10 Personalized Gifts For Everyone On Your List

As the holiday season quickly approaches so does the searching for the perfect gifts. As much as I love gift-giving, it can get tricky to find new and exciting items. Especially ones that are meaningful or personalized for them. I’ve spent lots of time shopping to find some of the best personalized gifts this year that will be special for your loved ones depending on their interests.

1. The Jewelry Lover

My current obsession has been building my bracelet stack (and trying to remember to wear it). Baublebar’s custom tennis bracelet is a great addition to any jewelry lover’s stack. Whether you choose just a letter or their name this bracelet will add a touch of sparkle to any collection.

2. The Dog Parent

Over the years, the amount of pet parent gifts I’ve given and received is in the dozens. They are my favorite gift to give and get, as we all love our pets. These sweaters from Uncommon Goods are my favorite as the stitching and artwork are beautiful and include my favorite holiday tradition- the ugly sweater.

3. The Zodiac Enthusiast

Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie are great places to get zodiac books, jewelry, and decor. I love Anthropologie’s decorative zodiac pillows. The designs are beautiful and unique (my favorite being the Gemini pillow) from other zodiac decor. Anyone who loves astrology will also love this pillow for decorating their couch or bed.

4. Your Grandparent

These books have been bombarding my TikTok shop ads, and unlike most of them, I love these. Grandparents can be difficult to buy for, but this is a great option. A chance to give them a sentimental gift, spend time with them filling it out, and forever have a piece of them with you is so special. There are options for your grandpa and grandma on Amazon.

5. The Holiday Obsessed

This year, Anthropologie has outdone itself with its holiday decor. I’ve found myself adding so many items to my cart — one of my favorites being this winter wonderland letter. The wooden design is adorable, and it lights up! This is perfect for those who live for decorating this time of your, and you can make it personalized to their initial or cheerful holiday words.

6. The bookworm

A way for the book lover in your life to make their mark (literally) on their book collection is through an embosser. This option from Etsy can be customized with their name, and an array of adorable designs to go with it.

7. the hostess with the mostest

This monogrammed bistro tile glass is an iconic bestseller from Anthropologie. When I worked there, the bistro mugs and glasses were constantly sold out. This glass will look great on anyone who loves to host’s kitchen island or bar cart.

8. The Music Lover

This gift is one of the coolest I’ve seen and brings me back to burning CDs as a kid in the early 2000s. I remember getting birthday mixes from friend’s birthday parties and listening to them in my mom’s car. Free Style Vinyl Collection creates custom vinyl records for a special event, memory, or person. They are not only a sentimental way to listen to a song from a special day or share it with a special person, but the cases with personalized photos can also be used as decor.

9. The College student

As anyone in college knows, finding affordable and cute school merch can be difficult. This Etsy seller creates custom college glasses for dozens of schools (including UConn!). Their shop also has similar college designs on blankets, t-shirts, and tumblers, depending on the preference of the person you’re shopping for.

10. Your significant other

For an inexpensive and personal gift for your special someone, this Amazon song frame is perfect. You can personalize it by choosing the photo of you together and *your* song. This is a perfect way to jazz up getting your partner a picture frame.

All of these gifts put a personalized touch on items they will love and use daily. Several of these gifts are ones I will be buying for friends and family — and maybe even for myself. With these ideas as a gift guide or starting point for your gift search, you’ll surely find something everyone on your list will love!