15 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes With Things You Already Own

We’ve all been there: Halloween’s right around the corner and you suddenly realize you have no costume. Don’t panic, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re going solo, pairing up with a friend or coordinating something with a large group, these 15 easy, last-minute costume ideas can all be made from things you probably already own.

Singles

Sometimes the best costumes are the ones you can pull together solo. These ideas are cute, quick and guaranteed to make an impression, even if you only have an hour before the party.

1. Mavis (Hotel Transylvania)

Go full gothic glam with this easy Mavis look. Throw on a black dress, apply some black lipstick and pair it with red-and-black knee-high socks and Converse. It’s simple, spooky and instantly recognizable.

2. Princess Diaries

Channel your inner Mia Thermopolis with this effortlessly classy costume. All you need is a white corset or tank top, a white skirt, a tiara, gloves, sunglasses and a headset. Finish the look by putting your hair in a sleek bun, and you’ll look just like the princess-in-training herself.

3. Princess and the Pea

This one’s cute, comfy, and perfect for a last-minute look. Grab your favorite pajama set, a sleeping eye mask, a tiara and a small pea pod plushie (or even a green ball) to tie it all together. Cozy and clever.

4. Mermaid

If you love experimenting with makeup, this one’s for you. Focus on shimmery, holographic eyeshadow and highlight, then pair it with teal, purple or iridescent clothing. Add a few seashell accessories or glitter for that magical under-the-sea, siren vibe.

5. Mummy

A very on-brand Halloween classic that never fails. Wear a white top and bottoms, then wrap yourself in toilet paper or gauze strips for a perfectly undone look. Add smoky eye makeup or fake blood for a final touch.

Singles (That Could Be Groups)

These looks can work great on their own or as a spontaneous matching moment with friends. They’re simple, flexible and totally doable last-minute.

6. Reverse Cowgirl

Take the cowgirl look up a notch by pairing an Uno reverse card with a hat and boots. It’s an easy way to make a simple costume a little more creative, and it always gets a reaction.

7. Animal

A go-to classic for a reason. This is another “makeup-centered” costume. Add a small nose, whiskers or a touch of sparkly eyeshadow to enhance the animal’s features. Choose an outfit that fits your animal: a cheetah print top, a cozy brown look for a bear or soft neutrals for a deer. Cats, rabbits and zebras are easy options, too. Finish it off with some ears or antlers, and you’re good to go.

8. Magic Mike

If you’re going for something bold, this one’s a showstopper. Throw on a backwards hat or bandana, a white tank top, jeans, a tie and channel your inner Channing Tatum. It’s confident, funny and definitely a crowd favorite.

9. Victoria’s Secret Angel

There are two directions you can take: comfy or glam. Go cozy with a matching pajama set and angel wings, or go full bombshell with a sparkly bralette, heels and angel wings. Either way, you’ll be heaven-sent.

Duos

A good duo costume never goes out of style. These are easy to coordinate, instantly recognizable, and perfect for two people who want to stand out together.

10. Serena & Blair

Spotted: the ultimate duo costume. This one’s instantly recognizable if you’ve got a blonde and a brunette. Both of you can wear white blouses, dark skirts and ties, but make sure to dress accordingly to your character. Serena’s look should be a little messy and carefree, while Blair’s is polished, preppy and perfectly put together.

11. Chef’s Kiss & French Kiss

This creative pair is both funny and easy to pull off. For chef’s kiss, grab a chef’s hat, an apron, maybe a wooden spoon and add kiss marks all over your outfit. For French kiss, go classic Parisian with a beret, black-and-white stripes, a baguette and the same lipstick kisses. It’s cute, clever and guaranteed to earn a few compliments.

Groups

Whether you’re going out with your roommates, your friend group or your entire sorority, these group costumes are easy to coordinate and even easier to pull off.

12. Kiss, Marry, Kill

A group costume that’s equal parts clever and cute, and chances are, you already have everything you need. Kiss wears all red with some kiss prints, marry wears all white with a veil, and kill goes all black with a prop weapon. You can coordinate with matching corsets or let everyone add their own spin. You really can’t go wrong with this one.

13. Disney Princesses

Timeless, instantly recognizable and perfect for any group size. Each princess has her own signature color, making this costume super easy to customize. Grab a corset or dress in your princess’s color, add a tiara or a themed accessory (like Belle’s rose or Snow White’s apple) and you’ll have the perfect princess look.

14. Men In Black

This one’s sleek, simple and perfect for a larger group. All you need is a white button-up, black skirt or pants, a black jacket, a tie and, of course, sunglasses. It’s mysterious yet fashionable.

15. Sun, Moon, & Star

A stunning trio costume that’s equal parts creative and easy to pull together. The sun wears gold or yellow, the moon shines in silver, and the star goes for navy or black with celestial accessories. Makeup can tie it all together by adding a touch of body glitter or sparkly hairspray for an ethereal glow. Together, the look feels bright, cohesive and effortless.

Endless options this halloween!

Whether you’re throwing something together 30 minutes before a party or just don’t feel like spending money on a full costume, these ideas are perfect for keeping it cute, simple and creative. Halloween doesn’t have to be stressful. Sometimes, the best looks come straight from your own closet.