the door, a bow, or Christmas stockings with your and your roommates’ names on them.

5. Fairy/Christmas lights

Most people already have them in their dorms, but fairy lights are a great way to make the dreary winter months feel more magical. Hang some curtain lights behind your headboard to elongate the height of the room, or string some Christmas lights around the wall near the ceiling to bathe the whole room in a warm glow. I also love wrapping lights around my headboard and footboard (just the bed lofting extenders).

Winter is the longest season at the University of Connecticut, so it’s important to make the most of it. Adding these cozy essentials to your dorm will ensure that you have the comfiest room to escape the cold weather!