3 Cities, 3 States, 3 Amazing Day Trips from UConn

While the University of Connecticut is a gorgeous campus that offers many activities for students, it is nice to get out and explore the surrounding areas, especially if you are from out of state. You are in a great spot at UConn, located near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. Having grown up in Connecticut, I’ve had the opportunity to explore some great day trips not far from UConn and would love to share them with you. Here are my top three:

1. Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic is a must-visit town in Connecticut. From the seaport to the aquarium, there is something here for everyone. For those that are new to the state or the New England area in general, the Mystic Seaport is a perfect place to dive into the rich history of Connecticut. It is notable for its colonial era ships and seaport village, where visitors can really feel like they have gone back in time. Guests can wander around the village and go into colonial houses, shops, and churches. The town of Mystic itself is full of cute boutique shops, the classic Black Dog shop, restaurants, and ice cream shops. I recommend the Mystic Drawbridge ice cream shop which is located next to, you guessed it, the Mystic Drawbridge. This local ice cream shop offers many flavors and toppings which you can enjoy as you watch the drawbridge go up and down as boats pass by. The S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar offers delicious local food and stunning riverfront views. The Mystic Aquarium is a great place to go to wind down, notable for its sea lions and beluga whales. It is one of two U.S. facilities that hold sea lions and the only facility in New England to hold beluga whales!

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Living on a campus like Storrs with its small-town feel is great, but you may be craving an escape to a city for a day. The extensive history in Boston really sets it apart from other cities in the U.S. Remember when you learned about the American Revolution and the different events leading to our freedom? You can step exactly where these events took place, led by our founding fathers, the Sons of Liberty, and other brave patriots. The Freedom Trail in the historic center of Boston takes you through various historical landmarks, such as the site of the Boston Massacre and Paul Revere’s house. Little Italy, located in the North End, offers impressive restaurants and bakeries that leave you wanting more. The cannolis are a must-try, and I highly recommend Bova’s Pastry. If you and your friends can’t decide on what you want to eat, head over to Quincy Market where you can choose from a variety of cuisines and enjoy your meal inside or outside while watching live entertainment. If you are looking to shop around Boston, Newbury Street is the perfect place for you. Just walk down the long street and pop into whatever shop catches your eye! And if you wish to enjoy a coffee or drink while you walk around and explore, head over to Tatte where you are sure to find a delicious beverage.

3. Newport, Rhode Island

If you are looking for that classic New England town feel, the one with the little wooden houses with hydrangeas in the front yard, head over to Newport. The streets of downtown Newport are flooded with New England-style homes with cute boutique shops and local restaurants that are a must-try. Be sure to make your way over to the waterfront where you will find Kilwins, an ice cream and chocolate shop that offers a variety of flavors and treats that you won’t be able get enough of! Newport is notable for the mansions built by industry leaders during the Gilded Age. The Breakers and the Marble House are the most famous, and they are definitely worth a visit. Built in the 19th century, these impressive homes truly show just how luxurious the Vanderbilts lived. There is a Japanese House in the gardens of the Marble House where you can sit down and have tea in a unique setting and really feel as if you were a Vanderbilt living in the estate. Don’t forget to walk down the Cliff Walk, which runs alongside Long Island Sound, it’s located right next to the Newport Mansions and the views are stunning.

Wherever you and your friends end up going for a day trip, I hope you enjoy the destination as much as I have. And no matter where you’re from originally, I hope you get the opportunity to explore the UConn surrounding areas, as they are beautiful and have a lot to offer! Safe travels!