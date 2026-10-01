Fall Semester Survival Kit: The Upcoming Releases Keeping Me Sane

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students, Fall semester is a time to reunite with friends on campus, appreciate the changing color of the leaves, and go apple picking. But the Fall semester also signals the end of summer, and with that come tests, lectures, and a list of assignments you never seem to reach the bottom of. That’s where I find myself this semester. Yet, unlike in previous years, the next couple of months are absolutely stacked with new books, movie releases, and even new seasons of some of my favorite shows. Here are some of my most anticipated releases to help you escape the jarring reality of Fall semester.

The love hypothesis

Even though this movie technically already aired on Prime Video last week, it deserves to top the list. Based on The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, this movie follows Olive Smith, played by Lilli Reinhart, and Adam Carlsen, played by Tom Bateman, as they enter into a fake-dating agreement. This movie is part of the recent trend of adapting books into movies, and I have never been more thankful for a trend. I randomly picked this book up last year after having a few friends recommend it to me, and I read it all in one night. I’ve since read nearly all of Ali Hazelwood’s books, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed. When the movie was announced, I was instantly in love with the casting, and the marketing that led up to the premiere was top-notch. This may be slanderous, but Lilli Reinhart’s outfits during the press tour were Zendaya-level good. Having watched the movie twice since it was released last week, it definitely lived up to the hype, and I would highly recommend streaming it.

To make things even better, Ali Hazelwood announced a sequel to The Love Hypothesis on Instagram this week. The sequel is set to hit shelves in February of 2027, and with the success of the movie, I definitely expect a second movie announcement to follow.

The great british bake off

The Great British Bake Off is by no means a new show. However, with the 16th season airing recently, it is a classic I return to again and again. This season does feature some new elements — with judge Prue Leith retiring, Nigella Lawson has replaced her and will judge this season’s contestants alongside the master of the blue-eye stare, Paul Hollywood. This show is genuinely the perfect watch no matter what mood you’re in. I turn it on when I’m cooking, doing homework, or just hanging out with my roommates. It manages to be both calm and chaotic at the same time, largely thanks to the hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. If you’ve never seen the show before, consider yourself lucky because you have 16 seasons of amazing content to catch up on. If you’re an avid watcher like me, make sure to tune in to the weekly episode releases whenever you’re feeling a little stressed.

A court of splintered harmony

With the rise of BookTok, A Court of Thorns and Roses has become one of the most well-known romantasy series out there. I first read the series back in 2019 and have done many rereads since then, so when the author Sarah J. Maas announced two books at once, it was a shock. A Court of Splintered Harmony, the sixth installment in the series, will be released on Oct. 27, followed only a couple of months later by A Court of Forgotten Melody on Jan. 12, 2027. Bloomsbury, the publisher of the series, has been releasing quotes from the books on their Instagram, and it’s sparking a heated debate among fans about who the narrator will be and which relationships will pan out. The fantasy element of the series is a nice distraction from school, so even if you’re new to the series or the Sarah J. Maas universe, this is the perfect time to start reading.

sunrise on the reaping

Another book-to-movie adaptation, Sunrise on the Reaping focuses on the story of Haymitch Abernathy, one of the characters in the original series. Since it’s a prequel, it follows Haymitch during his own Hunger Games, which took place during the second Quarter Quell. Suzanne Collins didn’t pull any punches when writing this book, making it the most heartbreaking of the series.

Aside from the gut-wrenching storyline, the casting for this movie has been impeccable. Featuring Joseph Zada, Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace, and more, the characters are fully embodied by their actors. The trailer has already shown that the movie captures the raw emotion of the book. Many readers like myself are scared (but excited) to see the final product when Sunrise on the Reaping is released on Nov. 20.

better than the movies

Better Than the Movies is yet another book-to-movie adaptation (thank you again to whoever started this trend). Featuring Beatrice Kitsos as Liz Buxbaum and David Iacono as Wes Bennett, this quirky young adult romance is an automatic feel-good story and another example of perfect casting. The two actors are constantly in each other’s comment sections, and the chemistry is already there. While it isn’t expected to premiere until 2027, the book is adorable and well worth getting excited about this early on.

Boys of Tommen

The Boys of Tommen series also isn’t expected to premiere until 2027, but I have extremely high hopes for it. It is a Prime Video production, and with the generational run that Prime is on, I have faith they will execute it well. While it is technically labeled as a romance series, the books deal with some very serious issues such as abuse, mental health, and sexual assault. Set in Ireland, the series follows 10 core characters as they grow up in the 2000s.

I started this series over the summer after finding out it would be turned into a show, and I’ve recommended it to every one of my friends since then. I expect this show to have Heated Rivalry or Off Campus level popularity when it airs, so I definitely recommend you start reading now.

Even though assignments are piling up, these upcoming releases will provide a much-needed reprieve from the monotony of your schoolwork whenever you feel overwhelmed this semester. Turn on a movie or start a new book; either way, Fall semester will fly by.