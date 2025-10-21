20 Life Lessons Because I Just Turned 20

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

September 15 was the big day — the day my life changed course, the day I said goodbye to my teenage dream. On September 15, I officially turned 20 years old. It is still crazy to write that. The fact that I am a girl in her 20s has not quite sunk in yet.

I feel so incredibly old but still so young. I am excited to embark on my 20s journey, and have made a promise that this decade will be one to remember. Looking back at my teenage years, I did so many incredible things, so imagine the possibilities for my 20s!

I plan to dream more, fear less and, most of all, let it happen.

I cannot claim to be a wise owl, but I was a teenager once (even writing that seems crazy to me). I have learned a lot in my teenage years about what is important in life and what I focus too much on, so here is my take on life at 20.

No one is thinking about you as much as you think

As a kid, I used to picture all the conversations people might’ve had about me when I was not in the room. Do they talk about me when I’m not there? The truth is, they probably don’t. People don’t think about you as much as you think they do, good or bad. Let that give you peace.

You are the main character

You are living your own life, and you deserve to be the center of that life. Your life is about you — you are the main character. Let yourself have the main character moments. You should experience the good and the bad that come with being the main character. It is your life to live, not anyone else’s. You are the only person who has a say in how you live, so make sure it counts.

Not everything is about you

With that being said, everyone is important and everyone is their own main character. Don’t bring down someone else’s moment by making it about yourself. Celebrate others around you and give everyone their own chance to be the star. Every main character knows when it’s time to take a step back

The truth is important

Giving your honest truth is the best way to go, even if it seems harsh; let your thoughts out. Honesty from others has helped me realize things I may have been blind to. Truth and honesty are the only ways to have true relationships.

You only have one life

This may be your first time living, but it is also your last. In our world, “in another life” does not exist — we only have this one. Take that scary jump. This is the only life you have — use it

do it for the thrill

Life is a rollercoaster. Don’t get scared and watch it go by. Live your life to the fullest, and live for the thrill of it all. Go skydiving, swim with the sharks, confess your love in the rain. Don’t let fear scare you away — let it drive you forward. Photo by Muzammil Soorma on Unsplash

You never know unless you try

There are plenty of people who never reached their dreams because they didn’t believe in themselves, so believe in yourself. The only way to get what you want is to have faith. You never know if you will fail unless you try something, so why not try it? After all, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

It’s not that deep

Life is not that deep. What anyone else thinks of you is not that deep. You know your own worth. Laugh when you can, say that silly joke and just be kind. When something bad happens, don’t let it rub too deep.

It’s okay to let the past go

It feels scary giving up on a dream or changing so much from your past self, but it’s okay to let the past go. Take a deep breath and take that next step. Deciding to switch my major was scary, but I learned to let it go and take a step in a new direction.

At the same time, it’s okay to hold onto the past

If something is important to you, hold onto it. Our past is a part of who we are, and holding on to our memories is important. Don’t feel the need to turn your back on something that’s important.

It’s okay if your life changes course

Change can be scary, especially when unexpected, but no one has their whole life planned out exactly the way it will go. No one truly can know what their future holds. When life changes course, let it, because holding on to something for too long just makes it harder to say goodbye.

It’s not the end, even if it seems like it

Life is full of surprises, and when everything seems like it is crashing down, something good is right around the corner. Life won’t always be up, but it certainly will not always be down. If your life is in a down, just remember the next thing that happens is a spike back up.

make your playlists fun

Put that song on your playlist that you secretly love, or jam out to your silly songs. Having music on that truly brings you joy is the best way to do it. Whatever song is your guilty pleasure, keep listening to it and keep having fun. My favorite playlists are the ones where the music is just silly and fun. This is a favorite of my own.

Dance in the mirror

Let loose and dance. Dancing makes the world go ’round. My favorite way to destress is to just dance in the mirror and trust, it helps. When I’m down, I put on my favorite tunes and just dance it out (Meredith Gray and Cristina Yang were right).

Seek friendship

I’m taking Gracie Abram’s lyrics with me into my 20s: “No chance I waste my twenties on random men. Not one of them is smarter than all my friends.” I would be nothing if it were not for the incredible friendships I have formed along the way: friends like my sister who have been there for me through it all, friends like Nick who I always goof off with and friends like Ella who make me a better person.

Love yourself

Life does not get good until you decide to love yourself. The most life-changing experience I have ever had was discovering how to love myself for exactly who I am. The confidence of loving yourself radiates off of you and draws people in.

Be the odd one out

Be different. If you are the same as everyone else, then who are you really? I started doing the niche things I love, and I created a life I was proud of. Whatever small thing you love, love them proudly. I love One Direction, like LOVE One Direction. I’m also a huge nerd when it comes to math (I can name 118 digits of pi) and I have a book collection.

Love what you love, love who you love

I feel like most of these lessons are about being yourself, but it’s true. Love what you love and who you love with your whole heart. Love is one of the best emotions — use it.

Stand up for what’s important

Be the change you wish to see in the world. Start with the person in the mirror. If you are passionate about something, fight for it.

Life keeps moving, and so can you