Time for reading is sparse during the semester. It seems that all I have time to do is go to class, do my homework, and write articles. When I do have a spare minute, I spend it asleep. Therefore, my TBR is quite backlogged. My Kindle library is full of books begging to be read. My physical books are collecting dust on my bookshelf.

Once the summer hits, that’ll change. I’ll spend every minute reading, whether I’m sitting on my porch, floating on a pool raft, tanning on the beach, or curled up next to an air conditioner. This summer, I’m going to make progress on my yearly reading goal and catch up on my TBR. Here are four books on my list that I can’t wait to finally read.

Sunrise on the Reaping – Suzanne Collins Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth installment of the Hunger Games series and the second prequel to the original trilogy after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, mentor to Katniss and Peeta, through his own games, 24 years before the main books took place. A movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping is already expected to be released on November 20, 2026. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames) I bought this book on my Kindle as soon as it was released on March 18, 2025 — it’s been sitting on my shelf since. I’ve spent a month dodging BookTok spoilers. I’m so ready to read this 400-page book, but I’m forcing myself to wait until I can binge-read it. From what I’ve heard, it’s a devastating read. I need to make sure I have time to recover, and what better way to do that than jumping into a pool right after I finish? Sandwich – Catherine Newman Sandwich is a 240-page novel about a yearly family summer vacation in Cape Cod. During this particular vacation, 54-year-old narrator Rocky feels “sandwiched” between her “half-grown kids and fully aging parents.” Rocky tries to make the most out of her week-long vacation despite her menopausal woes and the passing of time. It’s not often that I find books with narrators above the age of 20-something, so when I do, I’m instantly intrigued. Its cover is a scene I long for: a sunset over a deck covered with Adirondack chairs and drying bathing suits. I hope to immerse myself in this humorous yet powerful read while lying in the sand on a beach, and when I’m done, I can contemplate my future and the inevitability of time as the tan bakes into my skin. Beach Vibes – Susan mallery Can you guess why I picked this one? Beach Vibes is about Beth, owner of Malibu beach shop Surf Sandwiches (sandwiches are a reoccurring theme on this list, apparently), and her brother Rick, who has just started dating Beth’s best friend Jana. Then, Beth meets Jana’s brother. I think we know what happens next. When Beth catches Rick with another woman, she has to make the difficult decision of keeping her brother’s secret or losing her best friend and lover. Two things I love are beaches and drama, and this book seems to be 384 pages worth of both. It’s also a romance novel, and everyone knows that romance books make the best beach reads. The Last Letter – Rebecca Yarros As if Onyx Storm didn’t mess me up enough, I figured I would read one of Yarros’ equally devastating — albeit dragon-less — novels. The Last Letter is a story about Beckett Gentry, who recently lost his best friend and fellow soldier Ryan MacKenzie. In his final letter to Beckett, Ryan begs him to leave the military to take care of his younger sister, Ella, who is taking care of twins all alone. Beckett fulfills his promise, leaving Afghanistan for Colorado to take care of Ella and what is remaining of her family. While it certainly isn’t the most lighthearted summer read, it seems like a powerful, memorable love story that will be on my mind for the rest of the summer. Maybe that’s just the Yarros effect, because I still think of Xaden Riorson every day.

I cannot express how excited I am to finally have time to read again once the semester ends. I’m sure my TBR is only going to grow as the summer approaches, but these are just some books I’ve been eyeing for a while. Maybe this will give you some inspiration for your own summer reading list! Happy reading!