3 Older Tech Options To Help Break Your Phone Addiction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 2025, and in the digital age, it seems as though technology has gone “too far,” yet not far enough. Cars aren’t flying, we aren’t wearing reflective silver outfits and jetpacks aren’t nearly as common as we once thought they’d be. We haven’t standardized holograms, but we’ve normalized carrying around a brick that acts as a radio, calculator and computer and receives messages 24/7. I’m exhausted… aren’t you?

Becoming “too accessible” wasn’t something we could have imagined as technology developed, but it has become a reality as the expectation of always being reachable grows. These little devices are becoming more oppressive than assistive because of the endless functionalities they afford us. As choice paralysis sets in, it starts to feel like all we can do is scroll. But contrary to popular belief, we do have options, and it might be time to truly “reject modernity and embrace tradition.”

A 2000s tech renaissance is happening among Gen Z as young people return to nostalgic items that once occupied most of their screen time. From MP3 players to portable gaming devices, the technology you abandoned after its prime may be the saving grace in your efforts to “unplug.” Here are some essential older tech options that give you an excuse to leave your phone at home without feeling like you’re missing a phantom limb.

1. Nintendo 3DS

Lying in the back of your mom’s closet — among other forgotten possessions from a time you had more whimsy — is likely where this beloved portable can be found. The Nintendo 3DS was a staple of many childhoods, and for good reason. This powerful device is home to hundreds of games that can satisfy your craving for constant media consumption. Using it might not lower your actual screen time, but it’s arguably a better option than falling into your sixth TikTok rabbit hole in one sitting.

Make your friends into Mii characters with Tomodachi Life, go on a scenic adventure with Pokémon Diamond or unlock your inner child with Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Having the option to simply play a game instead of scrolling through a constant stream of posts has given me mental reprieve during my busiest days. Its sister devices, the DS Lite and DSi, can also be found at affordable prices online, with a similar library of nostalgic games just waiting for you to dive back in!

2. iPod

If you didn’t personally have an iPod, you probably had an older, much cooler sibling who did. Held onto like an heirloom from a simpler time, this is another device you might be able to revive from within your own home. I had to buy mine on Facebook Marketplace, but I can say it was very worth it.

With ads featuring iconic imagery still referenced in pop culture today, these Apple MP3 players are decidedly timeless and have made a real comeback. And if you’re like me, you couldn’t imagine parting with your phone without some way to listen to music (10,000 liked songs on Spotify isn’t something to sneeze at). The iPod can do that and more, with features supporting video, photos and podcasts; the possibilities are endless. I’ve even forgotten my phone on daily errands because I know I have everything I need right on my iPod.

The secondhand iPod market is booming, with people expanding storage, updating shells and customizing them to be cute enough to clip onto a carabiner. The iPod can even replace a monthly music subscription, and nothing beats seeing your favorite album cover on its classic user interface. Deepen your connection with your favorite albums and explore a new, but old way of listening.

3. Digital Camera

One of the biggest reasons people struggle to spend a day without their phone is the inability to part with the camera app. I get it, you want to go phone-less but still curate your Instagram feed with pics from your café study session or capture every fun moment with your friends. The phrase “pics or it didn’t happen” didn’t appear out of nowhere; there’s a real human need to preserve memories on film, figuratively and literally. While your phone can handle simple snaps, digital cameras add a look to your photo dump that completely elevates your photography game.

Real camera aficionados collect multiple models just for the unique qualities and filters each one naturally adds to photos. And one thing is for sure: that iPhone 16 might capture every single pore on your face, but a Kodak EasyShare will give you a vintage glow you won’t regret when looking back later.

Final Thoughts

Take this as your sign to rummage through your family’s storage room or spend a little extra money on some pre-loved tech and leave those texts on delivered a little longer. While it’s great to have your best friends and dearest acquaintances available at the tap of a button, those conversations will be even sweeter after a much-needed timeout from your phone. Grab your iPod, dust off your 3DS and let your mind recharge. Your group chat can wait.