10 Birthday Freebies To Get This Year

This year for my birthday, I was on a mission to get the most free stuff possible while spending the least amount of money. Many restaurants and stores have discounts, while others give away free product without needing to make a purchase. At times, it can be extremely overwhelming if you look at a full list of all birthday freebies offered. I would argue that some are more worth your time and energy than others, because you still have to travel to redeem these rewards in person unless you want to pay for shipping thresholds. Bookmark and save this article for later, because I am going to outline the 10 best freebies that are worth your time to get. I will tell you what the reward is, how to get it, and when it comes in during your birthday month. Who doesn’t love free stuff?
- Jersey Mike’s
What you get: 72 shore points added to your rewards account (enough to redeem a free regular sized sub!)
When it comes: On your birthday, valid indefinitely
Conditions: You must have made one purchase in the last year in your rewards account, and have your birthday registered
- Starbucks
What you get: Free drink or food item
When it comes: On your birthday, and can only be redeemed on the day of your birthday
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered
- 7brew
What you get: Free drink of any size
When it comes: On your birthday, and can only be redeemed on the day of your birthday
Conditions: None, when I went, I did not even have an account!
- Sephora
What you get: Choice of select travel-size gifts
When it comes: First of the month, valid all month
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered, no purchase required for redemption in-store
- Ulta beauty
What you get: Choice of select travel-size gifts
When it comes: First of the month, valid all month
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered, no purchase required for redemption in store
- nothing bundt cakes
What you get: Personal bundlet, any flavor
When it comes: The week before your birthday, andit is valid for two weeks
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered
- bath AND Body Works
What you get: Free gift up to $9.95
When it comes: Day of birthday, valid for one month
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered; I had one where I didn’t have to make a purchase, but then got another one where I did (pro tip: buy a dollar hand sanitizer)
- Playa Bowls
What you get: $5 off
When it comes: Week before birthday, valid for two weeks
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered
- Ben & Jerry’s
What you get: Free scoop during your birthday month (When I went, they let me get it in any type of waffle cone too… So I did chocolate and Oreo covered!)
When it comes: First of the month
Conditions: Be a part of the Flavor Fanatics Club (rewards program) and have your birthday registered
- Insomnia Cookies
What you get: Free deluxe cookie
When it comes: On your birthday, valid for 10 days
Conditions: Have a rewards account and your birthday registered
Conclusion
With respect to getting the freebies, the main thing with these rewards is signing up for the accounts ahead of time and making sure you have your phone number inputted into the system. With these options, most do not need to make a purchase at the store at all to get the free item when your birthday comes. Signing up for these accounts is free, and your only cost is providing your email or phone number, which can be sometimes annoying with inbox overload. However, when your month comes and the rewards start to come in, you will be grateful and treated all month.
One of the best parts of my birthday this year was how I took advantage of the birthday freebies that I deemed “worth it.” For me, it is more valuable to get tons of free products or food items rather than discounts and have to spend money on my special day! Of course, there are other great freebie options, such as with AE/Aerie having a $5 coupon, but that may not do much unless you get underwear or socks. Other places like Applebee’s and Olive Garden also offer a free dessert, but you have to buy a whole entree. This list came to be in spending a day driving around, collecting the free things I did not necessarily need to buy anything to get. Your birthday is the ultimate treat yourself day, and for me, it was so fun to give myself all of these free gifts to celebrate!