10 Movies About Girlhood That Every Girl Must See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every girl out there who loves film as much as I do knows how difficult it can be to find movies that represent us. In an industry full of films like Stand by Me and Dead Poets Society, it can sometimes feel like Hollywood forgets that girls, too, experience friendship, loss, and coming-of-age stories of their own. Girlhood, sisterhood, and the magic of female friendship are incredibly important to every young woman and deserve to be recognized, as they are the stories that shape who we become. While some of our stories have made it into the limelight, many have flown under the radar. This list combines both the deservedly popular as well as the painfully underrated movies that every girl should see to experience sisterhood in film.

1. ‘Little Women’ (2019)

Probably the most reputable film on this list, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is my favorite movie of the 21st century. This adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel is relatable, unique, and visually stunning. By choosing to tell the story of the four sisters’ upbringing simultaneously with their lives as adults, Gerwig creates a dialogue about how our childhood affects who we become. The intense themes of childhood nostalgia, grief, and familial bonding will make you feel as though you yourself are one of the March sisters taking on the world.

2. ‘Are You there God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ (2023)

No girl is a stranger to how awkward being a middle schooler felt. From buying your first bra to being the last of your friends to get your period, this movie captures every experience and more. We see Margaret, an 11-year-old girl who has just moved to a brand-new town, grapple with her relationship with religion, friends, family, and most importantly, the young woman she is becoming. This heartwarming, yet painfully relatable film will have you laughing (and cringing) at the life of a typical middle school girl.

3. ‘Pitch Perfect’ (2012)

This list would not be complete without a musical or two, and what better film to include than one about a rag-tag group of college girls trying to win it all (and not kill each other in the process)? Pitch Perfect, starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, and so many others, is almost impossible not to sing along to. Featuring medleys of some of the top hits from the early 2000s, this movie will have you wishing you too could be a Barden Bella.

4. ‘Mona Lisa Smile’ (2003)

For a film that has all the early 2000s favorite actresses (Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Stiles, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirsten Dunst, and more), so few people have even heard of this movie. Set in 1953, we follow the lives of several young women attending Wellesley College when a new art history professor arrives. Katherine Watson (Julia Roberts), an unmarried academic, changes the lives of many young women as she challenges them to look beyond what society has deemed possible for their futures. The scenic Massachusetts setting makes this a perfect cozy movie to watch on a snowy day.

5. ‘Lady bird’ (2017)

Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird, tackles almost every issue the average high school girl faces. The title character faces complications in her relationships with her mother, best friend, boyfriends, and sense of self. This film perfectly depicts the feeling of being suffocated as a teenager by your small town, school, and the boxes you are placed in as a young woman. At its core, Gerwig tells a beautiful story about the complexity of the mother-daughter dynamic, and the ways in which both sides simultaneously love and resent one another.

6. ‘A League of their Own’ (1992)

If you, like me, are a lover of both film and sports, this is the perfect comedy for you. Inspired by a true story, A League of Their Own follows the creation of the very first All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Sisters Dottie and Kit are joined by a vastly unique, yet star-studded team of young women, as well as their grumpy coach, Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks). Now is the perfect time to take this film off your watchlist, as the Women’s Pro Baseball League is set to launch its first season since 1954 in August.

7. ‘Uptown Girls’ (2003)

If you are looking for a quick watch, this 90-minute dramedy is perfect for your next movie night. When her inheritance is stolen, Molly Gunn (Brittany Murphy) must get a job for the first time and finds herself nannying for Ray (Dakota Fanning), an uptight 8-year-old who is appalled by Molly’s carefree lifestyle. The unlikely pair find comfort in one another and teach each other valuable lessons about the importance of allowing yourself to grow up when it is your time to do so. This movie will make you laugh, cry, and envy both characters’ extensive wardrobes.

8. ‘Bottoms’ (2023)

Rarely in Hollywood do we see a female-led satire, however, this hilarious comedy completely shatters that stereotype. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star as best friends PJ and Josie, two awkward teenage lesbians. When they inadvertently start an all-female fight club at their school with the intention of being noticed by their much more popular crushes, hilarity and hijinks ensue. With appearances from Marshawn Lynch, Punkie Johnson, Kaia Gerber, and more, this is the perfect comedy to watch with friends.

9. ‘One Of Them Days’ (2025)

Everyone has those days when nothing seems to go right. However, the one thing that can make these days just a little bit better is going through it with a best friend. Keke Palmer and SZA are brilliant in this buddy comedy and will have you and your friends gasping for air over their witty repartee. Stick with this dynamic duo as they attempt to maneuver eviction, job interviews, and leech ex-boyfriends. This movie is the perfect reminder that no matter how bad things get, having your bestie by your side makes everything just a little bit easier.

10. ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008)

It feels only right to complete this list with Mamma Mia!. If you have not yet seen this musical classic, it is time to drop whatever you are doing and turn on the TV. One of my favorite movie memories is the time I went to see this at an outdoor movie event with two of my best friends at our local park. Nothing matches the feeling of a field full of women of all ages and backgrounds singing and dancing their hearts out to ABBA’s greatest hits. This film has love, friendship, music, and the perfect summer vibes for anyone feeling tired of the cold.

Whether you are looking for a drama, a comedy, or a period piece, there are always amazing female stories to be found in film if you know where to look. Girlhood is so important and deserves to be reflected in the media we consume. By watching these films, we indirectly tell the industry that we are hungry for more. So next time you find yourself scrolling through streaming services aimlessly looking for your next watch, give one of these a try!