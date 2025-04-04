10 Tips For Navigating Study Abroad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many, the idea of spending a semester across the globe in a new culture and city sounds like a dream. Walking through historic cobblestone streets, finally taking a break from the fast-paced lifestyle of New England, all while being serenaded by local buskers…what’s not to love? Lucky for you, the University of Connecticut offers a wide variety of study abroad programs for various majors and location preferences. From England to Sweden to Ireland to Dublin, the UConn EGL office will make sure that you find the best fitting abroad program for you. Last semester, I had the privilege of participating in ISI Florence’s program in Florence, Italy. Here are my top tips after navigating those four months abroad:

1.) Culture shock: It’s Real!

No matter where you choose to travel to, I can guarantee that you are going to go through some form of culture shock. Whether that be from the type of food, the pricing of groceries, the friendliness of locals (or lack thereof), or the pace of life, you’re going to have to adjust to a culture outside of your own. The best way to tackle it is with respect and an open mind, you’re here to learn, after all!

Original photo by Makenna Rozzi

2.) Give Yourself Grace

This is no vacation, so don’t expect it to be one. As much as I adored and am grateful for my time abroad, they were still some of the most difficult months of my life. From lost credit cards, risky nighttime situations, strained relationships, and overwhelming pressure to just keep yourself afloat, let alone pass all your classes, you’re going to find yourself under a lot of stress. Just remember that no one is perfect, and it’s ok to make mistakes! Rely on others when you need them, give yourself some grace, and keep on swimming!

3.) Social Media: more than a photo

Jealousy is a trap I’m sure we all fall into when scrolling through Instagram or TikTok, especially when looking at photos from abroad. Remember, though, these are just the highlights! They don’t show the hangry frustration when getting lost, the embarrassment of getting wiped out by a wave, the blistered and bleeding feet after walking 15K steps daily, or the exhaustion of lugging suitcases and bags up flights of stairs. It may not all be shown, but it’s all a part of traveling. And an important one at that! If it was easy, you wouldn’t be growing!

Original photo by Makenna Rozzi

4.) Research, Research, Research

One of the best things you can do to set yourself up for success when studying abroad is to research as much as you can. You’re going to want to know what type of outlet is used in your home country, how to get phone service, how to say at least basic phrases in the native language, and how to use local transportation. You’ll be able to get most of this information through your program advisors, but it’s still important to do your own research to make sure all your bases are covered!

Original photo by Makenna Rozzi

5.) Budgeting is your friend

Whatever amount you think you’re going to need while abroad, add about $1000. I had been saving for this trip since my freshman year and still found myself zeroing out my bank account by the end. I recommend giving yourself a weekly budget for groceries and little outings on top of separate budgets for each weekend you spend traveling. Things will go wrong, so make sure you leave yourself emergency funding as well. Cut corners where you can, but also remember you’ll only be this young living abroad once! Let yourself experience it! The money may go, but the memories will last a lifetime.

6.) Homesick? Find your routine!

I can guarantee that within the first few weeks, you’re going to have moments where you feel that achy pang of homesickness. This is when it becomes extremely important to get in touch with your normal hobbies and routines that you had at home. If you’re a runner, lace up those sneakers! If you’re a reader, find your local library! Personally, I made sure to set out some time to FaceTime the people I love at least once a week, and was even able to find a volunteer group to not only keep up on my love for crocheting but also help out some families in the local hospital.

Original photo by Makenna Rozzi

7.) Safety first!

Safety should always be your top priority, especially when traveling in a foreign country. You’re going to have a target on your back as an outsider, so keep yourself aware! Try your best not to travel completely alone, especially if you’re a woman and it’s at night. Stay away from train stations and other sketchy areas, and make sure all your personal belongings are zipped up at the front of your body! One of my holy grails throughout the semester was this crossbody bag I found on Amazon. If you do find yourself in danger, make sure you know the emergency number for your country! Always watch out for yourself and others!

8.) Go outside your comfort zone

What I am most grateful for when looking back at my time abroad is its ability to get myself out of my comfort zone. As someone who grew up fairly introverted and whose college weekends were always spent inside her dorm (which is totally fine if that’s what you enjoy!), being in a foreign country gave me the opportunity to try new things and interact with new people (who little did I know would grow into some of my best friends). Doing this let me get to know myself better and move towards becoming the person I want to be. So whether you’re boarding that 8-hour flight across the ocean or not, push yourself outside your typical boundaries; you never know what you might find!

Original photo by Makenna Rozzi

9.) Trust yourself!

This was one of the hardest lessons to learn for me while abroad. As someone who often finds herself riddled with self-doubt, the idea of solo traveling across the globe was petrifying. What if my luggage gets lost? What if my flight gets canceled? What if I can’t find help? Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that these things won’t happen, because many of them did for me. What I can tell you is that you will figure it out. You will push through. You will find a way. You are so much more resilient and smarter than you know, and studying abroad is your chance to prove that, not only to others but to yourself!

10.) Make Time to reflect

Studying abroad not only helps you grow towards the future, it helps you reflect on the past. It shows you how big the world truly is and can hold the power to completely shift your perspective on things. This is your time to find yourself outside of your college hometown. Look at where you are now and see how it aligns with where you want to be. What is serving you? What isn’t? Sometimes space can allow us an opportunity to see things as they truly are. So as important as it is to live in the moment, make sure to set some time aside to take advantage of the unique opportunity to assess your life from across the globe. I promise you won’t regret it!

Original photo by Makenna Rozzi

And there we have all of my top tips to consider when studying abroad! Whether you’re already booked and ready for the fall, or you’re future semester across the globe is still in the works, I hope this article has offered you some helpful insight into the navigation process. The road can get a bit rocky, but I promise you it will be more than worth it in the end. Safe travels!