2026 Academy Awards: Results, Shocking Moments, And Long-Coming Achievements

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 98th Academy Awards aired live on ABC on March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The award show was hosted by Conan O’Brien, who set the tone for the night with an energetic, fun opening monologue poking fun at some of this year’s nominees. The night was full of big moments, so let’s get into it!

Starting strong with Weapons’ Amy Magidan winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role. This comes 40 years after Madigan’s first nomination in 1985, setting the record for the longest time between an actor’s first and latest nominations.

Sinnners continued to win over audiences when Miles Caton performed the Oscar-nominated original song from the film, “I Lied to You”. The performance illustrated the cultural significance of the film, incorporating and highlighting Black artistry and culture, which resonated with audiences everywhere. A standout of the performance was the appearance of retired ballet dancer, Misty Copeland, dubbed “the most famous living ballerina” by Time Magazine.

The show also featured one of the longest and most heartwrenching In Memoriams the Academy Award Show has seen in recent memory. With the passing of so many film icons this past year, it is no surprise that the memorial segment of the show did not leave a dry eye in the house. Stars Demi Moore, Meg Ryan, Michael McKean, Billy Crystal, Kathy Bates, and more paid tribute to astounding filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner, along with a heartfelt tribute to Catherine O’Hara and Diane Keaton given by Rachel McAdams.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman to win Best Cinematography. Only three women have ever been nominated in this category prior, which made the win by Durald Arkapaw that much sweeter. She was recognized for her cinematography work on Sinners.

KPop Demon Hunters make history as the first K-Pop song to ever win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. The Performance of “Golden” by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Am, who star in the smash-hit show KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix, brought joy and representation to the show like no other.

Michael B. Jordan finally got his Best Actor Oscar, and Jessie Buckley won her first Academy Award. These two blew audiences away with their work this past year. Jordan has been a long-time coming nominee and winner. His work with award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler goes back nearly 20 years. The duo has created blockbusters like Creed and Black Panther and can now add Sinners to the list. The room erupted when Adrien Brody announced Jordan as the winner. Safe to say your favorite actor is also Hollywood’s favorite actor.

Buckley, an Irish actress, earned her spotlight for the astonishing work in Chloé Zhao’s Hament, which tells the story of Agnes, a healer sensitive to the world around her, who builds a home with William, a local tutor and aspiring playwright. As their lives fracture, they are tested by distance, silence, and grief. After giving a stunning acceptance speech, the crowd applauded. It really was not even close; Buckley’s performance in Hamnet was incomparable.

And finally, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and many more, won Best Picture in a tight race against its counterparts.

This year’s Oscars were full of big moments for many actors, actresses, and films. Head to the 98th Academy Awards Website for the full rundown of all the nominees and winners from the night!