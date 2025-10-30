5 Composition Tips For Growing Writers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting a writing project can be daunting. Many writers, amateurs and professionals alike, share the fear of perfectionism when it comes to their writing; they are scared to write something that does not sound “perfect.” This frustration exists in every stage of the writing process: from starting a project to formatting blocks of text and editing existing content.

As an English major and lover of creative writing, I have written countless academic papers and workshopped many short stories and poems during my academic career. While this means that I have way too many Google Docs to keep track of, it also means that I have learned a lot about the writing process through each of my projects. For writers looking for processes to make their writing experience effective and consistent, please reference any of the following tips that I have adopted for developing my own writing projects.

1. TALK ABOUT YOUR TOPIC BEFORE WRITING

In the writing process, after deciding on a topic, theme, or character, your next step is to develop what ideas relate to that overall concept; if you are writing an essay, this is where you determine your topic sentences. Before I write about a specific topic, I like to have a conversation with someone else to reinforce where I stand on that topic. Talking to other people about your ideas can help you form your own opinions and create well-formed arguments or characters before writing them down on paper.

This “other person” does not have to be a writer. In fact, it may be helpful to converse with someone who knows little about your topic and can offer their honest and unbiased questions regarding your work. I have found that when speaking out loud about your topic, the concepts you mention in conversation become the backbone for the argument/character you are building.

2. DEDICATE TIME EVERY DAY TO WRITING

Writing every day allows your brain to stay ready to think in terms of composition. By writing every day, you are sharpening your skills to produce a thoughtful and structured response to any prompt.

To adopt this practice, you may consider a writing meter like iambic pentameter. Recently, I got into the routine of writing ten lines of iambic pentameter every week and it helped me to get over the pressure of writing something “perfect” and focus on writing in general.

Writing in iambic pentameter can be tricky, so the practice of daily journaling or composing (very) short stories may be more suitable to sustain this goal. When I feel stuck creatively, I like to reference Pinterest for journal prompts and character sheets to get ideas flowing.

3. UTILIZE “LIVING DOCUMENTS”

A “living document” is one of the most helpful tools I learned from my college English courses. This digital or physical document is an evergreen collection of thoughts, ideas, and peer suggestions to guide your writing process. Many of my writing documents start as living documents. I like to begin writing pieces before my ideas are pitched for creative writing projects and before academic assignments are introduced.

I love the concept of living documents because they are a low-commitment way to start writing and collect potential ideas. This is similar to the idea of a Notes app note, where you can throw ideas into one place and reference it later. For this type of document, I recommend using bullet points and disregarding any limiting formatting styles that may distract from your focus on the content.

4. WRITE IN VARIOUS PLACES

A change in location can spark inspiration. Writing outside of the areas where you sleep and work can help produce creative thoughts that were being suppressed in your regular living space(s). When you feel stuck creatively, consider finding a unique place with an interesting view, where your surroundings can inspire new ideas.

YouTube has hundreds of writing ambiance videos to help transport you to a different setting if you cannot physically relocate. I like listening to smooth jazz while I write; I find that this practice helps spark inspiration for establishing settings and emotions within my creative stories.

5. READ YOUR WRITING OUT LOUD

I adopted the practice of reading out loud from my tutoring practices at the University of Connecticut Writing Center, where we ask student writers to read their work out loud, instead of reading in their head. This practice has dramatically changed the way I think about my writing. Reading out loud helps me to hear things that I would otherwise miss and follow the natural flow of speaking.

This UNC Writing Center video applies this technique in a practical context.

If you are struggling to form a sentence in writing, or you are unsure about the flow between paragraphs, consider reading your writing out loud to actually hear your ideas and then move on to workshopping potential suggestions for editing. When you read out loud, you may realize that you need further punctuation, or your ideas are repetitive, and you should cut out words for clarity.

DEAR WRITERS, keep writing

It is easy to become overwhelmed by the culture of academic comparison and the red pen ink on your writing drafts, but you must remember that writers can change the world. Every writing project is an opportunity for growth and exploration. Whether you are writing a creative piece, a research paper, or a grant proposal, there is so much to be learned from the world around you, and there is so much for the world to learn from your writing.

For those looking to start their writing career, and others looking for general writing guidance, please continue to care about the craft of writing. I have learned valuable lessons from every writing project I have done, and those lessons have informed the changes in my writing process. I encourage you to use one or more of these techniques and share them with a friend for approaching the composition and editing phases of your writing. Writing can be tedious for some, and an escape for others. Wherever you stand, I hope that at least one of these tips has called out to you and proves to be helpful in your writing process. Happy writing!