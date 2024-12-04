The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With new tour dates continuously being released, many are eager to see their favorite artists perform live. However, many people may be disappointed – not by the performance itself but by the people around them. It seems that concert etiquette is now a thing of the past.

Many artists and bands have retaliated against inconsiderate concert behavior, banning phones at their shows. Artists like Alicia Keys, Bob Dylan, and Bruno Mars implemented anti-phone policies, encouraging audiences to truly live in the moment. Mars expressed his feelings on the issue to the LA Times, “Being the master of ceremonies and being able to read the room – understand the dynamics of what this room needs to feel like – that feeling goes away when you’re looking at a wall of [phones]”. The magic of performing is taken away from phone recording.

Not only is this poor behavior affecting performers, but also those in the audience. As a regular concert-goer, I’ve experienced my fair share of concert behavior, both good and bad. While many audience members are very courteous, others tend to be less considerate of others with constant pushing, talking during the show, and phones obstructing the view. This behavior can make concerts feel unbearable.

It’s as if the entire purpose of a concert has been completely forgotten. People are so preoccupied by their devices that they are no longer experiencing the live show unfolding right in front of them. The experience is now through their phone lens, losing awareness of others in the audience around them. Once meant to be a collective music space where individuals could unplug and get lost in the performance, it’s now shrouded by the distraction of a screen.