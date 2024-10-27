Time to relax: light up a candle and grab a book

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As November is on the way, many of you have finished your exams for the first block. You did an amazing job, and you should applaud yourself! Fingers crossed for everyone! 🍀

Now, it is time to release and unwind. How about lighting a candle and curling up with a book for a cozy night? If you are looking for a good read, here are some recommendations you might be interested in.

< West With The Night>— Beryl Markham

Do you know who was the first person to complete the solo flight from east to west across the Atlantic Ocean? Many people might assume it was a man. However, it was an outstanding female pilot, Beryl Markham. During this remarkable journey, she documented her impressive experiences and published a book < West With The Night>. In this autobiographic book, she described many thought-provoking stories along the journey, some of them are inspirational, while some are deeply touching. She also wrote down her thoughts regarding flying, the world, and life. You might even find wisdom to guide your university life. For instance, “Passed years seem safe ones, vanquished ones, while the future lives in a cloud, formidable from a distance. The cloud clears as you enter it.” For university students, it is understandable that we feel lost and scared when we think about the future since it is full of uncertainty and unexpected challenges. Her writing style and elaborated thoughts lead us to have a deep dive into her journey, when you read the book, you probably feel that you are invited to her journey personally, and she is such a warm-hearted and inspiring friend.

— Anthony Mara

The New York Times Best Books of the Year, National Book Critics Circle Best Book, and American Academy of Arts and Letters Literature Award… This book has been awarded heavily since it was published. What makes it so outstanding? As a memoir, it consists of interconnected stories. The book starts in the underground tunnels of Leningrad and ends at the edge of the solar system. Mara masterfully weaves their narratives like a magician, unraveling how individuals’ fates intertwine just like threads in a delicate tapestry.

As reading the book, you will understand how history impacts individual lives profoundly, as each character grapples with their past, their identities, and the lost relationships.

— Sophie Kinsella

It is pretty common that we compare ourselves with others from time to time, and feel pressure because others seemingly lead a gorgeous life that we can never achieve. So does the girl in this book, Katie Brenner. Katie is a girl in her middle twenties who rents an apartment in London and works in the fashion industry. She puts her boss on a pedestal because her boss is leading a flawless life. Nevertheless, as Katie navigates the challenges of her career, relationship, and family, she gradually realizes that her boss’s life is not as perfect as it appears. Following a series of hilarious and heartwarming twists, Katie learns valuable lessons about authenticity, self-love, and finding happiness in her life journey.

These are the book recommendations with different themes and writing styles, it might be lightning, deeply moving, or thought-provoking. Every time you read a book, it is not only about reading but also about discovering and experiencing a world or a life that you might never have imagined before.

Winter is on its way, hope books can be one of the companies to keep you warm inside!