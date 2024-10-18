24 Hours In Chicago: How I Made The Most Of A Work Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

When I found out I was being flown to Chicago by Razom for Ukraine to attend MedGlobal’s “Post Crisis Recovery and the Future of Global Health” conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, I knew it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that supports humanitarian aid, education, and health projects in Ukraine, was sending me to represent our team. The MedGlobal conference would gather global health experts to discuss how to support communities in crisis, and I was eager to network and learn from professionals in the field.

But before diving into the conference, I had Friday mostly to myself until the evening. With a full day ahead in one of my favorite cities, I was determined to make the most of my 24 hours.

I touched down at O’Hare International Airport at 9:30 AM on Friday, Oct 4. After exiting the airport, my first mission was clear: breakfast. A friend recommended Soloway Coffee, a Ukrainian-owned cafe in Lincoln Park, and I couldn’t resist. The cozy ambiance instantly reminded me of home. It was hard to pick just one drink, but I settled on a London Fog — an Earl Grey Tea Latte. For breakfast, I indulged in syrnyky (Ukrainian cheese pancakes) served with fig sauce, and of course, I couldn’t leave without trying a strawberry croissant. It was the perfect balance of sweetness and flakiness.

With my stomach full, I headed to Millennium Park to visit one of my favorite spots: Cloud Gate, or as most call it, “The Bean.” Even though this was my third time in Chicago, the shiny reflection of the city never gets old. I strolled around Millennium Park, savoring the crisp fall air and appreciating the opportunity to be here. From there, I ventured down the Magnificent Mile, making my way to a graduate school I’m considering for Public Health (bonus points if you can guess which one!).

By the afternoon, it was time to get serious — I had a finance exam to take! After a few peaceful hours in the park, I found a quiet spot to study and complete my exam.

That evening, my colleagues and I gathered at the Ukrainian Institute for Modern Art in the heart of Ukrainian Village. It felt like a mini-reunion as we caught up over hors d’oeuvres catered by Shokolad, a Ukrainian restaurant. The food was excellent, but by then, my appetite had only grown. Luckily, my uncle owns a nearby burger and shawarma spot, Lawn Craft Hamburger, on Nashland Ave. Naturally, I stopped by to say hello and try one of his new shawarma options — the UA Classic. With its juicy chicken, cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic mayo sauce, it was a showstopper.

After recharging with my family, I headed to Tryzub, a favorite Ukrainian restaurant in the U.S. The name, Tryzub, symbolizes freedom and strength in Ukrainian culture, and it’s a fitting staple in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village. I reconnected with familiar faces, enjoyed a few drinks, and soaked in the welcoming atmosphere that always greets me when I visit.

Before the night ended, I made one final stop at The Robey Hotel’s rooftop cafe. The view of Chicago’s skyline was breathtaking and the perfect way to close out my whirlwind day.

Original photo by Stephania Korenovsky

Saturday morning came quickly, and I dressed in my business casual best, ready for a full day of panels, presentations, and networking at the MedGlobal conference. The event took place at the Marriott on the Magnificent Mile, and the discussions on global health recovery were both enlightening and inspiring. After the conference, my colleagues and I enjoyed one last meal together at Quartino, an Italian restaurant. I opted for the San Danielle, a Neapolitan-style pizza topped with arugula, prosciutto, and Grana Padano — not quite a Chicago deep dish, but still phenomenal.

As I rushed to catch my 8 PM flight back to New York, I couldn’t help but reflect on how this trip to Chicago had brought some things into sharper focus. Not only did I make valuable connections and enjoy an unforgettable 24 hours in the city, but it also made me realize that moving to Chicago could be a real possibility for me after graduation. As a senior, I’ve been thinking a lot about my next steps, and this trip helped me see how Chicago might be a part of my future. I’ve always had a strong connection to this city — it’s even reflected in my Her Campus profile picture, where I’m sitting in Millennium Park wearing a Chicago crewneck! This weekend reaffirmed what I’ve always felt deep down: Chicago could be my future home.

If you’re reading this and feeling anxious about stepping into adulthood or trying something new, I hope this gives you a sense of how exciting it can be. Whether it’s exploring a new city or considering a big life change, don’t be afraid to embrace the unknown. Chicago gave me clarity, and it might just do the same for you.