10 Unique Couples Costume For The ‘Whimsy Plague’ Of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “Whimsy Plague”: a condition marked by arts and crafts, romanticism, and a deep need to make everything unique, eccentric and Pinterest-worthy. This Halloween, it’s not about being the “sexiest nurse” or the “cop and robber,” it’s about entering our childhoods, bringing back color and creativity in a “Beige AI” era. Whether you and your partner (or bestie) are “whimsy” or not, these 10 couple costumes are perfect for embracing your weirdness in a trendy way.

Sun & Moon

The ultimate cosmic duo. This paring captures opposites: light and dark, warm and cool. Just make sure to make this costume whimsical! For the Sun, go for golds, metallic oranges, or sparkly yellows — think radiant not just with colors but textures. Some examples of textures to include are silk, sequence, glitter, thin cotton, or even soft lace. Pair it with a headpiece and shimmery eyes for the full effect (maybe even some body glitter or gold leaf detailing). In contrast, the Moon should feel ethereal and otherworldly in a moody, serene way. Use Silvers, icy blues, and pearlescent fabrics. Flowy sheer capes, or satin dresses paired with a headpiece or star jewelry ties the outfit together. When you stand together with your partner, it will create dreamy costumes that stand out from the Halloweekend crowds. Bonus points for homemade masks!

Storm & Rainbow

Every good storm ends with a rainbow. This costume continues the opposites attract that we saw in Sun and Moon, but with a bit more chaos and color. For storm go for deep grays and multiple shades of blues, and add some silver, crystal, or pearls to give that glistening rain drop effect. For a storm, an umbrella can fulfill the job of thunder cloud, and a halo of rain. Continue adding accessories like chains, cloud earrings, or a cute raincoats. For the Rainbow, think 2019 high saturation/golden hour aesthetic (stay with me), heighten the contrast and make it unapologetically warm and bright. You can layer vivid hues or even iridescent materials (like cellophane) and pastel mesh. You can also incorporate heavy 2020 style blush, and vibrant bold eyeshadow looks. Just be artsy!

Princess and her Jester

Think “Renaissance fair.” This costume captures the contrast between elegance and “whimsy.” The princess wears a flowing gown with embroidery or velvet textures and soft shimmering fabric, symbolizing grace and royalty. You can incorporate satin gloves, tiaras, THE medieval cone shaped princess hat (called a Hennin), and don’t forget to layers to add depth! Beside her is her jester, bursting with colors, patterns, mismatched fabrics, bells, and a sharper aesthetic overall completing the princess presence. They are the perfect pair, sweet and silly.

Jareth and Sarah: Labyrinth (1986)

Jareth and Sarah have a dreamlike tension between fantasy and reality. Inspired by David Bowie’s iconic Goblin King, Jareth’s costume thrives on drama. You can use structured jackets with sharp shoulders, high collars, lace cuffs, and hints of glitter or silver embroidery. A crystal orb prop and tousled blonde wig completes the look (the wig is a necessity). Sarah contrasts him with softness and wonder, wearing a flowing white or cream gown with puffed sleeves, lace, and pearl details inspired by 1980s fantasy fashion. Together, they recreate the elegance of Labyrinth, a tale of temptation, courage, and self-discovery. When paired, their costumes feel timeless and cinematic, perfect for those drawn to romance and theatrical charm.

Alice and Mad hatter

Alice and the Mad Hatter offer a playful yet instantly recognizable couple’s costume. Alice has her iconic blue dress and apron contrasting the Mad Hatter’s multicolored clothes. This makes for yet another visually engaging costume for any Halloween setting. Beyond aesthetics, the costume invites creative interpretation — accessories like oversized hats, teacups, or patterned stockings can elevate the look. The Mad Hatter is open for all sorts of weird creative even steampunk-inspired makeup, but Alice too can play with textures and colors as long as she has that soft, doll-like look. Any of these choices can add personality without losing authenticity. It’s a pairing that balances nostalgia with fun, giving couples the opportunity to showcase both coordination and individuality.

Cheshire Cat and the white rabbit

This one’s for the couples who love mischief. The Cheshire Cat ensemble can be made with bold purples and pinks, and even a tail or fuzzy leg warmers with the classic sly grin. The White Rabbit’s look has a crisp waistcoat, pocket watch, and perhaps oversized spectacles or a monocle. It’s helpful to look at Victorian style-clothes for the rabbit, to give a little more depth and uniqueness to the all-white look. Accessories like whimsical gloves, patterned tights, or a small teacup prop add subtle nods to Wonderland without feeling tacky. Together, the pair is eccentric and mysterious.

moth and lamp

I know it’s odd, but that’s the point. There’s many ways you can go about this — a simpler version is represented in the Pinterest photo below. The Moth can use soft textured wings, antennae, and subtle bug-like patterns on the whole outfit or just the wings. The Lamp, on the other hand, can just buy a lamp shade or can create a full body look, something that fits the vibe of Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast, or a tripod lamp (the leg with a heel/fishnets). This duo balances humor with creativity, letting each person showcase personality while turning a simple idea into a standout look.

Jack and acacia from Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart (2013)

Earlier this year, around January, I remembered this movie from my childhood. It became a huge thing between me and my best friend because it took me an entire month to find based on the little details I could remember (even Akinator couldn’t help me). I’m hoping you weird kids (like myself) know what it is and are ready to give it justice. The Jack and Acacia costume is dramatic and enchanting. Jack can be created with a dark, fitted jacket with subtle embroidery, and a crisp shirt and boots. Acacia can shine in flowing red fabrics, layered skirts, or a corset accented with delicate embroidery and shimmering floral details. Accessories like a feathered hat, gloves, roses, and, of course, a clock, add the personality and depth we’re going for this Halloween.

A Very Hungry Caterpillar

An ode to our childhood, the Very Hungry Caterpillar costume is playful, colorful, and crafty. One person can be the Caterpillar, and the other can be the food. The caterpillar can have segmented body pieces in bright “art teacher” patterns. Add in a Caterpillar hat, scarf, and brown antennae. Now for the treats: the other person can be a collage of a bunch of food eaten or one giant piece of their favorite food (a slice of cake, or a juicy apple), with a bite taken out of it. Thoughtful details like patterned fabrics, playful props, or subtle textures make the duo bold and interactive.

Candy Land!