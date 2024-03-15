This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you know me personally, you know I’m a Lana Del Rey die-hard. From the upbeat tunes on Born To Die to the gut-wrenching lyrics of Ultraviolence, there’s something for everyone. Lana is always along for the ride, especially during break-up season. Below, here are my top ten Lana Del Rey songs for a broken heart.

1. “Breaking up slowly”

In my opinion,”Breaking Up Slowly” reigns as Lana’s most underrated song. The song, which features Nikki Lane, tells the story of a slow-burn, drawn-out breakup of two people who are afraid to make the jump. The song beautifully emphasizes the dreadful fear of feeling alone after a breakup. Such a painful human experience is described perfectly by the lyrics of this song. My favorite lyric is “It’s hard to be lonely (baby, breaking up is hard to do), but it’s the right thing to do.”

2. “Pretty When You Cry”

In the past, this song has reminded me to give myself the grace and time to grieve my newfound losses. Breakups suck, we all know that. I love this song for reminding us that it’s okay to be sad, angry, and heartbroken. The lyrics dive into these feelings as the singer takes a turn from sad and heartbroken to angry and resentful in the bridge. As LDR sings, “Don’t say you need me when you leave and you leave again,” you can hear this significant tone change.

3. “Sad Girl”

“Sad Girl” carries out a similar angry tone as heard in “Pretty When You Cry” (just the joys of Ultraviolence). When you’re going through a breakup, it is 100% okay to romanticize your emotions. Heartbreak is a universally devastating experience, and it’s okay to lean into that and indulge in blatantly sad music. It doesn’t get more blatant than this song, as the song repeats “I’m a sad girl” over and over again.

4. “White Mustang”

Lana really is a lyrical genius, and this song is a perfect example. The repeated lyric “White Mustang” is intended to sound like she is singing “Why am I staying?” Perfect, brilliant, I love it. She describes the car, the white Mustang, as “frightening,” a tribute to the terrors of leaving a relationship. Certainly not an uplifting song, but it is a reminder that leaving is hard, so give yourself a pat on the back and be patient with yourself.

5. “Norman F**king Rockwell”

Oh, how I love this song and this album so dearly. This song gives dig after dig about a “man child” that Lana settled for but is still afraid to leave. It’s angry, yet soft-spoken and beautiful. She describes struggling to tolerate his stubbornness, immaturity, and egotistical tendencies through clever, witty lyrics. At her classic “You’re just a man, it’s just what you do” line, we can all nod in agreement and recall moments we’ve felt disappointed in our relationships. Additionally, it has beautiful string instruments and a piano in the background.

6. “Tomorrow Never Came”

This may be my favorite LDR song of all time. Beautiful, devastating, and perfect for a broken heart. With the seamless Sean Ono Lennon feature, this song describes a nostalgic, unsalvageable love as it comes to its end. It vividly tells the story of a relationship where one person is giving their all to keep the love alive, as the other person simultaneously gives up. Between the “Lennon and Yoko” reference, the descriptive lyrics, and the beautiful melody, there is no word to describe this song other than perfect.

7. “Ride”

From Lana’s Born To Die — The Paradise Edition, this song has always handed me an appreciation of my independence. It does not matter if you’re going through a fresh breakup or grieving a loss from the past, this song will help you love the time you spend alone (and feel cool while doing it). If you’re feeling sad, blast this song in your car and take a drive. Be angry, be sad, be happy, be whatever you need to be — this beautifully made song will be there for you regardless.

8. “Beautiful People Beautiful problems”

Just like “Sad Girl,” this song is a great way to romanticize the sadness of heartbreak. Losing someone you loved is a beautiful problem. This song is a reminder to hold space for grieving all the special memories you made while preparing to heal from the loss. Please… give yourself a pat on the back for being so vulnerable and open to loving! Plus, I just adore the Stevie Nicks feature and the way her voice sounds with Lana’s.

9. “Happiness is a butterfly”

The underlying trend with many of these songs is a romanticization of sadness as you push through it, and this song is no exception. These lyrics tell the story of chasing after an unattainable happiness and struggling to keep it. Slow-paced, delicate, and moving: this song is perfect for someone hurting after a breakup. There are too many beautiful lyrics in this song to pick a favorite, but the bridge and its sudden build-up in intensity are gorgeous.

10. “Violets for roses”

I have always had a fondness for the gentleness of this song, and it’s a perfect reminder to be gentle with yourself as you adjust to life with the new loss. I interpret this song as gradually rediscovering individuality, self-love, and the small joys in life after a breakup. She repeats the line “Ever since I fell out of love with you…” followed by a new discovery since the heartbreak; my favorite one being “Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with me.” I love the subtle anger, the beautiful vocals, and the self-love that these lyrics convey.

Conclusion

Unfortunately for us, we all get our hearts broken. It’s such a vulnerable and painful human experience, but it always gets easier. Reach out for the support of loved ones in your life, take care of yourself, and grow from the experience. And… make sure to listen to these top ten LDR songs for a broken heart.