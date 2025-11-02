2025: The Revival Of The Movie Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the big screens to film festivals, 2025 has been a remarkable year in the film industry. Despite having a few big movies here and there, over the past several years Hollywood has left much to be desired. But this all changed this year. Be it action, superheroes, romance, big blockbusters or horror films, this year has brought something for everyone.

Starting with superhero movies, my personal genre. This year has revived the genre many had buried away after huge hits like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. This started with the release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, the film that brought back a sense of nostalgia to the films of Marvel’s past. Unlike many of their newest releases, the heroes weren’t these all-powerful gods that can do no wrong and are often invincible. They were simply a group of misfits and anti-heroes that in any other scenario shouldn’t work, but despite all odds do. Much like the original Avengers, they must put their differences aside and fight for the greater good.

The characters, however, were not the only thing that made this movie so enjoyable; the actual storyline was essential in winning the hearts of fans. As previously stated, this movie brought back images of Marvel’s older movies. This was not a plot of epic proportions; it was instead much more contained on this planet. In the film, the main characters must fight Bob, played by Lewis Pullman, a normal man who has been given superpowers by a secret organization run by the director of the CIA, Valentina Allegra. One thing that the trials didn’t account for, however, was Bob’s mental state. His newfound superpowers caused one of his major struggles, his depression, to take over not only him but the entire city, forcing everyone in New York to face their deepest darkest thoughts.

Much like Iron Man 3 and WandaVision, the underlying storyline of the film is one based on mental health. In the film, each of the main characters is going through a struggle of their own; they must rely on one another to help them overcome all the pain and suffering they have experienced. The movie shows a well-thought-out representation of what it can be like to live with depression. How some days it is all-consuming and some days not as much, but it is there nonetheless, no matter how much they try to hide it from one another. It also portrays greatly how having a support system is not only helpful but could save someone’s life.

The movie also brought back fan favorites like Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, and Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan. It shows what the characters have been up to since their last appearance and helps flesh out their backstory. The movie explores Belova’s backstory and forces her to confront the things she was forced to do while in the Red Room.

It also brought back less fan-loved characters like Wyatt Russel’s John Walker and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost. It added to their backstory, especially Walker’s, making the viewers empathize with the characters they once hated.

Despite the heavy topics the movie tackles, it still brings lots of lighthearted fun. David Harbour reprises his role as Red Guardian, providing plenty of comic relief as the former Captain America of the Soviet Union.

Another superhero movie that elevated the genre this summer was James Gunn’s Superman. A movie that finally focused more on the man than the superhero, but above all, a movie that brought color back to our screens, literally. Superman was the quintessential Gunn experience. A vibrant, funny, and lighthearted experience with great depth.

The movie showed Superman, portrayed by David Corenswet, as he fought off Lex Luther’s attempts to tarnish his reputation and destroy the city as a result of his greed. A commentary on what it is like to be human and how easily people will treat those who are different as a threat.

In this movie, Superman not only battles Luther but also himself as he finds out the message his parents sent him to earth with is not as inspiring as he thought it was. Through his journey, he finds that his humanity, love, fear, and insecurities are what truly make him the hero he is and not the perceptions and expectations of others. He must grapple with letting go of these overbearing expectations and the disappointment of finding out those he most looked up to were not who he thought they were.

It is a great story about humanity and how no matter how different we all are, what makes us human is the same, and at the end of the day, at the most basic level, we all have something in common, we’re all human. We all have fears, insecurities, and love.

Above all, for me, what made this movie great was its pace and color. Over the past years, I have felt that movies, especially superhero ones, have felt rushed. One moment we’re on expedition land and then all of a sudden, it’s a huge third-act fight, and there is no real in between. The story is not told properly, nor is it developed. This movie changed it all, from beginning to end, you can follow every plotline, and they are all properly developed. When we get to the end battle, we see how we got there, and you can follow the development. There is a clear through line.

It also brings color back. Movies lately have gotten darker and darker, literally speaking. Although visual effects over the years have improved greatly, it has been hard to appreciate them as I’m squinting at the movie screen trying to figure out where the main character ends and the background screen as the dark colors all blend together, not Superman though. Gunn brought color and vibrancy back to our screens. From the costumes to the sets, there was color and vibrancy everywhere. This made the movie one of the most enjoyable watches of the year, both because you can actually see what is going on and because it made it a more fun experience to watch.

The superhero genre, however, was not the only one to have a resurgence. When it comes to action this year, it has been jam-packed with it. From the F1 movie to Jurassic Park 2025, it has been filled with action-packed movies.

Personally, my favorite was the F1 movie, maybe because I am a big fan of the sport. Though this would not be my go-to movie to show the complexities of how Formula One strategy works, it is an entertaining, fun movie, nonetheless.

The plot is one we’ve seen time and time again. The older, more experienced athlete comes back to the sport to teach the young shot arrogant athlete how to actually succeed. In the end, despite not liking each other, they learn to work together and save their team.

Though the storyline was an old one, the movie itself felt incredibly fresh with stunning visuals and breathtaking action sequences. The movie was shot during the actual race weekends and had seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as a consultant. This led to many stunning on-track action sequences and gave the viewer an exciting view of what it feels like to be in the driving seat, racing hundreds of miles per hour.

These movies, however, are not all that there is after all. 2025 is far from over, and there is still much to come. With blockbusters like Wicked: For Good still to come, there is still a lot to look forward to as the year winds down. Personally, I’m most excited for A24’s Eternity starring Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, and Miles Teller. The romantic comedy poses the question of “who would you choose to spend eternity with: your husband that died before the two of you could build a life together, or the one that you did build a life with?” An interesting concept and excellent cast from a studio known for its great productions. The movie is sure to deliver laughter, love, and maybe some tears, and I can’t wait to feel it all.

Overall, 2025 has and still will deliver when it comes to the big screens. This makes me hopeful for the years to come as more exciting new projects get announced. It shows the improvement in production and storylines from years passed and proves that the magic of movies might not be dead after all.