18 Unfiltered: My First Year As An Adult

Adulthood is bound to be filled with ups and downs, but with my 19th birthday on Nov. 17, I wanted to reflect on just how much fun my first year of adulthood has been. I would not have as much fun as I did without my friends by my side. I made sure to have a good time even though most of my time went to my academics, which is always important! Additionally, having my own independence made me experience an abundance of new things, which widens my perspective on enjoying your life to the fullest. Though there is a wide variety of things I engaged in, I wanted to focus on three main categories of things that I did and went to: concerts, University of Connecticut events, and, lastly, trips.

concerts

The first big thing I did was go to a concert on my birthday! I brought along my best friend since eigth grade, Christian, so we could have fun together. One of my favorite artists, bixby, had a show in Brooklyn, New York, so I knew I had to attend. Another artist I really like, Joon, had opened for bixby, and it could not have been more perfect. I had finally gotten to hear my favorite song by bixby, “are you sleeping alone again”, live; it was a dream come true. After screaming along to the lyrics the whole night, at the end, we got to meet them, and it was one of the happiest moments of my life.

Later on in Newark, New Jersey, my best friend had invited me to go see the K-pop group BABYMONSTER, and we had just as much fun! Their songs are so catchy, and I was most definitely singing along the entire night. Each of the members had solo performances, and I deeply enjoyed both Asa’s and Rami’s. Overall, it was super fun and I was glad to spend it with Christian.

Uconn events

Anything drag-related, I love every bit, which is why I was excited to see the line-up of drag queens performing. My eyes especially lit up seeing Lana Ja’Rae hosting the show, someone whom I really loved on season 17 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The performers were so talented, and I admire their dancing skills because I could never do what they did on that stage. At the end, I got to meet everybody, including Lana! This was so exciting, and I cannot wait for the next one!

When I saw that Trixie and Katya would be at UConn, I immediately knew that I had to attend. I have been a fan for years after discovering them on RuPaul’s Drag Race and continuing to watch them on YouTube and their show, “UNHhhh”, and having this opportunity presented to me, I had to take it. The show was so fun, and their jokes made me laugh so much that my cheeks started hurting. Their humor is unbeatable, and I will never forget that night.

Throughout both the spring and fall semesters, I got to enjoy a variety of different UConn games, such as women’s basketball and hockey, as well as men’s soccer and hockey, with my friends Briseis and Lindsay! I am glad that UConn has provided me with the opportunity to attend these games as they are so fun to watch, especially with those closest to you! I am looking forward to continuing to go to more games in the future!

Here at UConn, UCONNIC is a night full of music at Gampel Pavilion. After waiting for what felt like years, my friends and I were able to get barricade to see all artists who performed, DJs Onname and NL, Saby, Edgehill, Raveena, and The Driver Era. Even though I only knew of Raveena and The Driver Era beforehand, all the artists were so talented! I loved it all! On top of that, Ross Lynch, who is part of The Driver Era, sang the song “On My Own” from his time in Teen Beach Movie 2. I love the Teen Beach Movie series, and to hear him sing that live warmed my heart. Overall, an amazing performance from all artists.

trips

For my best friend’s birthday, he brought me along to New York with him! We did so many fun things, from going out to eat and shopping at K-Pop stores, to watching the “Little Shop of Horrors” and visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. This was my first time in New York for a day trip, and being able to experience all of these new things with someone who I love dearly made it just that more exciting. So many exciting things in one day!

Over the summer, I went with my family to Rhode Island, where we got to do a variety of fun activities. We were able to have many fun beach days with our dogs, do a bit of a shopping spree, and got to eat at The Nordic, which is known for its high-end food selection. I always loved the beach growing up, so being able to have fun on the shore made me super happy.

wrapping up 18

After reflecting on the variety of things I engaged in during my first year in adulthood, I am glad to say I do not regret a single thing. Something I took to heart this past year is that it is good to put yourself out there and not be afraid of attending and doing new activities. You should always live your life to the fullest! From concerts to a diverse amount of UConn events, and lastly, trips with family and friends, I truly loved every bit. I am glad to have these special people in my life to enjoy these events with as well, and I could not have as much fun as I did without them! Now, onto 19!