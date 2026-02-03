2026 Music Releases That I Can’t Wait For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 was a big year for music, but I have a feeling 2026 will be even bigger. This isn’t based on factual evidence, just a feeling I have. Lots of artists I love are teasing or confirming music for the upcoming year, and it is getting me excited! So, here is my list of music I am excited for in 2026. More specifically, I’m including two albums that are confirmed to be coming out this year, two albums that I am pretty sure will come out, and two albums that are just my wishful thinking.

COnfirmed Releases

Harry Styles – ‘Kiss all the time. disco, OCCASIONALLY’

Harry Styles has been making music for 15 years, but this is the first year where I am actively excited to hear a new album from him. Over the past year, I’ve been on a massive Styles kick, and Fine Line has been on repeat in my headphones. That is a no-skip album in my opinion. I also love songs on Harry Styles and Harry’s House, like “Sign of the Times,” “Late Night Talking,” and my personal favorite, “Satellite.”

Styles hasn’t given much insight into the sound of the album, but if the album title is any indication, it will be disco inspired. I’m excited for that, since it is a new direction for Styles. “Aperture,” the lead single, is a five-minute synth-pop track that got stuck in my head right after hearing it. Although it doesn’t have many lyrics, “Aperture” gets the point across with the repeated lyric: “we belong together.” So far, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is my most anticipated album for 2026, so I am crossing my fingers that it holds up to my expectations.

noah kahan – ‘the great divide’

Noah Kahan has been teasing his new album for a while, but he finally announced the title and release date. I seriously could not be more excited! The lead single, also named “The Great Divide,” is a great song and is giving me high expectations for this new album. Kahan’s first album, Stick Season, was a massive hit, and it really got him on the map for folk-pop. As someone from New England, I obviously related to Stick Season, especially the song “Northern Attitude.” Kahan is an incredibly talented songwriter and performer, so I can’t wait to see what he has in store for this new album.

very likely

beyoncé – final installment of the trilogy

For the past four years, Beyoncé has been working on a trilogy of albums. The first, Renaissance, was a dance and disco inspired pop album released in 2022. The second, Cowboy Carter, was a country album released in 2024. According to this two-year schedule, the final act of the trilogy should be released in 2026. The genre of the third album is currently a mystery. Some people are speculating that it will be a rock album, some people say it will be rap. I would love a rock album, but honestly, I will enjoy anything Beyoncé puts out.

Renaissance was probably my favorite album of 2022, and I listened to it on repeat. Often the melodies will get stuck in my head, and I just need to listen to the whole album again. Cowboy Carter was also great, and critically acclaimed. Cowboy Carter won Album of the Year at the Grammys this past year, making it the first Beyoncé album to win that award. Whatever genre the next Beyoncé album is, I’m sure she will crush it, and I’m excited to see what she puts out.

olivia rodrigo – Or3

Even though she only has around 30 songs out, Olivia Rodrigo is constantly in the cultural conversation. She has charisma, great lyrics, and a captivating stage presence. She is also very politically active, which makes her even more compelling to lots of people. Rodrigo has been teasing her newest album for a few months, so many people are guessing it will be released in 2026. Even though a date hasn’t been released, Rodrigo releasing an album this year is a safe bet, since Guts came out three years ago.

In terms of content, I am expecting some heartbreak songs on this upcoming project. Rodrigo and British actor Louis Partridge allegedly went through a breakup very recently, so that will most likely be a strong theme of her next album. Either way, I am down for whatever she puts out. Rodrigo’s last album, Guts, went bigger and better than everything on Sour, her first album. The ballads were heartbreaking, and the pop-rock songs went hard. I have nothing but high hopes for this next album, and I can’t wait to hear it.

wishful thinking

phoebe bridgers

It’s been about five years since Punisher, the last Phoebe Bridgers album, and in my opinion, that is way too long. Not to say that Bridgers hasn’t been booked and busy the past few years. She had a feature on “Nothing New” by Taylor Swift, as well as the incredible “Ghost in the Machine” by SZA. She also made an album with Boygenius, her band with Lucy Dacus and Julian Baker. All of that music was great, but I am really hoping this is the year we get another Bridgers solo album.

carly rae jepsen

I have been hearing online rumors about a new Carly Rae Jepsen album, but this one is probably wishful thinking. I have pretty much no reason to think Jepsen would release an album this year. On the one hand, I know Jepsen is incredibly busy right now. She is about to have a baby, and I am so happy for her and her husband. On the other hand, it’s been three years since her last album, and I am really missing the amazing pop music she puts out. Whether she is doing upbeat dance-pop or groovy disco-inspired music, Jepsen is always making hits. Unfortunately, those hits tend to fly under the radar for most people, but Jepsen does have her dedicated fans. I am one of those dedicated fans, so whenever a new album is released, I’ll be listening on repeat.

Getting Excited!

There are so many artists that I hope put out music this year, but these were my main six. Music is unpredictable, though, and I’m sure my favorite album of the year will be one that I didn’t even mention in this article. We will see once the year is done. Overall, I’m excited for this year of music, and I hope everyone reading this article gets an album released by their favorite artist.