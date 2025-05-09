11 Things I Learned The Hard Way My Senior Year Of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As I sit in my childhood bedroom, my last final already turned in, I face one definitive and terrifying truth: college is over. It’s a bittersweet sentiment, one that feels overwhelmingly untrue. It feels like just yesterday I pitched my article 11 Things I Learned The Hard Way My Freshman Year, having no idea I would make this a yearly occurrence (I would’ve picked a smaller number if I had). Every year of college has changed me as a person in ways I could not imagine, with this year being especially tough. So, for the final time, here is my latest batch of lessons.

1. The End of College Mirrors the Beginning

I never really understood why Taylor Swift sang “How can a person know everythin’ at eighteen, but nothin’ at twenty-two?” until my 22nd birthday started to creep closer. Suddenly, I’m back in my hometown, and all my dorm items are sprawled throughout my house. My parents are still the same, and so is the Harry Styles shrine on my wall. I somehow feel both 18 again and the most unlike myself I’ve ever been. A lot of it reminds me of the summer before college, except this time, I have no idea where I’m going next.

2. Do the Side Quest

From writing profiles for UConn Journalism’s winter newsletter to appearing in a video for university communications, my senior year has been the year of the side quest — the year of saying yes to whatever random opportunity comes my way. I’ve struggled with becoming involved in things or places I felt I didn’t belong, but this year I learned that putting yourself out there can lead to the most random of fun opportunities.

3. Apply for the Things You’re ‘Unqualified’ For

On a similar note, apply for everything. You won’t get chosen unless someone thinks you have what it takes. This year, I took on the roles of president of Her Campus at UConn and social media editor at UConn’s literary magazine, Long River Review. Having a leadership role at one magazine, let alone two, was quite the feat, one I felt unqualified for many times. I am so proud of the work I have accomplished, and now know that I can do anything I set my mind to.

4. You Are Worthy Of Love

If you read my junior year lessons article, you’ll remember my lament about dating apps. Without giving too much detail, let’s just say that senior year taught me that not all dating app experiences are bad.

5. Relationship OCD is very real and very hard

Toward the beginning of my senior year, I was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder. I could write pages upon pages about the myths surrounding OCD and how it actually affects my life, but I find this information to be pretty accessible. However, upon entering my first real relationship, I was plagued with a pretty bad case of relationship OCD. ROCD is not often talked about, causing me to cling to Reddit and YouTube videos from 10 years ago. Thankfully, my partner is incredibly understanding, but I wish more people took the time to learn about the subgenres of OCD and how real they are.

6. 14 Cases of Strep Throat are not normal

I’ve had at least 14 cases of strep throat since I started college, nine of which occurred during my senior year. When this first started happening, I felt crazy. I was constantly exhausted, unable to focus, and just straight-up ill. I’ve had to beg doctors to listen to me, to believe I wasn’t just dealing with a one-off bacterial infection. I’m still dealing with all of this, but boy, has it been hard. Which brings me to my next point…

7. Adult Tonsilectomies Hurt like a B*tch

A month and a half ago, I had my tonsils and adenoids evicted from my body. Everyone says this surgery is abnormally painful in adults and can take months to fully heal. I tend to look on the bright side in terms of pain and hope my tolerance will make things bearable. I learned the hard way that even the toughest of twenty-one-year-olds will be knocked out by a pesky adult tonsillectomy.

8. Wear the Hat

You know when you don’t wear a hat because you feel like everyone can tell you’re not a hat girl? Wear the hat (or whatever hat-equivalent thing is in your life). I promise no one notices.

9. The Lasts Will Happen When You Least Expect It

The final semester of college is full of lasts, many of which happen without anyone noticing. I can’t even remember the last time all of my friends went to the dining hall, or I cried about an assignment. This is your reminder to cherish every moment of senior year, it may very well be the last time you ever do that exact thing.

10. Storrs, CT Is Kinda Cool

Ok fine, maybe I’ve been learning this one all along, but it feels extra relevant right now. As much as I’ve hated Storrs for its horrific parking and rural outskirts, it is certainly a beautiful college town. I wish I would’ve taken more opportunities to go on hikes, eat at different cafes, and just sit by the lake and think.

11. Senior Year is a lot to process – you’re going to feel weird

Lately, I’ve been having a hard time processing my emotions. After so many goodbyes and lasts and exciting moments, I’ve gone home and stared at my Instagram feed. I’ve been expecting to be a blubbery mess, but instead I find myself kind of stoic. Senior year is a lot, and I’ve been trying to give myself extra grace.

I finished my bachelor’s degree on a Sunday afternoon, and now my cap and gown sit in a Target bag on my floor. As I try to grapple with how weird this season of life is, I remain grateful for all of the lessons I have learned. I’m not quite sure how to finish an article that represents the last four years of my life, so I’ll just say this. If you have been a part of my UConn journey in any way, shape, or form, thank you, and I love you. I’m excited to see what happens next.