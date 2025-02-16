2025 Grammys Fashion: My Top 10 Picks For Best Dressed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though the most awaited topic on Grammy night is always who took home an award, the red-carpet fashion somehow happens becoming the talk of the town with everyone waiting in anticipation to get a glimpse at what their favorite artists are wearing. I too am one of these people and was completely mesmerized by the different looks everyone wore. The 2025 Grammys truly gave us a lot of fashion moments, and here is a list of my top 10!

1) SABRINA CARPENTER

Following the theme of her Short n’ Sweet tour, Sabrina Carpenter wore a dazzling JW Anderson dress paired with a massive Chopard diamond pendant hanging down her back. Carpenter is known for celebrating the fashion of the ‘60s, often taking inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, but for this night she decided to pay homage to Shirley MacLaine’s character Louisa May Foster’s iconic blue dress in the 1964 film What a Way to Go! Her outfit was the ideal look for her, a touch of Hollywood glam mixed with a dash of chic couture perfectly showcasing the aesthetics of her latest album Short n’ Sweet. This look is one of my personal favorites especially because of the Chopard diamond as it was the perfect touch of drama for this look.

2) CHARLI XCX

After the success of her latest album Brat, we see Charli XCX on the Grammys red carpet dressed in a Jean Paul Gaultier couture look just fresh off the runway. Nominated for eight Grammys this year, she walked down the red carpet in a striking corset ensemble that looked both elegant and dramatic, a combination that was gorgeous on her. We also saw her pair this look with a pair of open-toed, knee-high heels, an early 2000s trend that Charli could be on the verge of bringing back into style.

3) doechii

Grammy winner Doechii’s red carpet look is one of the most talked about looks this year. The rapper sported a beautiful Thom Browne look which included a crisp white button-down shirt underneath a grey pinstriped dress. The juxtaposition between the masculine and feminine elements of this look was further solidified by the sculpted hips of the dress and the pinstripe necktie, which added more depth to this outfit and made it more fun. The rapper is known for having an incredible fashion sense and she proved it yet again at the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

4) Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga turned heads at the 2025 Grammys with her stunning gothic-inspired ball gown by designer Samuel Lewis. This look was specially created to draw parallels with her latest album Mayhem which is set to release on March 7. The singer paired her black Victorian Goth-influenced gown with a beautiful green amulet from Tiffany & Co. which tied the whole look together. The gown with its leather bodice and puffy sleeves exudes the aesthetic of a dark romance which ties perfectly with the theme of her new album. Overall, her entire look from the black ball gown to her sporting her pin-straight black hair was a fan favorite this year.

5) RAYE

For her first Grammy nomination, Raye dons a fabulous gown with a bedazzled neckline from Armani Prive. The singer’s look this night was heavily influenced by Old Hollywood Glamour and she completed her fabulous look by sporting those iconic short Hollywood waves. She opted to accessorize her look with just a simple silver watch, a ring, and a pair of black studs showcasing how effortlessly chic her ensemble is and proving that even on the red carpet less can be more when done right.

6) Sierra FerrelL

One of the most underrated looks from the entire night according to me was that of Sierra Ferrell. The country and roots artist wore a beautiful white embellished dress by Jeffrey Kelly Designs and paired it with an embellished headpiece and scepter. The ensemble looked fabulous on her and had a vintage take on a modern look. The singer further added protection stones in the scepter she was holding to help her walk down the carpet and to ward off any negative energy.

7) TEMS

Grammy winner Tems arrived in a gorgeous custom black and gold dress by Robert Wun couture that made her look radiant. A lot of people say that the artist was manifesting taking home the Grammy that night because her ensemble matched the iconic Grammy award, and I can’t say that I disagree. Robert Wun, known for his signature draping, has made another fabulous piece for Tems, the glittering golden top half paired with the elegantly draped bottom half of the dress screams glamorous. She completed this look by having a long glittering stole that extended into gloves which brings a modern twist to this look and even sported a pair of beautiful, orange earrings that helped enhance the regal look of this ensemble.

8) J BALVIN

Colombian singer J Balvin showed up at the Grammys red carpet wearing a timeless Dior men’s look. The singer, known for his fashion, wore a sleek tailored suit underneath a dapper silk coat. Though Balvin stuck to a classic suit, the addition of the coat off Dior’s runway showcases how much the artist values high fashion and effectively illustrates the power of a timeless and classic look.

9) Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae turned heads at the Grammys by wearing a blue power suit by the label Area. This edgy look was tied together with a police hat and gold chains that were draped around her outfit. The singer also went shirtless under the suit making a bold fashion choice that ultimately looked chic and made a striking statement. The artist known for her avant-garde fashion choices, once again proved that you can have fun with your look, while still keeping it effortlessly cool.

10) MUSTARD

When it comes to men’s red-carpet fashion, we all can get a bit tired of seeing the same black suits no matter how classic they are, this is exactly what Mustard decided he’d seen enough of and pulled off a look that looks both cozy and fun. Producer Mustard popped out at the Grammys with a cozy patchwork sweater look by Kapital. Despite his look being a tad bit more casual than the rest of the looks we have seen so far, he still looks dapper and chic, especially with how he paired this look.

Those are my top ten best dressed at this year’s Grammys! Award show season is one of my favorite times of the year both for the nominations as well as the fashion. I loved what this year’s Grammy carpet had in store for us and cannot wait for next year.